#1: NERF GOLD BOX

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, Amazon’s offering big discounts on a ton of Nerf guns and accessories John Wick would have certainly grown up playing with. Did you know Nerf made swords, too? Well, you can grab one for just $18. Whether you want to go with those impact rounds or the standard darts. this sale has you covered. Fan of Overwatch or Fortnite? They’ve got toys for that, too.



Just remember, these discounts are only available until the end of the day, or sold out. So check out the main post to see all of your options, reload your toy cabinet before this deal inventively gets nerfed.

#2: AUKEY SALE

Save big on a boatload of Aukey gear during the company’s back-to-school sale. Everything from keyboards starting at $18, power banks, USB-C hubs, and GaN chargers are discounted. Just a heads up, you’ll only see the deal price if you add the promo code at checkout or if there’s a clippable coupon on the product page.

Keyboards

If you’re on a budget but are looking to add a mechanical keyboard to your setup, Aukey’s line of keyboards are on sale. Prices start at just $18 for this blue-switch equipped tenkeyless model, just clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code SMA57P4Q at checkout.

Here are the rest of your options:

Power

A number of charging accessories from Aukey are also on sale. The star of the show: the 60W PD wall charger, available for $35 after you clip the code on the page and use the promo code E7W6KLYI at checkout.

Our deals researcher Corey tried one out and he says “I’ve tested it with my Dell USB-C (requires 45W) laptop, my Switch, and my Pixel 3. All charge at the highest speed and none caught on fire or fried.”

Here are the rest of your options:

USB-C Hubs

If you have one of those new MacBooks with the too few IO ports, this USB-C hub adds an HDMI port, two standard USB ports, and two card slots. Just use the code NYVP9OW6 to bring it down to $40.

#3: HEADPHONE BUNDLE

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Note: This deal goes live at 9AM ET, but quantities are expected to be very limited, so we’re posting it early to give you a chance to prepare.



While it may seem ludicrious, this $400 Sony WH-1000XM3 & Sennheiser HD 6XX bundle actually makes a lot of sense (and could save you a ton of money.) Let me explain. These are both terrific headphones. We’ve written, at length about how good the Sony XM3s are, and the Sennheiser HD 6XX is pretty legendary. But they serve very different purposes.

The Sonys are noise canceling, which is helpful when you’re on a plane or subway, and don’t want to hear anything. By contrast, Sennheisers are open back headphones, which let sounds pass through the cups, and allow you hear your surroundings (while also letting your music leak out). This openness gives these headphones a larger sound stage, and in turn, gives you a better listening experience.

So TL;DR, one is for outside, the other is for inside (but not in an open office, please).

If you purchase these separately, these two pairs of headphones would cost you over $500 ($220 for the Sennheisers, $300-$350 for the Sonys). So, buying the Sony WH-1000XM3 & Sennheiser HD 6XX bundle will in fact save a lot of money if you’re willing to invest in one purchase.

#4: COLE HAAN

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Cole Haan makes some seriously great shoes for any occasion, and if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, they’re taking an extra 40% off their sale section with the code EXTRA40. We expect that this will be their last big sale of the year.



Finally get a pair of ZERØGRANDs (or the newer 2.ZERØGRANDs), Stitchlite oxfords, or even the new All Day Trainers, which were added to the sale section recently.



#5: ADIDAS

Image: Nordstrom Rack

Run—don’t walk—to take advantage of this Adidas Flash Event at Nordstrom Rack before the best styles sell out. Right now, women’s shoes and apparel, men’s shoes and apparel, and kicks and clothes for kids are on sale. You’ll definitely find the things you need take you over the finish line this fall.



#6: AIR FRYER

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

All foods are better fried, but because the world is a cruel place, fried foods are bad for you. If you are looking to eat fried guilt-free, look no further than this DASH Compact Air Fryer, now down to $70 thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. This 6 qt. air fryer which uses hot air instead of oil to make everything extra crispy.



It’s technically an oven, so it’ss also a great tool for cooking frozen foods.

At $70, it’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Order up one in either black, aqua, white or red, before this deal becomes stale at the end of the day.

#7: ANKER

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Tiny car chargers like this one have been massive hits with our readers for years, because they have that built-into-your-car look, but charge your phone much faster than the piddly USB port your car probably includes.



Now, Anker has a mini car charger of its own, it can charge two phones at 12W simultaneously, and it’s down to $11 (from $15) today on Amazon.

#8: WOOL SNEAKS

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Take a walk on the wool side with a pair of these LeMouton sneakers. Made from merino wool, they’re super soft, extra breathable, very light, and now, on sale for $85 when you clip the $10 off coupon. There’s no need to wear socks with this machine washable footwear, and you can choose from a variety of neutral colors—including black, navy, gray, and beige—or go bold in blue or red. Just be sure to snag your pair before this deal walks away for good.



#9: EERO

If Amazon’s acquisition of eero didn’t scare you off the pioneer in mesh networking, the retailer is celebrating its new networking play-thing with big discounts across the board.



Get an Eero and an extra Eero Beacon for $239 (a $60 discount), an eero and two beacons for $319 (an $80 discount), or for the largest and most densely constructed houses, three full-fat eero routers for $399 (a $100 discount). To be clear, If you live in a one bedroom apartment, you don’t need any of these, but if you find that a single router doesn’t get you a reliable Wi-Fi signal in every part of your house, mesh systems like these are a godsend.

#10: GLASS KETTLE

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s not cold outside yet, but you can still stay cozy inside with a nice hot cup of whatever made with this Cosori glass kettle, now on sale for $30 —that’s the best price we’ve seen. A built-in LED light indicates when your water has reached its boiling point, and it certainly won’t be an eye sore on your kitchen counter. This deal won’t last long, so drink up this discount while you can.

