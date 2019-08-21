Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 vitamix

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Will it blend? With a Vitamix, the answer is yes. And right now, you can pick up a refurbished $286 Venturist blender to blend, chop, emulsify and grind your way through Julia Child’s cookbook.



And while these are refurbished, Amazon promises that the product works and looks like new, and is backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee (which says you can get a “replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt.”)

Better still, these blenders are powerful enough to clean themselves. Just add water and some dish soap and blend your way to a clean container.

To round out your kitchen options is the inclusion of the 48 oz. Vitamix Aer Disc Container for $90. This attachment will let you do tons of “whipping, muddling, foaming, and emulsifying” without much effort. Better still, you can make some rad cocktails with it, too.

Just remember, these prices—while still a little pricey—will only stick around for the day or until sold out. But at the end of the day, remember, the Vitamix is an investment that’ll pay off year after year and this particular model is over $114 less than buying it new.

#2 blink cameras

Photo: Amazon

Blink’s highly rated XT 2 home security cameras are weatherproof, run for up to two years on a charge, and most importantly of all, include FREE cloud storage of your motion sensor-triggered clips. Seriously; there are no monthly fees.



Over on Amazon today, the new XT 2 models (which include two-way voice capabilities) are on sale for the first time ever. No matter how many cameras you need for your system, every set is on sale. You can get a single camera and a hub for just $80, or if you already have a hub, add-on cameras are just $70. The discounts get larger as you add more cameras to your cart as well, so get as many as you think you need to monitor your home.

#3 usb-c cable

Photo: Amazon

You probably have a drawer dedicated to spare Lightning and microUSB cables, but chances are, you could still do with a few more USB-C cables for charging your modern devices.



Today on Amazon, you can take your pick of 6' Anker cables for just $10 each. The PowerLine+ cable is wrapped in nylon, feels great in the hand, and comes with an 18 month warranty. The PowerLine II cable, by contrast, is wrapped in a more standard-feeling rubber, but comes with a lifetime warranty.

Use promo code ANKER742 to save on the former (red only), and ANKER741 to save on the latter (white or black).

#4 casper pillows

Photo: Casper

Casper makes our readers’ favorite pillows, but they rarely get discounts outside of bundle deals that require you to buy a mattress. Well, you know what? You need to buy pillows a lot more often than you need to buy mattresses.



Today and tomorrow only though, if you buy three Casper Pillows or the new Casper Down Pillows, you’ll get a fourth for free. Just add four to your cart, and you’ll see the discount at checkout automatically. Sweet dreams!

#5 vineyard vines

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Call me Ishma-sale. Vineyard Vines’ Whale of a Sale is on, and you don’t even need to be aboard the Pequod to partake. Right now, enjoy an extra 30% off preppy wardrobe staples using promo code WOAS30—just keep in mind that all sales are final. It’s easy to get lost at sea with a discount as good as this one, so don’t forget to come up for air once you dive into these deals.



#6 dragon quest xi

Preorder Dragon Quest 11 S [Nintendo Switch] | $50 | Amazon

When it came out last year, Dragon Quest XI was the first single player Dragon Quest game released on home consoles in nearly 15 years, and it was worth the wait. Tim Rogers at Kotaku went as far as to call it the best Dragon Quest game ever made.

In just over a month, it finally releases on Nintendo Switch, and you can save $10 on the game by preordering. $50 is a bargain for a game that’ll take you 80 hours to get through, and in many ways, it’s two games in one, since you can switch the visual style from full 3D to a top-down, 16-bit perspective on the fly.

#7 worx

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s 2019, and your lawn tools don’t need to run on gas anymore. Worx’s eBay storefront is currently blowing out a couple of 20V cordless tool bundles, with an extra 15% off at checkout.



For $67, you can get a cordless blower, a trimmer and edger, plus a couple of batteries. Or, for $42, you can forego the blower. But with fall right around the corner (I know it doesn’t feel like it, but I swear it’s true!), why would you?

#8 big blanket co.

Big Blanket Co. Weighted Blanket | Kickstarter

Big Blanket Co. specializes in—wait for it—big blankets. And now, they’re finally coming out with a really big weighted blanket.

Checking in at 120" x 100" and a whopping 30 pounds, this is, without question, the biggest weighted blanket out there. It’s big enough to share on the couch, and even big enough to use as a comforter on a king bed. It also ships with a washable duvet cover so you don’t have to actually wash the weighted blanket insert, which would probably be impossible without commercial-grade equipment.



I will say, as someone that normally uses a smaller, 25 pound blanket, the sheer size of the Big Blanket means the weight is distributed over a larger area, and thus, less heavy-feeling on the body. If you’re used to a 15 pound blanket, the Big Blanket will probably have a similarly cozy and stress-reducing feel, albeit one you can share with a partner. But I do wish the Big Blanket was available with 40 or even 50 pound versions.

The Big Blanket weighted blanket is available now on Kickstarter from $229, in a variety of colors. Shipments are expected in November, right as it starts to get cold out.

#9 ring alarm

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ring is best known for its security cameras and doorbells, but its indoor home security system is one of our favorite options without a monthly fee (but if you do want 24/7 monitoring, it’s only $10 per month). Today, you can get the 8-piece starter kit (which includes a base station, a keypad, two motion sensors, three door/window sensors, and a range extender) for $189, a $50 discount.



And oh yeah, they’re throwing in a free Echo Dot too. That means you can arm, disarm, and check the status of your system with only your voice.

#10 dremel

Photo: Home Depot

An oscillating multitool is a must-own for any homeowner. It can sand! It can cut things at weird angles! It can remove grout! I bought this exact model (for a lot more money) a few months ago, and have already gotten my money’s worth out of it.



At $45, it’s almost worth it just for the included accessories. For example, the wood and metal flush cut blade included costs $13 on its own.