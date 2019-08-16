Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 nintendo labo

Labo is Nintendo at its weird, wonderful best. The cardboard Variety Kit can turn your Nintendo Switch into a fishing pole, a motorcycle, a piano, and more fun toys. Again, this is cardboard!



So if you have a Switch and you have a kid (that second part is optional, it’s okay to play with this yourself), $25 is a solid $35 discount on the Variety Kit, and the Robot Kit, which literally turns your Switch into a freakin’ mech suit, is also on sale for $25 at Best Buy.

#2 dishwashing gloves

That sponge you use to clean off the plates that touch your food? Yeah, it’s absolutely covered in germs. Throw that disgusting thing in the trash ASAP, and order these $6 silicone dishwashing gloves, complete with built-in scrubbers on the palms, from Amazon. Silicone won’t trap water, and thus, tons of mildew, like sponges will, plus they’ll keep your hands safe from all that dishwater and old stuck-on food. Just be sure to buy before this deal goes down the drain.



#3 backseat organizers

If you’re taking your kids on a long road trip, and don’t want your backseat to look like an episode of Hoarders...I’m sorry, you’re probably out of luck, even with these seatback organizers. But they’re cheap ($14 for two of them), they have built-in tablet holders, and they can’t hurt, right?



#4 anc headphones

While I’m sure the sound quality and noise cancellation abilities of these Mpow over-ear Bluetooth headphones don’t live up to the likes of Sony’s WH1000XM3s line or Bose’s QC35s, they annihilate the competition on price at just $24 (with promo code MPOW161AB).



We’ve seen a lot of ~$40 noise canceling headphones, including several from Mpow, but $24 is basically unprecedented. I haven’t tried this exact model, but I’ve tried others from Mpow, and they’ve all been perfectly decent.

If you’re on a budget, and want to drown out airplane noise or your annoying coworkers, they could be worth trying out. Just be sure to use promo code MPOW161AB at checkout to get the deal.

#5 rei summer clearance sale

Summer is drawing to a close, and that means it’s time once again for REI’s annual summer clearance, offering huge markdowns on thousands of past-season styles from the biggest brands.



Just because it’s Summer Clearance doesn’t mean you can’t find gear for the upcoming colder weather. For example, Patagonia’s ultra popular Better Sweater (men | women), the Arc’teryx Proton FL Insulated Hoodie (men) and The North Face’s ThermoBall insulated jacket (men | women) are all 50% off, while supplies last.

If you have affinity for certain outdoor brands, you can also just head to REI’s All Sales page, and sort by your favorite brands.



Have any specific recommendations from the sale? Drop them in the comments!

#6 le papillon umbrella

If you’re looking for a giant patio umbrella, we’ve got one just for you. You’ll never be struggling to find shade in your backyard again when you buy the Le Papillon Market Outdoor Umbrella. It is 15-feet wide and has three wind vents at the top to allow airflow and reduce the wind pressure to enhance stability. Right now, the umbrella is only $90 on Amazon when you use the promo code VTRNJZ3S.



#7 patagonia past-season sale

Fall is almost here! And Patagonia has vests, puffers, pullovers, and zip-ups galore, all of which are great for wearing alone on warmer days or all at once when it’s an arctic tundra outside. Right now, the the anti-Silicon Valley folks are majorly marking down their Web Specials section for a limited time with up to 50% off their past season products. So it would behoove you to pile everything you can into your cart ASAP, so you can pile everything onto yourself during the cold months ahead.



#8 cygolite Bike light

I don’t recommend biking at night, but I whole-heatedly endorse picking up this awesome Cygolite Streak 450 lumen bike light for a low $30. This is $15 off it’s regular price and is the lowest it’s ever been. This light has a lot of helpful features you’d want in a bike light: it’s rechargeable, comes bundled with a back light, and the bright 450 lumen light will last 100 hours on a single charge.



It’s an important thing to have, just in case you have to bike home later than you planned.

#9 philips speaker

Right now, you can pick up a Philips bluetooth speaker for just $12. It’s currently $3 more on Amazon and it’s diminutive frame means you can take it basically anywhere. While it’s unlikely to blow you away with its sound quality, it’s definitely going to be better than playing music on your phone.



#10 microsd card

There’s no such thing as too much storage, but this... this 512GB microSDXC card from PNY may be overkill for most people. If you’re a dedicated Nintendo Switch user with a lot of games and plan on buying a whole lot more, this could be a solid $90 investment.



You’ll be able to fit a ton of games, movies and music with half a terabyte of storage. And this $80 price may seem steep, but it’s a match for an all-time low. If you end up buying this one, I applaud your commitment to storage.