We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

#1 arris

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Stop renting your modem from your ISP and shop this one-day Arris sale on Amazon. Depending on your contract and service, you could pick one up for as little as $75 and recoup your losses within a year.



Modems are tricky, because some ISPs make it pretty difficult for you to provide your own and you’ll need to make sure if these Arris models (currently at their lowest prices ever) are compatible with your plan.

I’ve included a few Lifehacker stories below to help you figure it out:

If you want to get the best possible performance, go for the Docsis 3.1 model.

Additionally, this sale also includes routers and a modem-router combo. Just remember, these Arris Modem prices will only stick around for the day or until sold out. So do some quick research and stop paying for unnecessary fees to save yourself cash.

#2 emirates

Photo: Felix ((Unsplash)

Go take a look at your international travel bucket list, because there’s a pretty good chance one of those destinations is included in Emirates’ big International Sale.



The best way to sort through the best deals is to select your departure airport from the dropdown menu on this page (13 U.S. airports are included), leave the destination blank, and hit search. You’ll then see a list of the best economy and business class fares, and you can also drill down on the available inventory with the search tools to only see fares for certain months, or in certain price ranges.

The cheapest flight we saw was from JFK to Milan for $459 roundtrip, but as you’d expect from Emirates, there are also lots of options to far-flung destinations in the middle east, Asia, and Africa as well.

These fares are available (while supplies last, obviously) until August 23, so I suggest finding a cheap flight you want now, and figuring out the rest of your vacation details later.

#3 edifier speakers

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Edifier quietly makes some of the best audio equipment on the market. And right now, Amazon is lowering the price on two bookshelf speakers: Edifier R1280T and the Edifier R1280DB. The big difference between the two is that the Edifier R1280DB offers more options to connect, including Bluetooth. So, it may be weird, but I’d go with the cheaper one if you just want to pair it with a record player.



Just remember, these prices will only stick around for the day or until sold out.

#4 usb-c cable

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Third party USB-C to Lightning cables can finally get Apple’s MFi blessing for faster charging speeds (50% in 30 minutes on the latest iPhones!), and we’ve spotted a deal that brings one down to $6 for Prime members (or $7 for non-Prime members), the best price we’ve ever seen for any of these cables.



UGREEN’s 3' cable supports that magical 18W charging spec when plugged into an USB-C PD charger (like this one!), and you can get it on sale with promo code UGREEN493. Of course, if you own a MacBook from the last few years, this will also let you sync and charge your phone from your computer without a dongle. You probably forgot that was even possible!

#5 super mario odyssey

If you own a Nintendo Switch, buying a copy of Super Mario Odyssey is basically a requirement. If you don’t have yours yet, Walmart’s offering a rare discount down to $42 today, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen (and $7 less than what’s on Amazon right now.)



#6 KitchenAid pasta roller

You could live your whole life cooking boxed Barilla pasta, and never once realize how fun and rewarding it can be to make your own. This Kitchenaid pasta roller and cutter set attaches to the accessory port on any KitchenAid mixer, and lets you create your own noodles with multiple shapes in just minutes. $108 is a full $52 less than Amazon’s current price, so I’d call this deal <kisses fingers like an Italian chef> delizioso.



You’ll probably want a drying rack to go with it.

#7 mysheetsrock

Have you ever flipped your pill0w over during the summer, expecting the cool side, but you only got some more hot pillow? Yeah, sleeping when it is hot outside can really suck, especially if you don’t have central air. If you’ve wanted to try out temperature-regulating sheets, now is a perfect time. You can get 15% off My Sheets Rock at with the promo code KINJA19. My Sheets Rock makes their bedsheets using the highest-grade bamboo rayon to keep you cool, no matter how hot it is.



#8 jachs labor day

Photo: Jachs

Labor Day is basically here already, or at least, all of the sales are. Thankfully, you can get up to 87% sitewide at Jachs during their Labor Day Sale. Right now, crewnecks are on sale for as low as $17, while Chinos are only $35, and all men’s henleys are $17. Fall is coming up quick, so you’re going to wanter to shop Jachs’s outwear selection while some jackets and sherpa-lined flannels are marked down to $39. Free shipping is included on orders over $100, no code required.



#9 Anker wireless mouse

Whether your current mouse is giving you chronic wrist pain, or you just want to try something different, this new wireless ergonomic vertical mouse from Anker is only $17 today with promo code ANKER743. In addition to the clever design, it even comes with three adjustable DPI settings and forward/back buttons, which are pretty rare at this price level. No wonder a version of it was one of our readers’ favorite work mice last week.



#10 southwest

Photo: Samantha Gades ((Unsplash)

Kids are gearing up to head back to school, but who wants to think about homework and school projects? Instead, you can plan your next vacation, thanks to these Flight Deals From Southwest Airlines on Airfare Watchdog. If you didn’t get a chance for a summer vacation or are already itching for your next trip, these discounted rates are for fall and winter travel.



The Southwest sale fares are valid for travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays beginning in early September and continue through March 4, 2020. Be aware, there are some blackout dates around Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s.

Roundtrip flights, like Nashville to Atlanta, start out at $98, while one-way flights, like from Burbank to San Jose, cost $49. To get these discounted tickets, you must purchase them by Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 11:59 pm PDT.