#1: $40 Noise Canceling Headphones

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to enjoy the benefits of noise canceling headphones: These TaoTronics noise canceling over-ears are down to just $40 today with promo code KINJAH48.



I’ve actually tried these, and while the ANC isn’t as impressive as what you’d get from Sony or Bose, it definitely works, especially against consistent noises like fans or airplane engines. They’re also extremely comfortable, and fold up for easy storage. $40 is a steal, is what I’m saying.

#2: Sperry Sale

Sperry is ready to outfit your feet in any styles of shoe worth having with an extra 30% off sale styles with the code OUTLET30. That includes the boat shoes we all know and sometimes love, snow and rain boots, and even sweaters, dresses, coats, and sunglasses.

#3: True Wireless Earbuds

Anker has a new, less expensive version of its excellent true wireless headphone line, and you can grab a set for just $60 today, or $20 less than usual.



Like the original Liberty headphones, the Liberty Lites will run for 3.5 hours on a charge untethered - the main difference is that the included charging case only holds an extra 9 hours worth of battery, vs. 24 hours for the Liberty, and 48 for the Liberty+. Still though, that’s enough for a day’s worth of use in almost any situation, and the case is noticeably more pocket friendly, which was one of my least favorite aspects of the original models.

#4: Atmos Sound Bar

While 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound involves placing speakers around your room on a single plane, the concept behind Dolby Atmos audio is to give audio an element of height. If you don’t want to install speakers in your ceiling though, this sound bar is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to pull off the effect.



The LG S9KY Atmos Soundbar is a 5.1.2 system, but can be easily upgraded to 7.1.2 with a $175 rear channel expansion kit. Assuming you don’t add extra speakers though, that means you get five regular audio channels in the sound bar, a wireless subwoofer for bass, and two special “object” speakers that point upwards, and bounce sound off your ceiling, creating the effect of Atmos surround sound with minimal hardware.

The S9KY costs around $700 around the web, but while supplies last, you can grab it from MassDrop for $420. That’s one of the best prices for any non-refurbished Atmos system we’ve seen to date.

#5: ENO Hammocks

ENO makes some of the most popular camping hammocks on the market, and Sierra Trading Post is offering significant (and rare) discounts on a few different models today.



If you don’t already own a set of tree straps, you’ll want to grab some of those too.

#6: ThinkGeek Board Game Sale

ThinkGeek’s celebrating International Tabletop Day with a huge sale on board games and tabletop gaming accessories, for a limited time. Inside, you’ll find levitating construction sets, a bunch of puzzles, and a whole slew of board games. If you have any particular recommendations, be sure to drop them in the comments.

#7: Apple Watch Charger

The worst part of Apple Watch ownership is packing the power cord when you travel. Not only is it a lot bulkier than a Lightning or microUSB cable, it’s also probably the only one you own, meaning you have to take it out of your nightstand charging dock, and put it back when you get home. So annoying!



That’s what makes this battery pack so genius. At only 700mAh, it’s small enough to work as a keychain, but big enough to charge your watch 1.5 times, which should get you through a weekend with ease. And for longer getaways, you can even plug in a microUSB cable (which you should already have in your bag) and use it as a wired travel charger too, allowing you to keep your main charging cable at home. Just use promo code DYCVCAOC at checkout to save $11.

#8: ASOS Fitness Sale

ASOS is a one-stop-shop for everything trendy and this sale is no exception. The sale says “sneaker brands” but that doesn’t just mean sneakers. Sweatshirts, leggings, backpacks, and more are included along with a ton of sneakers from a bunch of athleisure brands, and everything is up to 30% off.

#9: Beats Studio 3s

If you’ve dismissed Beats headphones in the past, it’s time to pay attention again. The Studio3 wireless sound much better than their predecessors, pair to Apple devices as easily as AirPods, and even include active noise cancelation. There may be better options at their regular $350 price tag, but they’re a steal at $205, especially for iPhone owners.

#10: 2TB Hard Drive

If you need some extra storage for your photo, movie, or video game collections, this 2TB portable drive from WD should fit the bill for just $58, within a few cents of an all-time low.

