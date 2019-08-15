Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: JACh’s BLAZER

Photo: Jachs

If you know you look good, but also want to dress well too, now is the perfect time to shop online. Thanks to Jachs’s Blazer Closeout Sale, you can choose from 25 different styles to fit your look. The prices ranging between $39 and $79, when you use the promo code BLZ. At that price point, now is a great time to step out of your comfort zone and skip the black blazer, and go crazy with an Indigo blazer.



#2: BIDET

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

A lot of people are reflexively appalled by the idea of a bidet, which makes no sense, because they’re amazing. Today on Amazon, you can score a Luxe Bidet Neo 120 that will work with just about any toilet for just $31, one of the best prices we’ve seen.



Advertisement

That’s basically nothing for a product you’ll use (hopefully) every day, and it’s particularly good for a model with a self-cleaning and retracting nozzle, let alone one with a 4.6 star average on over 5,000 reviews. This deal could sell out any time though, so purchase or get off the pot.

#3: SWITCH GAME BUNDLE

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Get a lot of bang, bang and pew, pew for your buck with this $30 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Starlink: Battle for Atlas bundle from Best Buy. Switch owners should 100% take advantage on this no-brainer bundle, especially considering that Kingdom Battle is worth it for that price alone (and it’s currently $25 on Amazon.)



Advertisement

Oh, did I mention there’s an exclusive Star Fox appearance for the Switch version of Starlink? Get it now, before it barrel rolls away.

#4: BONOBOS

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Bonobos is stocked with summer essentials, and you can take all of them home for 15% off using promo code SOLSTICE15. Make space in your closet for essentials like floral shirts, breezy sweaters, non-terrible T-shirts, chinos, jeans, button-downs, and suits, and get ready to look on the outside like the put together guy you are on the inside.



#5: SURGE PROTECTOR

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

This is everything you could want in a $11 surge protector. Six outlets, two USB ports, and a swiveling design that minimizes the distance the whole setup will project out from your wall once everything’s plugged in.



Advertisement

This price is $5 less than usual and is the lowest price we’ve seen since August.

#6: THERMAPEN

Image: ThermoWorks

Our readers are big fans of the ever reliable Thermapen, but quality comes with a price tag to match. That’s why you should take advantage of this Open Box Sale on like-new Thermapen Mk4 models, down from its usual price of $99 to $76 in any color. The sale lasts for a limited time, so don’t get burnt by waiting too long to add one to your kitchen tool box.



#7: SUN JOE

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might not think you need a pressure washer, but after spending 10 minutes on r/pressurewashingporn, you’ll have your credit card out. Amazon’s marked down a powerful Sun Joe washer down to $123, way below its usual ~$160-$200, and a match for the best price ever.



Advertisement

At 2300 PSI, this is far more powerful than most electric pressure washers, and its brushless induction motor should run quieter and cooler too. Just remember, this deal disappears by end of day, and could sell out early, so get yours before the deal gets blasted away.

#8: JACKBOX

Jackbox Party Packs are a great addition to any party, and now you can get a bunch of them for not that much money with Humble’s latest bundle.



As usual, you can pledge as much or as little money as you want (as long as it’s at least a dollar), but you’ll only unlock every title by giving $15 or more. Games include all of the first four Party Packs, a bunch of volumes of the classic You Don’t Know Jack trivia game, and a handful of other standalone games as well.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Party Pack 5 (the best one) isn’t included, but there are still a bunch of great party games in the other four.

#9: SMART LOCK

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re trying to turn your home into Pat from Smart House, you’ll need to start at the front door with a smart lock. Today only, you can get up to 40% off select smart locks and electronic door locks at Home Depot. If you’ve gotten locked out of your house before, a smart lock is a great way to avoid that ever happening again.



Advertisement

During today’s sale, the Schlage CamelotConnect Smart Lock with Alarm and Accent Lever Handleset is only $179, which is $119 off. The Kwikset SmartCode Single Cylinder Electronic Deadbolt is just $92. You can check out Home Depot’s website to see all of the smart locks that are on sale.

#10: LYSOL

Lysol wipes are one of the easiest ways to wipe down cabinets, and they’re a gift sent from the heavens whenever someone in your house has a cold. Assuming you’ve got some extra cabinet space, you should definitely pick up 320 wipes for $7 by clipping the coupon on the page, using Subscribe & Save, where you’ll get an additional $2.08 of savings at checkout.

