We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

#1: BEATS HEADPHONES

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I know, I know, Beats headphones don’t have the best sound quality. Spare me your comments. But the new Solo3s include 40 hours of battery life, a folding design, and comfortable ear pads, not to mention the new W1 chip for easy pairing with Apple devices. For a limited time, you can get a pair for $149 from Walmart, compared to $197 from Amazon.

#2: SWITCH GAMES

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any notable holes in your Nintendo Switch game library, you can fill them today with rare discounts on first party Nintendo games. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces are all marked down to $45.

#3: PHILIPS AIRFRYER

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Using a fraction of the oil than its deep frying counterparts, this $110 original Philips Airfryer claims to be a healthier cooking method for all of your favorite fried foods. Hey, every little bit helps.



This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this model. So if you’re going to eat french fries, they might as well be made in this.

#4: SMART LIGHT STRIP

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Installing LED strip lights above your kitchen cabinets or under furniture is the easiest way to make your houseguests say “whoa,” and this $29 strip (with promo code VXFNNQ58) is one of the best deals we’ve seen on one. With full RGB LEDs and support for Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, you can easily add it to your existing smart home lighting scenes, and invoke it with the voice assistant of your choice.



So what’s the catch? It’s only two meters long, and can’t be extended, so it’d be an ideal HDTV bias light, or could be mounted under fairly small pieces of furniture, but you won’t be able to run it across an entire room.

#5: GOOSENECK HOLDER

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Mount your Switch, phone, or iPad above your bed or where ever else you find convenient with this $15 gooseneck stand. It’s down from the usual $18 and you’ll be really glad to have it during your next Stardew Valley hangover morning.

#6: JACKYLED VERTICAL POWER STRIP

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with a whopping 18 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6.5' retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for maximum flexibility. Get it for $24 today with promo code 6TSP4BEC.

#7: BOSCH TOOLS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Continuing a recent streak of great Bosch tool deals, Amazon today will sell you an 18V drill/driver and impact driver combo kit with a pair of batteries, plus a bonus work light for $166. For context, the current price of the combo kit by itself is $179 (though it does get as low as $159 at times), so you’re saving money and getting the $49 work light thrown in for free.



Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning it’s only available today, or until sold out.

#8: EUFY LIGHTS

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, put its uber-popular copper string lights back on sale today for $10, one of the best prices we’ve seen on the version that includes a remote. If you don’t need the remote, you can get the same product without it for $5 with promo code EUFY0816. Personally, I’d spend the extra $5 for the remote, but you do you. Go make your patio pretty!

#9: money clips

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to make a long-overdue transition to a front pocket wallet, this leather money clip can hold a ton of bills and cards for under $10. Prices will vary based on the color and material you choose (there are a ton of options), but promo code KINOFF31 should take 31% off at checkout.

#10: POP-UP BOOK

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Remember the pop-up books from our childhood? They consisted of pulling a tab and a barn door disappeared to reveal cows and horses inside. That was complete shit compared to this pop-up book.

You’ll open the pages of this book to erect a paper planetarium, working instrument, speaker, decoder, and more cool things. After the $1 off coupon, you’ll pay just $20 for this book, the best Amazon price we’ve seen in a year. Plus, it would make a great gift for kids and adults.