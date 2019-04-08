Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 tires

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You really don’t want to mess around with worn down tires. If you’ve been putting off replacing them for far too long, Walmart’s currently taking $100 off select Goodyear four-tire bundles, and $60 off select four-tire Pirelli bundles.



Our resident tire expert, Corey, says that the Goodyears are generally your best bet, especially with the larger discount, but $60 is a solid deal on the cheaper Pirelli four-packs too. Bundles are priced as marked, and while there isn’t a tool to sort by your make and model, you can sort options by size and width. Just look up your car here, or go look at the numbers on the sidewalls of your current tires to be sure you’re buying compatible replacements.

Most tire deals we see come in the form of rebates, which is fine, but give me a cash discount any day of the week.

#2 blink security camera

Photo: Amazon

Blink’s highly rated XT home security cameras are weatherproof, run for up to two years on a charge, and most importantly of all, include FREE cloud storage of your motion sensor-triggered clips. Seriously; there are no monthly fees.



Over on Amazon today, the cameras are marked down to the best prices we’ve seen since Black Friday. No matter how many cameras you need for your system, every set is on sale. You can get a single camera and a hub for just $80, or if you already have a hub, add-on cameras are just $70. Prices go up from there, but as security cameras go, they’re all very reasonable, especially considering that you won’t be paying by the month.

#3 rakuten Sale

Rakuten’s running another of its popular site-wide sales today and tomorrow, with 15% off all orders, with a $60 maximum discount with the promo code SAVE15. You can check out their promo page to scan all of the deals, but the beauty of this sale is you can “force” a sale on super new or rarely discounted products, like Triple A titles for the Nintendo Switch like Smash, controllers, and more.

This deal ends tomorrow, but there’s a limited supply on super popular items. So act fast.

#4 anker soundbuds

Our readers voted Anker’s SoundBuds Slims as their favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, but we may need a recount, as Anker recently released the upgraded SoundBuds Slim+, on sale for just $22 today with promo code AKSLPLUS.

The biggest change from the original model is the inclusion of AptX encoding, which should improve sound quality with compatible devices. Anker also claims that waterproofing has been improved, though they’re both still rated as IPX5, so any change on that front is likely modest. One thing that hasn’t changed: the seven hour battery, which is excellent for earbuds of this size.

#5 timbuk2

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Need a new pack for your upcoming journey to Timbuktu? No? How about just a sleek carry-all tote or spacious backpack from Timbuk2, the brand? Right now, these bag brainiacs are offering a 30% off their entire site (excluding a few Especial styles), which happens to be filled to the brim with sacks of all shapes and sizes, through Tuesday with the promo code BREAKUP. All the junk overflowing out of your ol’ faithful messenger bag will thank you.

Might we suggest checking out the reader-favorite Copilot, a durable roller with a lifetime guarantee, or the ever practical yet stylish Launch Pack, which clocks in at just over a pound — though it certainly punches far above its weight?

#6 new balance

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Race over to Joe’s New Balance Outlet, where right now, you can lace up a some New Balance Kaymins for men and women for just $35 using promo code KINJADEALS. These foam running shoes are lightweight, yet durable, so every step is properly supported. This deal will only last until through Wednesday though, so run, don’t walk, to get your hands (feet?) on a pair.

#7 rtic coolers

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Don’t lose your cool or anything, but right now, Amazon is offering up a 20% off coupon on RTIC coolers, ranging from 20 to 145 quart capacity. All the cool kids know that RTIC makes our readers’ favorite soft coolers, but these hard versions are great, too. Plus, chances are you’ll need a solid cooler come summer. So don’t freeze this deal out; pack up and haul away your own new cooler today for a cool, extra low price.



#8 amazonbasics safe

Photo: Amazon

Those little keypad safes aren’t just for hotel rooms; it’s not a bad idea to install one in your own home for valuables, irreplaceable documents, and anything else you’d be particularly upset to see stolen in a burglary. This 1.2 cubic foot model from AmazonBasics has great reviews, and at $64 is within $4 of an all-time low. That means you’ll have more money left over to stash inside it.



#9 blue yeti microphone

Whether you’re looking to start the next big podcast (seriously, you’ve got, like, things to say), improve the quality of your Twitch streams, or just want your Skype calls with Grandma to sound better, the Blue Yeti is one of the most popular mid-range USB microphones you can buy. It’s down to $70 in Steel Red if you use the code APRIL1.

#10 hanes underwear

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hanes’ ComfortFlex boxer briefs aren’t incredibly flattering, and unlike more technical boxer briefs from the likes of ExOfficio, you can’t like, rinse them in a river and wear them for a month straight while you backpack through South America. But they’re solid, comfortable, everyday boxer briefs, and a terrific value at just over $2 per pair.



This 7-pack is within a few cents of the best price we’ve seen, so it’s time to get rid of the underwear you’ve been holding onto for way too long.