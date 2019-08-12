Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1 lg monitors

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re serious about your gaming rig or home office set up, now is the perfect time to snag a new monitor. Thanks to this LG Monitor Gold Box on Amazon, you can take your pick from a variety of LG monitors, now ranging in price between $116 and $319. You can choose from ultrawide monitors, 4K monitors, HD monitors, and more during this sale.



Advertisement

Just remember, today’s Gold Box deals are for one-day-only and while supplies last.

#2 cold brew coffee maker

Iced coffee is a brilliant way to sell people ice for the price of coffee (which is mostly water to begin with). Cold brew on the other hand is a different process that results in less acidity, among other benefits, and you can do it yourself at home with this top-selling Takeya, now down to $16 on Amazon after you clip coupon on page, within about a dollar of an all-time low.



Bestsellers: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker Iced coffee is a brilliant way to sell people ice for the price of coffee (which is mostly water to … Read more Read

This non-coffee drinker bought one of these a couple years ago, and I loved the thing (though admittedly, I have since upgraded to the OXO alternative). All you have to do is fill the basket with ground coffee, fill the container with water, and let it steep overnight in the fridge. The resulting coffee concentrate needs to be watered down, so one batch should last you several days.

#3 video game bogo

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Who doesn’t love a good BOGO deal? Right now, when buy one game, you’ll get another for 50% off on Amazon. These are games already preselected by Amazon to be included in the deal, so you cannot just add two games to your cart and call it a day. You will need to select two games from the limited-time offer landing page.



Advertisement

You can choose from Final Fantasy VII for PS4, No Man’s Sky for Xbox One, Days Gone for PS4, Mortal Kombat 11 for PS4, and so much more. To get this offer, you’ll need to add the two games from the landing page via the “Add to Basket” option, then when you’re done shopping, the offer will automatically be applied during checkout.



#4 microsd cards

Graphic: Shep McAllister

So that microSD card you bought for your Switch a few years ago can no longer hold all of your games. I get it, I’m right there with you. But it’s a really cheap and easy fix today.



Advertisement

Amazon’s got a U3-rated Samsung 512GB card marked down to an all-time low $87 right now, or if you can get by with 256GB, an ever-popular SanDisk card is marked down to $35. The former is an all-time low, and the latter is within $5 of the best price we’ve seen.

#5 kate spade

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Surprise! Kate Spade is taking up to 75% off a selection of purses via their Surprise Sale. Over 450 styles are up for grabs, from classic totes to jazzed-up crossbody bags and a variety wallets, not to mention a solid selection of jewelry and apparel. Just know you may have to enter your email address in order to shop (sorry). Be sure to bag this deal soon; the savings will only last for a few more days.



#6 anker headphones

Graphic: Amazon

Anker’s SoundCore Spirit X headphones are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Hell, you could even swim with them. Their best spec though? 12 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space.



Advertisement

They normally sell for $36-$40, but today, you can get a pair for an all-time low $22. Even if you already have a set of wireless headphones, it never hurts to toss an extra pair in your gym bag or luggage in case you forget them.

#7 all-clad cookware

Graphic: Shep McAllister

All-Clad cookware is the holy grail of kitchen gear, but buying a lot of their pans can cost as much as redoing your kitchen. But every few months, the All-Clad Factory Seconds sale reemerges and gives the rest of us a chance to buy the best of the best.



Factory Seconds pans may feature minor cosmetic issues like scratches, or damaged packaging, but are still genuine, bona fide All-Clad pans, complete with aluminum or copper cores that extend all the way up the side walls for fast and even heating.

Advertisement

I’ve gotten a few Factory Seconds in my time, and they’ve all been in great condition, but just note that all sales are final.

Note: You’ll have to enter your email address to access the sale.

#8 toiilet putting green

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Scrolling through the day’s ongoing list of horrors on Twitter while you sit on the toilet is probably not the best way to spend your bathroom time, just from a mental health perspective. Working on your short game though? I feel more relaxed just looking at it. Get the full set for $7 with promo code IO5H8WGU. That deal is asshole in one!



#9 toms

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Step into summer with some new TOMS on your feet. Right now, Nordstrom Rack is marking down TOMS for men, women, and kids, including slip-ons, flats, sneakers, espadrilles, and more. Not to mention, there’s a selection of TOMS sunglasses on sale as well. There’s sure to be a style to suit your summer shoe needs, so shop now before it sells out.



#10 ue boom 3

Photo: Gizmodo

Full stop, the UE Boom 3 is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers you can buy. It’s waterproof. It floats. It sounds amazing. It’s easy to use. And not for nothing, it looks beautiful.



Today on Amazon, all four colors are marked down to $120, matching an all-time low price. I suggest buying two, or three, or up to 150, because they can all be synced together to play the same audio in perfect harmony.