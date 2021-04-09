The 10 Best Deals of April 9, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Friday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s April 9, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Cash in on Truly Products and chill out. Indulge in your cravings with Daelman’s Stroopwafels. And do self-care right by taking 20% off Bellesa’s sitewide spring sale.

Advertisement

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: Stroopwafels



64-Pack: Daelman’s Stroopwafels Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’m a huge fan of Daelman’s. I got my first pack of these in a Try Treats box a few years ago, and they were amazing. This pack runs for $40 at Amazon, so this is a nice deal for upgrading the snack section of your pantry. Get 28% off while supplies last.

The individual packs are easy to toss in your bag, and they are only 120 calories on par with a granola bar. In this deal, you’ll get eight boxes each of tasty and satisfying Dutch caramel. This is a classic soft, bendy, and traditional treat straight from Holland you won’t regret grabbing. These sold out quickly last time, so we expect the same this go-round.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: EA Play

12 Month EA Play Subscription EAPLAYORXGPU Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

Here’s a bit of modern alchemy for you. EA Play is now part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Because of that, Microsoft actually coverts any EA Play subscriptions into Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions if you’re already a Game Pass Ultimate member. So if you buy 12 months of EA Play, it actually extends your Game Pass Ultimate subscription another four months. It’s a little bit of a head-scratcher, so check Microsoft’s FAQ for exact details here. If you’re looking for a cheap way to extend your Game Pass subscription in a roundabout way, Eneba is selling one year of EA Play for $21 when you use the code EAPLAYORXGPU at checkout. Since Game Pass Ultimate is $15 a month, that means you’re getting an extra few months free here. Just remember that this only works if you’re already subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate, so this won’t work for new members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Giovanni Colantonio.

#3: Overwatch: Legendary Edition

Overwatch: Legendary Edition (Xbox) APRILXBOXSALE Image : Gamepilot

Advertisement

I love Overwatch, but I haven’t played it in years. During one of my last sessions with the game in 2017, I played a round as Bastion and got absolutely wrecked. Several children got on mic to dunk on me and I decided I could never show my face in the shooter again. But you, dear reader, are likely stronger than me. I have faith that you are thick-skinned enough to brave the sea of mad children and enjoy a fun video game. If you fit that description, Eneba currently has Overwatch: Legendary Edition on sale for Xbox. Use the code APRILXBOXSALE at checkout and you’ll get a digital key for just $19. All jokes about toxicity aside, Overwatch remains a very fun multiplayer experience that’s especially fun with friends. At $19, it’s a great entry into the series ahead of Overwatch 2, which is coming... eventually.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#4: Bellesa Spring Sale

20% off Sitewide Spring Sale SPRING20 Image : Bellesa

Advertisement

Spring is all about renewal, rebirth, and growth. Our pals at Bellesa know that and want to encourage you to get sprung on yourself. Celebrate better weather and sunshine with a new treat for yourself. Save 20% off on anything on the site and embrace rising temperatures, flowers blooming, and you.

The Dea is a staff favorite and a killer dual vibe. Created with the maximum pleasure of both the G-spot and the clit in mind, this is an actual deity on earth. What better way to get in touch with yourself and the planet. It’s ergonomic and blends it all together in a rhythmic fashion. Keep in touch with yourself, take a real journey of relaxation and discovery.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Dea by Bellesa Buy for $79 at Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code SPRING20

If you love to keep your affairs internal, then your love the Aurora. Soft, sleek, and powerful. Just one button gets it going to push all yours. This is a great beginner vibe, so great for first-timers. It’s a best seller for a reason.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Aurora by Bellesa Buy for $79 at Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code SPRING20

The Diskreet Vibe is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air (one of my favorite toys). This vibe sizes down the tech of the previously mentioned Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides; there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its beautiful baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Diskreet Vibe Buy for $39 at Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code SPRING20

Free shipping on all orders over $29.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: Angle Pro Knife Sharpener

Angle Pro Knife Sharpener with Angle Gauge Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Trim the savings and bring your knives back to factory pointiness in seconds with a safe and effective sharpener. The Angle Pro Knife Sharpener is just that, and it’s 64% off.

Just a few pulls at the designated slot is all it takes to return your knives to their brilliance. It’s quick and easy, two things that are not suspicious at all when returning a butcher knife to ultimate sharpness. The 3-in-1 knife sharpener helps you get just the right angle at any gauge. Three ceramic wheels straighten your blades and three tungsten carbide rods put a new edge on them too. Slice and dice with ease after minimal work and in the comfort of your own home. This also comes with a three-year warranty.

Advertisement

The sharpener will ship for $3.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#6: Dark Souls Board Game

Dark Souls: The Board Game Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

This is the Dark Souls of board games. No, but seriously, it’s literally Dark Souls: The Board Game. This isn’t some cheeky cliché about a hard game. It’s a board game adaptation of Dark Souls and it’s $71. I am being real with you right now. This is an action-exploration game that you can either play solo or with up to four players. You’ll do all the things you’re used to doing in Dark Souls, like traversing dark halls, finding loot, and fighting monsters. The game uses a combination of tiles, cards, and miniatures to creatively bring the game’s exploration to your table. And yes, in case you’re wondering, it is hard as hell. It truly is the Dark Souls of board games, because it is Dark Souls: The Board Game.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#7: Segway ES1L Electric Scooter

Segway ES1L Electric Scooter Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Bored and/or tired of walking around your city? Ninebot’s Segway ES1L electric scooter can save you the hassle as you cruise around in style. It can hit a top speed of 12.4 miles per hour and has a battery that likewise lasts up to 12.4 miles (synergy!), with a lightweight and foldable design just under 25 pounds. Save $100 off the regular price at Amazon and join the hundreds of customers who give it a 4.6-star review average.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#8: choetech Dual WIreless Charger

Choetech Dual Wireless Charger 74OSLY2D Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

More and more gadgets are launching with wireless charging, and if you’re routinely charging more than one of ‘em, then you might want a larger charging pad. Choetech’s Dual Wireless Charger is up for the task, packing in five charging coils on a surface large enough to hold a smartphone and earbuds case, for example, or a pair of smartphones. It’s a fast wireless charger, too, handling speeds up to 10W for compatible devices, and even comes with the wall adapter.

It’s just $22 right now when you clip the coupon on the page and use code 74OSLY2D at checkout. That’s $14 off the list price, and the device has a 4.4-star rating from 5,400+ customer reviews. It’ll work with any Qi-compatible wirelessly-chargeable devices, including recent iPhones, most top Android phones, and AirPods Pro and other similar earbuds cases.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#9: Tacklife Orbit Sander

Tacklife 5” Random Orbit Sander ZRHMA5OB Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

If you have home projects on the mind, an electric sander can save you a lot of the hassle of manual sanding when it comes to woodworking and paint removal tasks. Luckily, Tacklife’s 5” random orbit sander is currently 30% off at Amazon when you use code ZRHMA5OB at checkout, dropping the price to $28.

It has six variable speeds and a dust collection system, and comes with 12 sandpaper discs (split between 80 grit and 180 grit) for varying needs. Tacklife’s device is compact and convenient, and has a glowing 4.6-star rating from 4,700+ customers.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#10: Truly Sale

20% Off Truly Products Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Truly has become a bit of a cult hit on Instagram with beauty bloggers. Their unique combination of sustainability, quality products, and promotion of positive mental health has made them a favorite in the community. Right now, at Ulta, take 20% off their entire line and see what all the fuss is about.

This company is a fave among CBD lovers. I’m personally a fan of their Hemp Acne Patches ($10). While the didn’t fully erase my blemishes they did lighten them and I’m sure they healed faster with these than without. The hemp and salicylic acid helped with redness and soothed the irritation. Plus they are cute little face stickers.

Advertisement

With this transitional weather, good face oil is needed in your arsenal. This Blueberry Kush CBD Body Oil ($34) is one of the company’s top sellers and combines over 1,000 blueberries and 300mg of CBD in each bottle. Blueberries are known for their antioxidant properties to help your skin stay hydrated and protect it against the pending chilly elements. It smells amazing and gives your face a glowing dewy look.

Advertisement

One of the best-reviewed products is the CBD Jelly Toning Solution ($20). A good toner that is gentle and doesn’t dry your face out is key. The CBD in this toner eases red splotches and aids in the balance of an oily complexion. The glycolic acid deep cleans your pores and gets your skin back in control so breakouts are less likely.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over$35.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.