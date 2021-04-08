The 10 Best Deals of April 8, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s April 8, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Protect yourself against COVID-19 with a 50-Pack: KN95 Masks. Kiss your old outdated smartphone goodbye with the OnePlus 8T. And get your health together with the Bella Pro Series 2qt Analog Air Fryer.

#1: VPN + PS Plus



VPN Unlimited + 1 Year of PS Plus Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

I’ve got the peanut butter and jelly of deals for you today. We always see low prices on PS Plus subscriptions kicking around, but here’s a truly left-field pairing. You can get a year of PS Plus and a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited for $50. That’s a $258 value! PS Plus allows you to play PlayStation games online and grants you access to monthly games that you can download at no additional cost. VPN Unlimited is a security tool that’ll protect your data over Wi-Fi. Let’s call this the “always online” bundle.

#2: Proscenic A9 Smart Air Purifier

Proscenic A9 Smart Air Purifier Graphic : Sheilah Villari

With bars and restaurants snatching up air purifiers to meet the respective state regulations to open, these machines are having a moment. But it’s not just dining establishments that deserve to have crisp cool, and clean air; you can bring all these benefits to your own home. Proscenic’s new A9 Smart Air Purifier is one of the best on the market and is currently $40 less.

Compatible with your Alexa or Google Assistant, you can monitor and control this purifier anywhere with ease through the ProscenicHome app. Schedule when it should run, set speeds, adjust the sleep mode, and more simply from your phone. This is a wonderful invention to help with dander and general canine aromas like I have in my house if you have pets. Combating dust and pollen helps keep any room you put this in most hospitable. I grew up with asthma, so I popped this in my bedroom for a few nights and immediately noticed the difference. It was like an invisible cloud was lifted, and everything seemed lighter are airier. This purifier is CARB Certified, so it can pump through larger rooms or spaces with no problems and circulate that air over three times in one hour. This is state-of-the-art with the latest technology and has four stages of filtration. Multiple tests have been shown to capture up to 99.97% of airborne particles; this is due to the HDOF purifying tech. It was painless to set up and effortless to understand. There is an LED screen that very plainly relays where your room is quality-wise with four different colors. I started at yellow and am now happily back in the very comfortable green zone. Let this mighty machine run in “automatic mode” and monitor your living space in real-time. It will figure out when it needs to be running. That takes a lot of guesswork out and makes it not only more efficient but helps you save on energy. I was pleasantly surprised to see the difference and would absolutely recommend every home have one of these.

This will ship free for Prime members.

#3: Kn95 masks

50-Pack: KN95 Masks Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’m so proud of you for still wearing a mask; it’s super cool of you. But do you need an upgrade or maybe something a little more heavy-duty? Or have you decided to start layering a KN95 under a cloth mask? Or maybe you just want to put your mind at ease with something a smidge more protective? Whatever your reason, you can grab a 50-Pack: KN95 Masks over at MorningDeal for just $15 right now.

These are industry-standard, which means they are supposed to filter 95 percent of particles. That is just about as good as you can get. So the mask obviously doesn’t completely eliminate the risk of catching or spreading something, but if you wear it correctly, it still drastically reduces the likelihood of doing so. These are also great if you’ve got severe allergies or asthma and protect against pollen, dander, and whatnot. The KN95 mask isn’t made for clinical environments (not that you’re planning to perform surgery with these), but they will protect you and others in everyday environments against what is currently out there. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear masks. So, thank you for doing your part!



These masks have the metal bridge for keeping your mask snug, and the masks are wrapped up in eight packets containing five masks each, so you can keep a pack in your car, at your door, in your garage, in your purse— wherever you might need to keep some on hand.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. That membership also gets you free shipping at Meh, Mediocritee, and SideDeal. Otherwise, shipping is $8 per order.

#4: OnePlus

OnePlus 8T Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If you’re looking for a premium-quality smartphone right about now and don’t have allegiance to Apple, then you might want to check out this deal from OnePlus. The increasingly popular brand has grown from selling “budget flagships” to offering models that are so close to matching top-end Androids from Samsung and the like.

Right now, Amazon is offering $149 off the list price of last fall’s OnePlus 8T, a sleek 5G smartphone with a banging 6.55” screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, the powerful Snapdragon 865 processor within, a meaty 256GB internal storage cache, incredible 65W charging speeds, and a long-lasting battery. It’s marked down to $600 in either Aquamarine Green or Lunar Silver. Both are unlocked models, although note that it only supports 5G (sub-6GHz) connectivity on T-Mobile and Verizon in the US.

Speaking from personal experience, the OnePlus 8T is a heck of a phone with one major exception: the cameras aren’t as consistent in low-light and off-peak conditions as a Samsung or Google. But if you’re less fussed about pristine lower-light shots, you can save a fair bit of cash on a sharp phone right now.

#5: XBox $100 Gift Card

$100 Xbox Gift Card 93XQT58 Graphic : The Inventory

We love a good gift card magic trick. Today only at Newegg, add $100 to your Xbox account for $90. It’s this simple: Add it to your cart, enter the promo code 93XQT58 at checkout, and buy it for $90. The code will pop up in your email shortly after it. Enter it, and boom: You’ve just saved yourself from paying taxes on your next digital deluxe game. Go treat yourself to some video games, you crafty gamer.

#6: STACK SOCIAL Meditation App

Relax Melodies Meditation App: Lifetime Subscription Image : StackSocial

Taking time for yourself and giving your mind and body time to recharge is important. Many people have found unique and creative ways over the past year to tune out and give themselves a moment for, well themselves. We’ve talked about meditation apps before, like Calm, but what about instead of a monthly subscription you had one for a lifetime? The Relax Melodies Meditation App is here for you and only $80 forever.

It’s not just about relaxation. If you have trouble unwinding to fall asleep, have a touch of anxiety, or even just stress from life, this app can aid in putting you at ease. Serene soundscapes, tranquil bedtime stories, breathing/body-mind exercises are just a few of the offerings. I’m a big fan of campfire storm sounds to ease off into slumberland, and you can even create your own to ensure the perfect night’s sleep. This app has gotten the thumbs up from leading doctors and neuropsychologists as they see its benefits across various ailments. Don’t let nighttime anxieties keep you from getting your eight hours; this app can help. The Relax Melodies Meditation App is compatible with most Apple products and Androids. You get access for a lifetime and can access it on up to five devices, just to make sure to redeem the download code within thirty days of purchase. Sweet Dreams!

#7: PC Gaming Sale

PC Game Sale Screenshot : Bethesda

Take your computer out of sleep mode, because it’s time to load that bad boy up with video games. Newegg is currently running a big PC gaming sale, which largely features EA games and a smattering of great indies. The highlights? How about Doom Eternal: Deluxe Edition for $27? There’s also Star Wars Squadrons for $18, which is incredibly low. Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition is a heck of a steal too at $20. I could go on and on, but the point here is that there are some serious deals here if you’re looking to buff up your collection.

Advertisement

#8: Tacklife Wet Dry Shop Vac

Tacklife 4-Gallon Wet Dry Shop Vac 15KL5TOV Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you own a home, then it’s inevitable that you’ll encounter messes that can’t be easily picked up with a broom, common household vacuum, or even a mass of towels. That’s where a wet-dry shop vac comes in handy, providing one large-capacity, rolling tool that can contend with things like basement flooding, light construction work, garage cleaning, and more.

Right now, Tacklife’s 4-gallon 1200W wet dry shop vac is just $64 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page and enter promo code 15KL5TOV at checkout. With a solidly large bin, 16-foot power cord, and 5-foot hose range, you won’t have to stop and start a bunch when tackling big messes. It’s 25% off the list price right now!

#9: Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition (XBO) APRILXBOXSALE Image : Gamepilot

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077's launch has been one of the messiest in recent memory. While some are enjoying CD Projekt Red’s ambitious open world game, others are experiencing a wave of bugs and graphical errors that make immersion next to impossible. The last-gen editions of the game are in especially bad shape, leaving fans to wonder if the studio actively tried to hide the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions ahead of release. The situation is so bad that Sony pulled the game from the PlayStation store entirely, leaving CDPR scrambling for fixes. Oh, and there’s that whole cyberattack drama as well. Even with the game’s recent Patch 1.2, there are still more issues to solve, including some newly introduced ones.

All that said, it’s not really a great time to buy Cyberpunk 2077 if you’re a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One owner. Hell, I played on PC and it still felt like it wasn’t quite ready. So here’s a something to do while you wait for the next big patch: get The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for $13 on Xbox One instead. Just add it to your cart at Eneba and enter the promo code APRILXBOXSALE at checkout. For those who have yet to play it, it’s a much better introduction to CD Projekt Red and its ability to craft sprawling open world adventures. If you like it, come back to Cyberpunk later this year when the game’s next big patch launches. Or maybe wait until the Complete Edition inevitably drops in a few years.

#10: Bella Pro Series Air fryer

Bella Pro Series 2qt Analog Air Fryer Image : Bella

Advertisement

Air frying is one of the latest hit kitchen trends, as these handy devices can crisp up your meats and veggies without the excessive grease and fat of traditional frying. We’ve featured a fair number of air fryers here at Kinja Deals over the past several months, but this might be the cheapest one yet.

Right now, Best Buy has a Bella Pro Series analog air fryer for just $18, marked down from $40. Granted, it’s a small one: the 2qt capacity means it won’t handle a huge meal, but it could take the main course of a dinner for two, or maybe a crispy side. In any case, if you want to try out air frying without committing to a larger and pricier model, this $18 device is a good starter pick.

