Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: logitech deals

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s back at it today with its first Logitech PC accessory Gold Box in several months, with deals available for gamers and non-gamers alike.

Advertisement

The MX Master Mouse for $45 is undoubtedly the headliner here, and if you don’t own one, you should absolutely buy it. If it sells out, the Performance Mouse MX for $40 is also a great option.

There are several keyboards included as well, but our favorites are the K750, which uses solar panels to stay charged, and the K480, which works with multiple Bluetooth devices, and includes a stand for your tablet or phone.

A few of our other picks are in this post, but head over to Amazon to see all of the deals.

#2: inexpensive 50" & 55" tvs

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s nothing fancy about this TV. It’s “only” 1080p, it doesn’t have HDR, and it’s not smart. But it’s 50" and only $200, which are the two most important specs when you’re buying a secondary TV for a bedroom, patio, or any other space that’s not your main home theater.

Update: You can also add 5" and 4K resolution for $50 more.

#3: weighted blanket

YnM 15 Pound Weighted Blanket | $70 | Amazon

I know it’s summer and everything, but weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety in addition to keeping you warm, and you can score a 15-pounder for just $70 today, one of the best deals we’ve ever seen. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

#4: qi charging pad

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At only 5W, this isn’t Anker’s fastest wireless charger around, but it’s reliable, comes with a great warranty, and will be perfectly suited to overnight Qi charging. Get it for $11 today with promo code KINJAAAA.



Advertisement

Editor’s note: That promo code is also the noise I make whenever our sites go down.

#5: harmony remote

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With backlit buttons and a capacitive screen, the ability to control up to 15 devices, a handy charging cradle, and more compatibility than any other brand, the Logitech Harmony Advanced 950 is a worthy addition to your home and home theater, and today’s $170 deal is the best we’ve ever seen.

#6: solar-powered umbrella

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This patio umbrella doesn’t just block the sun; it actually absorbs it with a solar panel on top of the pole, and then uses that power to run LED lights on the underside, making this the rare umbrella that’s useful at night as well. Get it for $50 in the color of your choice with promo code BCP10.

#7: 40% off eddie bauer

No matter the season you’re shopping for, Eddie Bauer makes some great outdoor gear for everything from your head to your toes. So if you have any camping trips planned, or just want an excuse to take a hike, you can save 40% sitewide today with promo code SHARE during the Friends & Family Sale, plus free shipping over $49.



There are a few exclusions, but nothing too bad:

Offer excludes sleeping bags, Peak suits, tents, and non-Eddie Bauer brand products, previous purchases, gift card purchases, credit card payments, taxes, shipping, or other fees.

#8: madden 19 + Game Pass

Football season is upon us, and you can bundle and save on a copy of Madden 19 and a year’s subscription to NFL Game Pass with this exclusive deal from Walmart.



Advertisement

If you buy Game Pass for $99 right now, you’ll get a copy of Madden 19 for free, or $20 if you want the Hall of Fame Edition. Game Pass lets you stream out of market preseason games for free, and lets you watch full or condensed replays of every regular season game within 45 minutes of it ending. You can even search for footage by player or play type, and even get access to the All-22 footage, so you can eat tape for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

#9: $2 xbox live gold

Screenshot: Microsoft

Unfortunately, it’s only available for new members, but if you want to get started with Xbox Live, Microsoft will sell you your first month for just $2, and throw in a second month for free.

From 8/20/2018 – 8/31/2018, new members buying Xbox Live Gold 1 Month for $2 will get a second month automatically added to their account at no extra charge.

#10: flossers

Graphic: Erica Offutt

It will take you a long time to run out of flossers when you buy this 6 pack of 75-count bags from Amazon. The $1 off coupon takes this bundle to just $11, which is the lowest we’ve seen, and down from the usual $20. That’s a big chunk off and will make your dentist proud.