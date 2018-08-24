Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: Weighted Blankets

Buzio 48" x 72" 15 Pound Weighted Blanket | $56 | Amazon | Promo code UZ67IR34

Buzio 60" x 80" 15 Pound Weighted Blanket | $67 | Amazon | Promo code J6OZY7XO

Buzio 60" x 80" 20 Pound Weighted Blanket | $80 | Amazon | Promo code G3VTO4N3

Buzio 60" x 80" 25 Pound Weighted Blanket | $127 | Amazon | Promo code BESEIN66

I know it’s summer and everything, but weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety in addition to keeping you warm, and several different models are on sale today for some of the best prices we’ve seen, including a rare discount on a 25 pounder. Just note the promo codes.

Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs, but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

#2: Tide

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You need laundry detergent anyway, so you might as well get it delivered to your house for cheap. This 100 oz. (64 load) bottle of Tide is already marked down at $12 from its usual $16, and a $3 coupon makes it even cheaper. That’s about as good a deal as you’ll ever see on Tide.

#3: Seven-Day Cooler

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It might not have the name recognition or cool factor of a YETI, but this 55 quart Lifetime cooler is a lot cheaper at just $97 today, and keeps ice frozen for up to seven days. It just met that threshold in this YouTube test, even when it was left outside in the hot sun. Now grab this thing and go spend a week at the beach before summer ends.

#4: Switch Games

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: The deals below are still available, and now, Splatoon 2, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Kirby Star Allies, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, and Minecraft have joined them.



If you have any notable holes in your Nintendo Switch game library, you can fill them today with rare discounts on first party Nintendo games. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces are all marked down to $45.



Still need a Switch? The best deal running right now is the console plus the Labo kit of your choice for $339, a savings of up to $40.

#5: $21 Range Extender

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at $21, why not give this one a try? Just clip the $5 coupon to get the deal at checkout.

#6: Founders of Gloomhaven

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’ve already played the sprawling, 20 pound Gloomhaven board game, or you still haven’t found it in stock for a reasonable price, its more approachable prequel is on sale for $50 today, over $25 less than usual, and an all-time low.



Founders of Gloomhaven isn’t quite the beast that Gloomhaven proper is, but it’s still a deep game. From Amazon:

Founders of Gloomhaven is a competitive tile-placement, action-selection, city-building game in which each player controls a fantastical race working to build the city of Gloomhaven and gain influence over its residents. This is a standalone game set in the same universe as Gloomhaven. The events, however, take place hundreds of years before Gloomhaven and depict the original construction of the city.

In Founders of Gloomhaven, players use action cards to place resource buildings on the map of the city, use these resources to create more advanced resources, then deliver them to proposed building sites to earn prestige. An individual player, however, cannot do everything on their own because they can import only a small number of resource types, depending on their race. To create more advanced resources, they have to work with other players.

The game also features an auction mechanism in which players vote periodically to determine which new building proposals come out and where they are placed on the board. Players can also add the influence they’ve gathered to increase the strength of their vote.

#7: CarPlay/Android Auto

Photo: Amazon

You don’t need to buy a new car to experience Apple CarPlay or Android Auto; you just need $231 for this receiver, plus whatever it costs to install it (if you can’t do it yourself). That’s the best price we’ve ever seen for a CarPlay/Android Auto receiver, and it’s particularly great considering this one includes a large 6.75" capacitive touchscreen - cheaper receivers are usually resistive.



#8: REI Labor Day Sale

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The REI Labor Day Sale, one of the retailer’s biggest sale of the year, is here. Get up to 40% off on an almost overwhelming amount of outdoor gear, from camping, to paddling, to hiking, to cycling, and everything in between. It’ll take some time to sort through everything, so you’d better get started now.



Plus, grab an extra 20% off any one outlet item with the code OUTLET20.

#9: Backcountry Savings

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Not only is Backcountry giving you up to 50% off a ton of clothing, gear, and accessories from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot, and more, there’s also an additional 20% off insulation gear from Columbia and Mountain Hardware, plus you can grab 30% off any full-price Arc’teryx item with the code ARCTERYX30. Phew, that was a lot to get out at once.

#10: 20% off At Anthropologie

Screenshot: Anthropologie

Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. Right now, they’re taking 20% off literally everything they carry, including their sale section. No code is needed to get the discount, just add all your stuff to your cart and checkout.