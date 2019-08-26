Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: WAYFAIR

Image: Wayfair

Take a load off and save up to 75% this week on new furniture and appliances from Wayfair’s Labor Day sale. The sale includes extra savings on living room furniture, wall art, lighting, kitchen & dining room furniture, and more. They’ve rolled back the prices on select home decor down to $25 or less and are running special discounts on major appliances too, just for started. So whatever your home needs, chances are Wayfair has it.



The sale ends next Tuesday, so head over there and start shopping. Have any recommendations? Drop them in the comments.

#2: SMASH BROS

Hell just froze over, because right now you can get the rarely discounted Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter Pass for just $20, the best price we’ve seen on this add-on.



Smash Bros. remains one of the best games for the Nintendo Switch and this add-on will give you access to 5 new challengers, which include the Dragon Quest heroes, Joker from Persona 5, Banjo and Kazooie, and two that have yet to be revealed, plus a few more maps and cosmetic items.

Just remember, you’ll need the full version of the game to use. Beware: you won’t get a physical card. Instead you’ll get a code sent via email after your order is completed.

(Special shout out to Irishboy for the tip!)

#3: RAZER SALE

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Razer makes a lot of terrific gaming accessories, and today only, Woot’s cutting the price on a whole bunch of them. While these are geared towards gamers, a lot of these accessories can improve your comfort and efficiency at work as well. Plus, lots of ‘em glow.



Whether you’re looking for an ambidextrous mouse, a gaming laptop, mechanical keyboards, or a mouse pad, this sale has you covered.

#4: BACKCOUNTRY

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’ve been eyeing something special from Backcountry, now’s the time to buy, since the outdoor retailer is taking 20% off one full-price item of your choosing with promo code TAKE20SUMMER.



Exclusions apply, of course; this deal isn’t stackable. Also, the offer is not valid on special orders, package discounts, gift certificates, passes, and lift tickets, nor can you use it on bikes and frames, helmet cams, and digital cameras, any item with GPS technology, personal locator beacons, strollers, ski and snowboard equipment, airbag packs, fly fishing gear, and fly fishing watercraft. I know, it sounds like a lot, but that does still live a good portion of gear and plenty of apparel up for grabs for a steal.

#5: KATE SPADE

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We’ve got a sale that will make you get out your wallet...and ditch it for something newer and cuter. The pocketbook purveyors at Kate Spade want to hook you up with new handbags, wallets, clothing, jewelry and other accessories this season, so they’re taking an extra 30% off sale. Use promo code TAKETHECAKE to take advantage of this designer deal before its gone for the summer.



#6: SWITCH ONLINE

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, you and your entire family can get a year of Nintendo Switch Online benefits, including online play, access to classic NES games, and other benefits for a low $28. Better still, it’ll stack on top of that Twitch/Amazon Prime promotion. Normally priced at $35, this is a rare discount and one of the best deals we’ve seen on this yearlong membership.



Just a heads up, you won’t get a physical card. Instead you’ll get a code sent via email after your order is completed.

#7: PILLOWS

You spend a third of your life using a bed pillow, so it’s worth finding one that you really like. This one uses shredded memory foam which is great for side sleepers, and you can always take some of the foam out or add more in to fit your preferences. Plus, it’s only $20 with promo code KINJABD9, so your wallet can rest as easy as you do.



#8: TRACKBALL

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

We, the trackball enthusiasts, are a special breed. You may point and stare at our ergonomically sculpted peripherals, but we’re too busy getting stuff done to care.



It took nearly a decade for Logitech to update its trackball line and with the MX Ergo, I got everything I wanted. It’s super comfortable, can tilt 20 degrees for a more natural hand position, and it’ll last 4 months on a single charge.

It’s currently $64 at Staples, the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Just make sure to use the promo code 15821 at checkout. And while it’s not as sexy as the MX Master 2S, it won out as my favorite office accessory.

#9: ANKER PROJECTOR

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s Nebula Capsule II has been one of the most drool-worthy gadgets of the year, but if the $570 price tag has scared you off, a new, cheaper option just launched, and we have an extra discount just for our readers.



Everything about the new Nebula Capsule Max is the same as the Nebula Capsule II, with the exception of the built-in software. Rather than Android TV 9.0, it comes with standard Android 8.1. That means no Google Assistant, and a less streamlined home theater experience, but you’ll still be able to download all the important streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Shep McAllister

Of course, it also has an HDMI port and a USB charging port, so you can plug in whatever streaming dongle or game console you’d like, and use its software instead.

You can read our full review of the Capsule II here for an idea of how this pint sized projector performs, but you’re getting 200 ANSI lumens, a 720p picture, robust audio, autofocus, and enough battery life to watch a full movie out under the stars.

The Capsule Max is priced at $470, or $100 less than the Capsule II, but our readers can get it for $400 today with promo code KINJAMAX.

#10: MUG

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Want to look like you’ve gone camping before? Pick up this sweet $2 IMUSA Aluminum Mug. What’s there to say, but you can drink liquids from it and if you’re going for a minimalist look to your kitchenware, now’s your chance. It’s usually around $10, so this is an awesome bargain.