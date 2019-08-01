Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: OLIVERS MYSTERY BOX

Photo: Olivers

Olivers makes some of our favorite men’s activewear that doesn’t necessarily look like activewear, and now you can remake your entire wardrobe (relatively) cheaply with their limited time Mystery Box promotion.



Advertisement

Available until 8/7, or until sold out, you can either spend $150 to get a box with $300 worth of Olivers gear, or $275 to get a box worth $600. You do get to pick your size, but you don’t get to pick the colors or contents of the box. You do, however, know that it will include some combination of the following:

It’s all good stuff, and you’ll never get it for this cheap by any other means! It’s not eligible for returns or exchanges, however, so you’ll have to decide if it’s worth the risk.

#2: SUCCULENTS

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I don’t really know why anyone would need 20 succulents, especially since I struggle to keep just one alive, but if you’re thumb is feeling extra green today, use it to buy this collection of 20 succulents from Amazon for just $26. You could fill every window sill in your home with a succulent, or just have extras on hand when you inevitably kill a few of them.



#3: HOUSEHOLD ESSENTIALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Do you use paper towels? Laundry detergent? Ziploc bags? Assuming the answer is yes, you stand to save money from this limited time Amazon promotion. Just spend $50 on household essentials on this page, and you’ll get $15 off at checkout. Just make sure they’re all shipped and sold by Amazon.com directly to be eligible.



Advertisement

It’s similar to this Target promotion from earlier in the week, but it’s actually better since it’s a cash discount, rather than a gift card.

#4: NIKE SALE

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Nike Sale | Zappos | Promo code NIKESALE19



Zappos is kicking off August by discounting over 1,700 items from Nike—and it’s not just shoes. Tons of shorts, tees, sports bras, tanks, and more are on sale, along with loads of sneakers and sandals you’ll need this season. So run over to the retailer to take advantage of this sale now with promo code NIKESALE19; it will only last through Saturday.



Advertisement

Need even more Nike? The brand’s own site is running a $30 off orders of $150+ promotion as well.

#5: COLD BREW

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are many simple, inexpensive ways to make cold brew coffee, like a mason jar and nut milk bag, for example. But a dedicated cold brew maker is generally going to make the process simpler and less messy.



This 1.6 qt. cold brew jug from Primula has everything you need to make that highly caffeinated coffee you crave for just $10, including a filter basket with a removable bottom for easier cleaning. Just pour in your coffee grounds, add water, screw everything together, and stick it in your fridge for 24 hours before removing the basket.

Advertisement

Note: I’m not sure why it looks carbonated in the photo, and I’m also unclear why ice is present. Ignore these things.

#6: FOSSIL

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A new season means it’s a good time time to upgrade your watches, bags, and other accessories, since all the past season stock is primed to go on sale. Fossil, a brand that’s had your back since practically the Jurassic Period, is coming through with a deal you’ll dig. Take an extra 30% off the retailer’s clearance items for men and women at Fossil’s End-of-Season Sale with promo code SUMMER, and score a set of deeply discounted styles that will never go extinct, trend-wise.



#7: BACKCOUNTRY

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Backcountry’s biggest sale of the summer is on. Head over to the retailer’s Semi Annual Sale, since now’s your chance to save up to 50% on a wide range of gear and apparel for men, women, and kids. A bunch of your favorite brands are up for grabs, including Patagonia, Marmot, Columbia, prAna, Arc’teryx, and more, so be sure to stock up for any remaining summer adventures you’ll be embarking on—or any future fall and winter excursions. And just a heads up: Though this sale will last for the entire month of August, the most coveted items are sure to sell out quickly.



#8: BISSELL

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bissell makes everything from inexpensive basic vacuums, to the handy new Pet Stain Eraser handheld fabric cleaner, to Dyson-like cordless stick vacs, and you can save an extra 20% on all of it with eBay’s latest coupon.



Advertisement

Just use code JOYBISSELL at checkout to get 20% off orders of $25 or more from Bissell’s eBay storefront (maximum $50 discount). That means you can get a refurbished Pet Stain Eraser Deluxe for just $48, compared to buying it for $100 new on Amazon. Or a Bark Bath dog washing station for $64 brand new. Or a Bissell CrossWave vacuum/mop combo for $136 refurbished (compared to $270 new).

Those are just a few of our picks, but there’s a cleaning product for everyone in here, so it’s all worth a look.

#9: PANDEMIC

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Pandemic, one of the best co-op board games ever, has a fancy 10th Anniversary Edition and it’s just $65 on Drop.



This particular model comes with a custom metal case and is few bucks off the lowest price we’ve ever seen. It’s currently on Amazon for $15 more. Of course, the O.G., non-special edition Pandemic is just $25 and just as fun, but it’s certainly not as impressive looking.

#10: OXO FOOD STORAGE

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With this set of five OXO Good Grips Pop Containers, the days of snacks going stale are no more. $40 is the best deal we’ve seen on this set since January, and it makes a great gift even if you don’t need it for yourself. They look a lot classier than chip clips, and you’re way less likely to lose them too.

