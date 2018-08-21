Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



#1: sonos speakers

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While it doesn’t support Alexa or AirPlay 2 like the newer Sonos One, the original Sonos Play:1 is still a terrific sounding speaker that can sync up with other Sonos products for multi-room audio. Normally $149, Sonos just put a batch of certified refurbs on sale for $119, matching the best price we’ve ever seen.



Every refurbished Sonos includes the standard one-year Sonos warranty and access to their support, so there’s really no downside in going this route, if you can find refurbs in stock. Every other time Sonos has offered this deal, it’s sold out quickly.

#2: fire tablet

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want a tablet to basically use as a portable TV (that’s basically what my iPad is at this point), a big screen is important, and you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal right now than Amazon’s Fire HD 10 for $100 today, a $50 discount.



It’s not as fast as an iPad, it doesn’t have as many apps as a standard Android tablet, but its 1920x1200 IPS display is fantastic at this price, and that’s what matters most. But if you just want to binge on Westworld while you cook dinner, it’s tough to beat an internet-connected 10” screen for this price.

#3: Logitech speakers

Logitech MX Sound Computer Speaker System | $70 | Amazon | Prime members only

If you’re still listening to your computer through its built-in speakers, stop torturing yourself and buy Logitech’s MX Sound 2.0 audio system for $70, or $30 less than usual.



In addition to connecting to your PC with a 3.5mm cable, the MX Sound also includes Bluetooth to pair to your phones and tablets, with one-touch switching between devices. And not for nothing, they happen to look way better than most computer speakers, which matters for something that sits out on your desk all day.

#4: Dremel Tool Kit

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might not need to use a Dremel all that often, but it’s one of those things everyone should keep in their tool box, if only for sanding wood and carving jack-o-lanterns. Today only as part of a Gold Box deal, Amazon’s discounting the Dremel 4000-6/50 to $105 today, the best price in over a year.



The Dremel 4000 features a variable speed motor that can spin anywhere from 5,000 to 35,000 RPM, and includes 50 accessories and six attachments to get you started with projects all around the house.

The savings extend to the bundles on the page with a keyless chuck, a work station, or both.

#5: kitchenaid mixer

Graphic: Erica Offutt

KitchenAid mixers are an essential part of every kitchen. If your kitchen is still lacking one, pick up this KitchenAid 5-quart Artisan stand mixer for $210 today from Walmart. That’s $70 less than its current Amazon price and a solid deal.

#6: wireless headset

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sony’s original PS4 Gold headset was already our readers’ favorite gaming headset, and the new model is lighter, more durable, and frankly, better looking. Like the old one though, it’ll still immerse you in 7.1 surround sound, and doesn’t need a clunky boom mic to pick up your voice either.



This debuted late last year for $100, and $80 is the best price we’ve seen to date.

#7: tiger travel mug

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve heard of Tiger, the first thing that comes to mind is probably the Japanese company’s excellent rice cookers. But turns out, they make travel mugs and food jars too, and they’re all under $13 in today’s Amazon Gold Box. Several colors and varieties are included, and they’ll all keep their contents hot or cold for hours on end.

#8: portable projector

Nebula Capsule | $266 | Amazon | Promo code AUGCPSLE

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.

At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.

For a limited time, the Capsule is marked down to $266 on Amazon with promo code AUGCPSLE, which is one of the best prices we’ve seen so far.

#9: anker battery pack

Photo: Anker

Anker makes a lot of really big battery packs. You probably own one or two of them. But it’s also worth keeping a pocket-friendly one in your arsenal for days when you need some extra juice, but don’t want to carry a bag. This 5,000mAh model can fully recharge basically any smartphone at least once, and it’s only $16 right now with promo code ANKERPC9.

#10: pan organizer

Graphic: Erica Offutt

We’ve posted a couple of deals on these pan organizers lately, but this the first one with adjustable tiers, so it will fit more than just the thinner frying pans. It’s just $17 with promo code 5NIWA7B4.

In addition to giving you easy to access to all the pans, not stacking your pans directly on top of each other will stop you from accidentally scratching them up, which makes this especially nice for nonstick pans.