Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

#1 ninja coffee maker

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The Ninja Coffee Bar can help even the most clueless coffee drinker make barista-level drinks, and right now you can get a refurb for a low $50.



The big feature here is Ninja’s Auto-iQ system, which intelligently updates the water level based on the drink you want to make—just don’t cheap out on your beans. This model is $25 more expensive on Amazon, and upwards of $100 if you want to buy it new.

Just note that this deal is only available today, or until sold out. So pick it up before someone else grabs yours.

#2 kraus nola faucet

Photo: Amazon

With its industrial-chic coil design and magnetic spray head, the Kraus Nola is one of the best looking and most practical kitchen faucets out there, which is no doubt why it was a finalist in our reader Co-Op just a few short months ago.



If you happen to be in the market for a kitchen faucet upgrade, $156 is the best price Amazon’s listed all year on the version with the heavy duty commercial spring design, so place your order before the deal runs dry.

#3 anker mini power strip

Photo: Amazon

Need some extra outlets on your desk, by your nightstand, or at the airport? Anker’s newest and smallest power strip includes two AC outlets and two USB charging ports, and it’s just $20 with promo code ANKER192.



One nice touch: The AC plug is flat, so you can easily stick this behind a couch or desk where a regular power strip’s plug might not easily fit.

#4 rei clearance

Photo: REI

REI’s Labor Day Sale is always one of the company’s biggest sales of the year. In fact, you could think of it as REI’s Black Friday, since the brand famously opts out of the post-Thanksgiving deal bacchanal. So get over there before all the good stuff is gone.



For the biggest markdowns, you’ll want to proceed directly to the Peak Deals section, where limited quantities of certain items are marked down by 50% or more.

Just because it’s a Labor Day Sale doesn’t mean you can’t find gear for the upcoming colder weather. For example, Patagonia’s ultra popular Better Sweater (men | women), the Arc’teryx Proton FL Insulated Hoodie (men) and The North Face’s ThermoBall insulated jacket (men | women) are all 50% off, while supplies last.

The sale also seems to be particularly heavy on camping gear, including REI’s Half Dome Tent (our readers’ favorite for backpacking), Magma sleeping bags (men | women), MSR’s Pocket Rocket camp stove, and even the best price we’ve ever seen on BioLite’s FirePit, which you can use in your backyard all year long.

If you’re spending over $100, you’ll want to add a $20 REI lifetime membership to your cart as well, as you’ll get a $20 bonus gift card added to your order automatically.

If you have affinity for certain outdoor brands, you can also just head to REI’s All Sales page, and sort by your favorite brands.



Don’t see what you’re looking for. Check out REI Garage’s clearance items, which are an extra 20% off for Labor Day with promo code LABORDAY19.

#5 lucky brand

A blowout sale is upon us. Lucky Brand wants to make sure you get lucky with some deeply discounted apparel, so they’re welcoming fall early with a Farewell to Summer Sale. Take 40% to 50% off Lucky’s summer styles for men and women. So don’t waste another second; load up on tees, tops, denim, and shoes (all of which you can still wear right now) like it’s your lucky day.



#6 gadget organizer

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hello, my name is Shep McAllister, and I’m a gadget pack rat. I can’t leave for an overnight trip without, like, 10 different cables, three wall chargers, and two battery packs, of which I will use, at most, two, one, and one, respectively.



If you’re in the same boat as me, you could try to be more mindful and pack like normal human being (lol), or you could get this big gadget organizer bag for just $9 with promo code KDFTJGMK. It can hold tablets up to 9.7", plus over a dozen cables, and a bunch of assorted chargers too.

#7 gopros

Graphic: Shep McAllister

GoPro has been taking a beating on Wall Street, but its cameras are still best-in-class. And today on Amazon, you can save on the entire HERO7 lineup, including an unprecedented $70 discount on the high-end Black model.



The Black can capture 4K/60 footage, while the Silver can caps out at 4K/30, and the White is limited to 1440p footage at 60 FPS. Given that the Black and White are $70 and $30 off, respectively, while the Silver is almost $100 off, I’d say that’s almost definitely the one you should go for, unless you really need 4K/60 for some reason. For more on the differences between the models to help you decide, check out Gizmodo’s coverage.

#8 converse

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Converse kicks are eternal classics, and right now, you can lace up a brand new pair for way less than usual. A few high-tops and low-tops in various colors and patterns are up for grabs for just $30 with promo code FALL30. Grab a pair for you and everyone you know before this deal walks away.



#9 home depot vanities

Photo: Home Depot

Is your bathroom in need of some desperate TLC? If you’ve wanted to ditch that old tile and rip the vanity right out of the wall, now is the perfect time to remodel. You can get up to 35% off bathroom vanities at Home Depot.



From the Home Decorators Collection, you can get a green, black, or white vanity with a sink that has a Carrera marble countertop for 35% off.

#10 macbook pro charger

Photo: Amazon

Anker 60W GaN USB-C Charger | $31 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA263



One nice thing about USB-C-powered laptops is that you don’t have to lug your charger around with you around the house or to the office: you can just buy spare, inexpensive chargers, and keep them wherever you need them.



This GaN (rather than silicon) charger from Anker pumps out 60W, essentially the same as Apple’s 13" MacBook Pro charger, and yet, it’s 35% smaller. And at $31 (with promo code KINJA263), it’s also quite a bit cheaper.

Don’t forget to grab a cable!