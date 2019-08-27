The 10 Best Deals of August 27, 2019

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: REI SALE

Graphic : Shep McAllister

For outdoor junkies, it’s practically Christmas: REI’s massive Labor Day sale is upon us. The majority of inventory is marked down anywhere from 20-50%, meaning this is the perfect time to snag that tent you’ve been eyeballing all summer. I’ve sifted through your options, and here are the best items money can buy—on the cheap.



Graphic : Shep McAllister

Osprey is a big players in backpacks, and the Aether 70 could be considered the granddaddy of them all. This massive, 70-liter pack is perfect for multi-night trips where lots of gear is necessary, but now you can snag one for a bargain price.



Graphic : Shep McAllister

Stuff sacks are the absolute best for backcountry organization, and now you can snag three for a rock-bottom price. The set includes bag of 2, 3, and 7 liters.



Graphic : Shep McAllister

Sleeping on the ground can be hit or miss, but you’ll typically fare well when sleeping on the uber comfy Air Core. At 3.5 inches thick, it’s plenty to keep your butt off the ground, and included insulation means you’ll stay toasty in temps down to freezing.



Graphic : Shep McAllister

If you want a no-frills, lightweight backpacking stove, look no further than the Pocket Rocket. At less than three ounces, you don’t even notice it in your backpack, and now it has a featherweight price to match.



Graphic : Shep McAllister

Yes, that is still a lot of money, but what a deal! Oru is known for making folding kayaks, and this updated model is perfect for beginner and expert paddlers alike.



Graphic : Shep McAllister

Trail-to-town clothes are on trend, and these knickers look cute in both a bar and on the side of a mountain. DWR waterproofing and UPF50 sun protection gives them some technical chops, too.



Graphic : Shep McAllister

Chaco is the defacto name in hiking sandals, and the ZX2 is a popular option for the ladies thanks to the adjustable strappy style. Plus, did we mention they look good?



Graphic : Shep McAllister

It’s rare to snag Arc’Teryx gear on sale so get some while the getting is good. The Brohm shirt is mainly cotton but has enough polyester to provide moisture-wicking and breathable capabilities.



Graphic : Shep McAllister

Big Agnes is a huge player in the ultralight tent market, and the Copper Spur is easily one of their most popular models. This two-person, double-wall shelter weighs less than three pounds, meaning you won’t fret about having to carry your tent with you.



Graphic : Shep McAllister

It’s nowhere near as light as the Copper Spur above (4 lb. 14 oz), but for those who care less about weight and more about savings, the Half Dome 2 Plus is a great find. Double doors, double vestibules, and nearly 36 square feet of interior space for less than $200? Yes please.

Graphic : Shep McAllister

REI crushed it with this 850-fill down sleeping bag that weighs less than two pounds and keeps you warm in temps down to ~20 degrees. It’s highly packable too: it compresses to the size of a loaf of bread.



Backcountry beers will never taste better than when served inside this 16-ounce pint glass. Thanks to double-wall vacuum insulation, your beverage will stay nice and chilled until you’re ready to pour another.

#2: BLENDTEC

Graphic : Tercius Bufete

A Blendtec Designer blender is on sale today thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. This 75 oz. model features stainless steel forged blade, so they’ll be able to purée fruits and vegetables for super smooth soups and smoothies.



Better still, this blender is powerful enough to clean itself. Just add water and some dish soap and blend your way to a clean container.

Discounts on this particular product are rare and this current price is at least $35 off normal. Just note that this is a Gold Box, so this price will only stick around for a day.

#3: JACH’s

Photo : Jachs

Are you on the hunt for some end-of-summer deals? Jachs has got you covered. Right now, you can get a pair of Men’s Chino Pants for $35, no coupon code required. Some previously out-of-stock colors are back online, like slate blue and maroon. So go wild and restock your wardrobe with as many neutral and bold colors as you can.



While you’re at it, you might as well add some fancy new tops to your collection since they’re on sale too. You can also get Jachs’s Hayati Premium Italian Fabric Dress Shirts for $39 each.

#4: MARIO TENNIS

Screenshot : Amazon

Mario Tennis Aces blends actual tennis strategy with fighting game mechanics, but the real reason you want to buy it is to play as Waluigi. It’s okay, we get it.



In celebration of the U.S. Open (I assume), digital downloads of Nintendo’s latest Mario sports outing is down to an all-time low $40. It’s the same price on the eShop as it is on Amazon, but you’ll earn 50% more Gold Coins by buying from Amazon.

#5: GAME PROMO

Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Save $10 When You Spend $50 on Toys & Games | Amazon

Do you have a game night coming up on your schedule soon? You’re going to want to snag a bunch of these board games (some of which are discounted) right now. Because, when you spend $50 on Toys & Games, you save $10 on Amazon.

You can get Azul for $23 (which is just $4 shy of the best price we’ve ever see it), Jenga for $7, Nintendo Labo for $40, Code Names for $13, Exploding Kittens for $19, and so much more.

$ 13 Codenames From amazon 2310 purchased by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

There are some very odd and random items in this promotion as well, including Elmer’s glue sticks (tell all of your teacher friends) and Clorox chlorinating tablets.

Now, remember, you cannot just add any game or toy or glue stick to your cart. You’ll need to check the landing page to see what is included in this promotion.

#6: USB-C ADAPTER

Photo : Amazon

There’s a lot to love about USB-C, but if it’s the only port on your laptop, you’ll probably need a good hub to plug in older devices from time to time.



This new 7-in-1 hub from Anker includes slots for an SD card, a microSD card, a 4K/30Hz HDMi port, two USB 3.0 ports, a USB-C PD passthrough power port, and even a gigabit ethernet port, which you don’t see on many of these things.

The Anker PowerExpand+ only launched last month, but our readers can already get it for an all-time low $32 today with promo code KINJA8352.

#7: PENGUIN

Graphic : Chelsea Stone

If your summer wardrobe isn’t looking so hot, it’s time to hit up Original Penguin. Their Labor Day Sale is on now, which means select styles including polos, tees, button-downs, and pants are up to 60% off with promo code LABOR60. Plus, use promo code OPSHIP to score free shipping on your order. Prices start at under $20, so it’s a pretty lit opportunity to score some fiery new looks.



#8: ANKER TOOLS

Photo : Amazon

Anker Roav 36V Cordless Leaf Blower | $120 | Amazon | Clip the $20 coupon and use code ROAVLD88

Anker, noted USB battery and Lightning cable conglomerate, also makes yard tools now, and two of them are on sale for $30 off today.



First, this cordless leaf blower should obviously come in handy in the coming months, and its 36V battery is capable of generating 220 mph winds. Just remember that with great power comes great responsibility (to bag your leaves). Clip the $20 coupon and use promo code ROAVLD88 to get it for $120.

Second, Anker’s HydroClean pressure washer pumps out 2100 PSI, which is fantastic at this price. My parents got one a few months ago, and when I went to visit, a penis drawing appeared on their driveway temporarily. I’m not saying I did it with the pressure washer, but I’m not not saying that. Get it for $120 with promo code ROAVLD99, and go create your own driveway art.

#9: BOSE SOUNDBAR

If you’re looking for a straight-forward way to upgrade your home theater’s sound, a refurbished Bose Solo 5 sound bar will cost you just $100 today. That’s $100 off retail, and one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.



To be clear, this doesn’t have fancy features like Atmos, or surround sound. But it will be a seriously big step up from the lame audio you’ll get from your flat screen.

#10: TRAVEL POUCHES

Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Summer is sadly coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still go on vacation. I have two trips planned for this fall. If you need travel organizers to separate your shampoo and conditioner from your toothpaste, you’re in luck. You can snag three Gonex Travel Packing Toiletry Pouches for just $13 on Amazon. You’ll need to clip the 5% off coupon and use promo code CLP27CLB at checkout.

