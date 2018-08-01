Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: backcountry sale

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. Take up to 50% off over 20,000 (seriously) items from brands like Arc’teryx, The North Face, Mammut, Prana, Mountain Hardware, Marmot, Patagonia, list keeps going. Outerwear, layering pieces, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about going for a end of summer camping trip.

#2: soundbuds

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers voted Anker’s SoundBuds Slims as their favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, but we may need a recount, as Anker recently released the upgraded SoundBuds Slim+, on sale for just $22 today with promo code SDBUDS01.

The biggest change from the original model is the inclusion of AptX encoding, which should improve sound quality with compatible devices. Anker also claims that waterproofing has been improved, though they’re both still rated as IPX5, so any change on that front is likely modest. One thing that hasn’t changed: the seven hour battery, which is excellent for earbuds of this size.

#3: iceland vacation

Photo: Jonatan Pie ( Unsplash)

It’s not quite as wide-ranging as some of Icelandair’s Europe sales, but if you haven’t seen the Northern Lights yet, you can get away to Iceland this summer with roundtrip flights from the US to Reykjavik from $309.



Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

This sale is limited to a few major cities, and the promotional period varies by your departure city, but you’re generally looking at a winter trip, so bundle up. Some recommendations from our summer Iceland packing guide still apply though.

#4: wemo bridge

Photo: Amazon

If you’ve already invested a lot of money in the WeMo ecosystem, the WeMo Bridge lets you control all of your smart switches with Apple HomeKit, the upshot being that they become Siri-compatible. All you have to do is plug it into an ethernet port on your router, and you’re good to go.



Note: The WeMo Mini has a firmware update that adds this feature without a bridge, but other models still need it.

And before you head to the comments, yes, I realize pretty much every smart home device under the sun is Alexa-compatible from the get-go, without buying extra accessories. iPhone owners like myself are owned. I get it.

$30 is $10 less than usual, and an all-time low.

#5: neatgear security system

Netgear Arlo 6-Pack | $400 | Amazon

Netgear’s popular Arlo home security system is a lot like Nest Cam, except the cameras can run off battery power, so you really can stick them anywhere. If that sounds like something you’re looking for, Amazon will sell you a six-camera starter kit for $400, an all-time low, and a whopping $150 less than usual.

#6: dyson ball animal

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball Animal are down to $200 on Amazon, or about $75 less than usual.



The Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, a ton of accessory hose tools, including a motorized turbine tool to remove pet hair from furniture, and even a curved tool to help you clean the tops of your ceiling fan blades. And yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability. This price is only available today, and will probably sell out early, so get your before they’re all sucked up.

#7: kitchenaid mixer

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$219 would be a really good price for a 325 watt, 5 qt. KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer, but today, that gets you a 6 qt. Professional model with a 575 watt motor that can stand up to the thickest doughs.

This price is the best we’ve ever seen on this model, and it’s available in three colors, but it’s only available today, or until sold out.

#8: blunt umbrellas

Blunt Classic Umbrella | $64 | Amazon | Promo code WUOINIVO

Blunt Metro Travel Umbrella | $46 | Amazon | Promo code WUOINIVO

Next time there’s a storm, you could spend $5 on a drugstore umbrella that will last approximately 40 seconds before disintegrating into flying shards of metal, or you could invest in a Blunt umbrella for 20% off with promo code WUOINIVO.

Blunt umbrellas feature rounded safety tips to avoid poking anyone in the eye, include a special pocket for a Tile device tracker, and most importantly, can withstand winds of up to 72 mph (in the case of the standard model, others are lower). For reference, tropical storms become hurricanes at 74 mph, so if your Blunt ever succumbs to the wind, you probably have bigger things to worry about. You can see it in action in the video above, which never fails to impress me.

This deal is valid on the full-sized Blunt Classic and the portable Blunt Metro. The code should work for any color as long as it’s sold by BLUNT USA - it won’t work on listings sold by Amazon directly.

#9: adjustable dumbbells

You can workout at home without a bunch of bulky weights taking up space with these PowerBlock adjustable dumbbells. They’re on sale on Amazon today, and they’re basically like buying a whole free weight set with the footprint of just two dumbbells.



Each dumbbell adjusts to 16 different weights, ranging from 2.5 to 50. This set usually sells for around $300, so today’s $251 is worth checking out.

#10: Super Mario odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey is the best-selling Nintendo Switch game to date (for good reason), but amazingly, nearly half of all Switch owners don’t have it yet. If you’re one of them, fix that today for $50, or $10 off.

