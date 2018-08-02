Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: apple airpods

Photo: Gizmodo

Update: This sale is back, if you missed it on Tuesday.

For a long time, Apple’s AirPods were hard to find in stock. Now, Amazon not only has them available with Prime shipping, they’re actually about $15 off today. Needless to say, these don’t go on sale often, so if they’ve been on your wishlist, you should pull the trigger. I’ve had mine since they launched, and they’re my favorite Apple product since the iPhone 4.

#2: weighted blankets

Amy Garden Weighted Blanket, 15 pounds, Navy | $68 | Amazon | After 10% off coupon

Amy Garden Weighted Blanket, 15 pounds, Light Gray | $66 | Amazon | After 10% off coupon

Weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety, and you can score an all-time-low price on this 15 pound blanket (in navy or light gray) from Amazon today. They’re just $66 or $68 after the 10% off deal, making these the best weighted blanket deals we’ve ever posted. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

#3: madden 19 + NFL game pass

Graphic: Walmart

Football season is upon us, and you can bundle and save on a copy of Madden 19 and a year’s subscription to NFL Game Pass with this exclusive deal from Walmart.



You’ll save $15 when you buy both products together, and you can choose your platform (PS4 or Xbox One) and the standard or Hall of Fame edition of the game. Game Pass lets you stream out of market preseason games for free, and lets you watch full or condensed replays of every regular season game within 45 minutes of it ending. You can even search for footage by player or play type, and even get access to the All-22 footage, so you can eat tape for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

#4: laptop desks

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you do a lot of work on a laptop, a pair of deals today can make the experience just a little more comfortable.



I’m willing to bet that the more popular deal of the two will be this foldable table, which would work on a couch, in bed, or even as a makeshift standing desk. The table top even tilts to put the keyboard at a more comfortable typing angle. Get it for $29 with promo code KINJATT3.

If you’re mostly interested in the standing desk aspect of that table, this model will bring your laptop even higher, and has nice touches like a curved wrist rest. I wouldn’t use it as a full-time standing desk—you’d want your screen to be at eye level for that—but it’s great for short bursts of focused work. Plus, you can use it on any desk, or even your kitchen counter. Use code KINJATT1 to get it for $66, or $14 off.

#5: lightning cables

Photo: Amazon

If you own an iPhone, you should keep an extra long Lightning cable in your travel bag. As you probably well know, a shocking number of hotels and Airbnbs, and a less shocking number of airports don’t put power outlets in places that make sense, so a long cable gives you a lot more flexibility for getting a charge.

This 6' PowerLine+ model from Anker is nylon-wrapped, kevlar reinforced, and just generally great to use. It even comes with a pouch so it won’t get tangled in your bag. Get it for just $13 today with promo code ANKER229.

#6: little giant ladders

Image: Amazon

Little Giant ladders have some of the best reviews out there, and when it comes to ladders, you don’t want to be too stingy.

These multi-use ladders can folded into a few different configurations to suit your needs, like A-frame, full-extension, or 90-degree, and then they’ll lay flat for storage. Plus, the two on sale today have strategically-placed wheels, so you can easily roll these around and save your back.

The 22' ladder is $30 off, and the 17' is $20 off. Head over to Amazon and grab these while they’re within reach.

#7: qi charging pad

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s latest Qi charger is back on sale, and it’s one of the few pads you can buy outside of an Apple Store that supports 7.5W iPhone charging (only available on the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus), rather than just 5W. It’s marked down to $32 right now, which is $8 less than usual, and a match for the best price we’ve ever seen.



In addition to 7.5W iOS charging, it also supports 10W charging for compatible Samsung phones, thanks to the included Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger which supplies enough amperage to support the faster speeds.

#8: amazon cloud cam

Refurb Amazon Cloud Cam | $80 | Amazon

While Amazon’s Key service got a lot of attention when it was announced late last year, you might have missed that you can purchase the associated cloud security camera separately.

With 1080p recording, night vision, a 2-way intercom, and 24 hours of free cloud clip storage (or more if you sign up for an account), its specs compare very favorably to the Nest Cam, especially at today’s $80 refurbished price point. That’s $40 less than buying it new, and $20 less than the usual refurb price.

The best part? If, somewhere down the road, you decide to buy a smart lock, you’ll have everything you need to use Amazon Key.

#9: inflatabull

Photo: Amazon

It’s novelty pool float season, y’all, so hang on tight.



The Intex Inflatabull is exactly what you think it is. One person rides the bull, and everyone else grabs the handles on the outside to make it shake. It seems like a concussion waiting to happen, but sometimes you’ve just got to grab life by the horns.

This just launched on Amazon at $35, but it costs more from most places around the web.

#10: thermos food jar

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Bringing your breakfast or lunch to work with crowded break room fridges and microwaves can be a hassle. But, with this Thermos food jar, you can skip the break room altogether and keep your food at its optimal temperature. Hot food will stay warm up in this jar for up to 7 hours, and cold food will keep for 9.

At just $20 today, or around $5 off, this is a no-brainer. It even comes with its own spoon.