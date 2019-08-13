Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 tcl dolby-visiontv

TCL’s 2018 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision) and excellent Roku software in an affordable package, and the 5-series has basically all of the same features, save for a metal body and local LED dimming zones. It still supports Dolby Vision, it still has an advanced Roku remote and app control, and it’ll still look amazing.



So if you’re in the market, the 49" model is back down to an all-time low price of $300 today. Or, if you’re feeling bold, you can get a refurb for just $210.

#2 Xcentz battery pack

Until very recently, USB-C Power Delivery battery packs were exclusively large. Like 20,000mAh or more, and a few pounds to boot. But if you don’t need that much power for a few hours on a plane, this pack from Xcentz is a svelte 10,000mAh, and only $14 today with promo code XCENTZ219. You even get a USB-C to USB-C and a USB-C to USB-A cable in the box, which is ridiculous at this price.



To be clear, its USB-C PD port only outputs 18W, not the 30W or even 45W we’ve seen on larger packs. But I used a sample they sent with my Nintendo Switch on a flight last weekend, and it was fast enough to increase the charge level on my Nintendo Switch while playing Breath of the Wild, albeit not very quickly. It’ll also charge an iPhone at the maximum possible speed if you pair it with a USB-C to Lightning cable like this one.

#3 butcher box scallops

Butcher Box just added a new meat to its arsenal: wild-caught Atlantic sea scallops! Yes, the chicken nuggets of the sea can be delivered to your front door, and if you sign up for a new membership right now, you’ll get a pound of scallops and a pack of bacon thrown in for free, in addition to whatever else would have been in your box anyway.



You may be tempted to make bacon-wrapped scallops, and I wouldn’t blame you if you did, but there’s nothing wrong with enjoying them separately, on their own merits.

Your bonus come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.



#4 home depot vacuums

Unless you live in a perfect little bubble, you need a vacuum. Pets, kids, and regular everyday messes make having a vacuum a need, not a want. If you’ve ever wanted a Dyson, but not at the retail cost, you’re in luck. Today, Home Depot has up to 50% off select vacuums, including two Dyson models.



The V7 Motorhead Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is $239 during this sale, while the is Small Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum Cleaner is $199. If you’re looking for a robovac, the bObsweep PetHair Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop is 50% off.

#5 posture corrector

Remember all those times your mom told you to sit up straight? Turns out, she was right (duh). If you’re now a hunched-over adult, straighten out your spine with a posture corrector from Amazon, on sale for $18 with promo code VYA9J2XA. The brace works by promoting long term muscle memory, and it’s made of comfortable, breathable material, so you can wear it under anything. Your mom would be so proud.



#6 bose sleepbuds

Sleepy soundly thanks to these discounted Bose noise-masking Sleepbuds. Down to just $199, this current price matches the lowest we’ve ever seen.



Whether you live in a noisy neighborhood (like I do,) or want the benefits of a white noise machine without disturbing your partner, these Sleepbuds can be your saving grace. In their review, Gizmodo says they are incredibly comfortable and “great at drowning out sounds, and pretty easy to use.”

The design is reminiscent of true wireless headphones, come with a few fitting options, and they charge in a little case, too. Choose from 10 different tracks/sounds, but, just a heads up, they don’t let you listen to music or podcasts before bed.

This current price is $50 less than usual and matches what we saw during Amazon Prime Day.



#7 kyoku pairing knife

You might not have heard of Kyoku, but we found their Daimyo damascus steel chef’s knife to be a joy to use, and incredibly beautiful to look at too. Today though, we’ve got a deal on the company’s 3.5" paring knife, for more delicate kitchen work.



Those steel ripples aren’t quite as dramatic on a small paring knife, but they still look great, and the steel is still sharp. A paring knife is one of the three knives you need to own (chef’s and bread being the others, naturally), and at only $37 with promo code KYOKUY2S, you can afford to treat yourself to a great one.

#8 nars

If you’ve got the need for NARS, head over to HauteLook, where quite a few palettes, lipsticks, eyeshadows, fake lashes, foundation sticks, and more are marked down to some stunning prices. Just be sure to act fast, or else your favorite shade might be swiped from this sale.



#9 bias light

Just a few years ago, when TV bias lights first came onto our radar, you were lucky to find a strip for $20. And that strip would require you to push a physical button on the strip, or at the very least, keep track of a remote. Oh, and the lights were white. Don’t like it? Too bad.



Now, you can get a strip for $8 (with promo code YAWPXRX4), you can control it with your phone over Bluetooth, and it can display 16 million colors, at any brightness level you want. They reduce eye strain, they make the blacks on your TV look blacker, but honestly, you should just buy one because it looks cool.

#10 aukey power strip

Whether you’re moving your teen into a dorm room or want to power a few more gadgets than your wall outlet will allow, this Aukey power strip is a no brainer. With 4 outlets and 4 USB ports built in, you can power just about any accessory or give your spare cables a new job.



This current price is the lowest we’ve ever seen. Just make sure to use the promo code DKGTHX5H to get the best price.