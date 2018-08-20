Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: Samsung’s q7 TVs

Samsung Q7FN 2018 Quantum Dot TVs | $1300-$3000 | MassDrop

Samsung’s quantum dot-powered Q7 TV would be a stunning upgrade to your home theater, and you can score the best prices ever on three different sizes with our reader-exclusive deal from MassDrop.



You can read all about quantum dots here, but the long and short of it that they’re the backbone of a backlighting technology that can produce OLED-quality images on a less expensive LCD panel.

Okay, so with that background out of the way, Samsung’s 2018 Q-series TVs utilize quantum dots to great effect. Beyond the stellar picture quality though, you get Samsung’s new ambient mode, which blends the TV into the wall behind it when not in use, plus Bixby support, and a unique connectivity system that puts all of your inputs in a separate box, meaning you only have to run one thin cable (45' long!) to your TV, giving you a ton of new mounting options.

Our readers can snag the 55" for $1,300 today, the 65" for $1,900, or the 75" for $3,000. That’s about $300, $300, and $500 less than you’ll see those sizes elsewhere, respectively.gotten this year.

#2: kindle voyage

Photo: Gizmodo

The Kindle Voyage, which has been my personal Kindle for the last several years, is no more, supplanted by the Kindle Oasis. May it rest in peace. So if you don’t want to spend $250 on an Oasis, and the $129 Paperwhite doesn’t check all of your boxes, you should buy a refurbished Voyage while you still can.

Refurb prices on the Voyage tend to fluctuate between $150 and $130 (they sold for $200 new), so today’s $150 price isn’t a deal, so to speak. But still, once these refurbs are gone, they’re probably gone forever.

#3: anker headphones

Photo: Amazon

Anker makes a lot of gadgets, but noise canceling headphones were a notable gap in the company’s lineup until very recently. So if you want to block out the world with the new Soundcore Space wireless over-ears, you can save $20 right now with promo code SDCORENC.

The Soundcore Spaces run for 20 hours in wireless noise canceling mode, or you can use them wired for up to 50 hours with NC enabled, which are some of the best battery life specs we’ve seen in this market.

#4: dyson motorhead

It’s 2018, and your vacuum shouldn’t have a cord anymore. Dyson’s V-series stick vacs have long been go-to cordless options, but the powerful new V10 is arguably the first that can truly, completely replace a corded vacuum, at least for smaller homes. In fact, Dyson has said that it’s stopped developing corded vacuums, because the V10 is that good.



We haven’t really seen many discounts on the V10 since its release in March outside of a $50 discount on the entry level Motorhead model a few weeks ago, which is still available. But now, Amazon’s taking $100 off the Animal and the Absolute models as well. All three though feature the same powerful motor, and you can’t go wrong with any of them.

#5: reebok sale

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you need any type of activewear or sneakers in the next coming weeks now that it’s finally nice out, Reebok is giving you extra 50% off everything from their outlet shop, with the code FAM50. From sneakers, to running shorts, to bags to throw all your stuff into. Just use the code at checkout.



#6: greenworks sale

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you can’t stand yard or house work, and Amazon’s discounting several GreenWorks tools in today’s Gold Box to make it just a little easier.



Battery-powered tools like these require much less maintenance than gasoline alternatives, and at these prices, they make more financial sense as well. Inside, you’ll find a blower, an edger, a mower, and more to keep nature at bay. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Heads up, though. Some of the tools on sale don’t come with their own ion battery or charger. So, if you don’t already have them, you’re gonna want to pick them up as well.

#7: nerf guns

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Today only, Amazon’s offering big discounts on over 60 Nerf guns and accessories, as well as Nerf toys like footballs and mini basketball hoops. So what are you still doing here?

#8: prime video game preorder

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon just announced that it will be discontinuing its 20% preorder discount on physical video games on August 28, and replacing it with a $10 Prime member credit on select games. A $12 cash discount is certainly preferable to a $10 store credit, though it sounds like some digital games may be included in the new benefit, so we’ll withhold our verdict until we see how wide-ranging the credits are.



In the meantime though, you still have until the 28th to lock in preorders with the 20% discount. We’ve listed out some of the most popular upcoming titles on this post, but the discount should work on basically any physical game, as long as you’re a Prime member. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout, and you won’t be charged until the game ships.

Personally, I just put in an order for Fallout 76, which includes access to the beta.

#9: graphics cards

Screenshot: NVIDIA

We aren’t sure how tight supplies of NVIDIA’s new graphics cards will be, so if you want to ensure you get one when they launch next month, you can preorder the GTX 2080 TI ($1,199), and the standard 2080 ($799) right now from NVIDIA’s online store. You can’t order the $599 2070 just yet, but you can sign up to be notified.

Update: Zotac’s GTX 2080 is also up for preorder for $750 on Amazon.

#10: lightning cable

Photo: Amazon

Given how many Lightning cables seem to wear out at the necks, it’s surprising that 90 degree cables aren’t more of a thing. You can grab two nylon braided cables for $13 from Aukey today with promo code AUKEYAL5, which would be a great price for two nylon-braided Lightning cables anyway, even without the unique connector.