The 10 Best Deals of August 28, 2019

#1: BACKCOUNTRY

Image : Backcountry

The time to gear up for your fall outdoor adventures is now. Take advantage of Backcountry’s sale on big brands, including Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot, Arc’teryx and more, and be prepared for whatever the wilderness might throw your way. Already discounted items—from apparel, to backpacks, to shoes, and camping equipment—are an extra 20% off, so shop now before you hit the trails.



#2: CUISINART

Graphic : Tercius Bufete

I don’t know much about adulthood outside of random body pains and high-yield savings, but I’ve been told great cast iron cookware is one of those things you’re supposed to have.



And luckily for you (and me), Amazon’s discounting cast iron 5.5 and 7 quart casseroles and chicken fryers in mint and terracotta orange colors with prices starting at just $55.

These prices are only available today, or until sold out, so act fast.

#3: HUCKBERRY

Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Ah, to be an outdoor gear enthusiast during Labor Day. It’s like Christmas... if Santa Claus was a ruggedly handsome man named Abe who just wanted to take you kayaking upstate.



... wait, what was I saying? Oh right. Huckberry is having a big Labor Day sale. Whether you’re looking for a new backpack, or a duck boot, Huckberry probably has something well-made for you to pick up. And it’s not just gear for outdoors; you can get a lot of stuff that can decorate your cabin, too.

We really like the Grand Canyon wall map, the Kammok travel quilt and the Coalatree Trailhead shorts, but of course, there’s a lot to choose from so make sure to visit the main page to see all of your options.

And feel free to give suggestions in the comments.

#4: LEVI’S

Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans. If you know what I mean, head over to Levi’s, where the entire site is 40% off with promo code SURPRISE in an effort to get you ready for fall. The sale includes items for men, women, and kids, so truly everyone can dive into some new, discounted denim.



#5: SUCCULENTS

Graphic : Chelsea Stone

I don’t really know why anyone would need 20 succulents, especially since I struggle to keep just one alive, but if you’re thumb is feeling extra green today, use it to buy this collection of 20 succulents from Amazon for just $32 You could fill every window sill in your home with a succulent, or just have extras on hand when you inevitably kill a few of them.



#6: Yu-GI-OH!

Graphic : Tercius Bufete

It’s time to d-d-d-d-duel! Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution is down to just $33 for the Nintendo Switch.



As a former Yu-Gi-Oh! player (I had a Lava Golem, Chaos Emperor and The Creator decks), I’ve been curious about this game since it was announced. With access to thousands of cards and the ability to play some of the duels from the anime, it seemed like a really affordable way to get some of that nostalgia I’ve been thirsting for without having to drop hundreds of dollars on boosters.

Right now, Amazon has it down to just $33. But my account is showing a “Happy Twitch Prime” discount at checkout, which drops it to under $30. Maybe yours will too? I don’t know how it got there. It’s a mystery!

Let me know in the comments if you’ve got it on your account, too, or if you have an answer.

#7: PYREX

Photo : Amazon

Pyrex leftover containers are the best leftover containers, because you can throw them in the dishwasher, in the freezer, in the microwave, or even in the freakin’ oven without issue.



Now, you can get a 28-piece Pyrex food storage and baking set (14 lids and 14 containers of various sizes) for $30, the best price in a year.

#8: GREATS

Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Greats sure makes a great sneaker, and now you can score some of these high-quality kicks for less, thanks to the Brooklyn-born brand’s Labor Day Sale. The more shoes you buy, the better the deal: With promo code KICKBACK, sneakerheads can take $25 off orders of $150 or more, $50 off orders of $225 or more, and $75 off orders of $300 or more. Since a typical pair of leather Greats goes for about $179 (the Knit version is just $119), you’ll probably only need to buy one pair to get in on this promotion, though we wouldn’t blame you if you wanted to load on up multiple styles.



#9: PERRY ELLIS

Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Guys, it’s time to stock up on new styles for summer from Perry Ellis’ Labor Day Sale. Right now, their entire sale section—from suits to casuals tees and pants—is 50% off. Meanwhile, final sale styles are up to 60% off, and you can snag an extra 10% off final sale with promo code AFFILIATE10 for a potential of 70% savings. You look more stylish already.



#10: R2-D2

At its original $180, Sphero’s R2-D2 droid was something for Star Wars fans to drool over, but probably not buy. But for just $36? It’s the droid you’re looking for.

Note: It’s temporarily out of stock, but you can still order it for this price.

You can make R2 run around your desk with a virtual joystick on a phone app, but more importantly, you can make him emote. Even its included charging cable matches the copper color of the power couplings on his feet. I shouldn’t have to tell you that this would be a great gift for any Star Wars fan.