The 10 Best Deals of April 7, 2021

Wednesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s April 7, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Get your workout in while working from home with the Cubii Pro Under-Desk Elliptical. Level up your skills with the Adobe Creative Cloud Suite 2021 Course Bundle. And escape our current pandemic reality with the PlayStation Plus - 12 Months.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: unity Game Dev Bundle



Unity Developer Certification Bundle Image : StackSocial

Have you ever wanted to learn how to make video games, but have no idea where to start? StackSocial has you covered. You can currently grab a premium Unity game developer certification bundle for $45. To put things into perspective, this is a $3,400 value. You’re getting it 98% off here, so it’s as close to a steal as you’re going to get. The bundle features 17 courses hat cover everything from an intro to mobile game development to how to make low poly 3D environments. You’ll get access to well over 100 hours of content, including lectures and lessons. This is your chance to make your dream game, so hop on it while you can.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#2: Adobe Creative Cloud Class Bundle

Adobe Creative Cloud Suite 2021 Course Bundle Image : StackSocial

Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite is a powerful tool set for digital media work and creative expression, but its myriad apps and capabilities can be overwhelming for newcomers. If you’re keen on emerging from this pandemic with new skills, be it for a fresh career, personal project, or a bit of both, then check out this 2021 Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle at StackSocial.

Currently selling for $34, a 98% savings from the list price, this bundle includes more than 80 hours of learning content spread across 12 courses, with individual focuses on leading apps such as Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro, covering the likes of photo and video editing, logo design, animation, and quite a bit more. If you’ve got the time to dig into it, you’re sure to learn a lot about Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite for just $34.

This deal was originally posted by Andrew Hayward.

#3: Playstation Plus

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months DROPDATPS5 Graphic : The Inventory

Back at the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turned out, everyone had gotten better at the game, and I’d gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one-shot me with just about any weapon, it seems.

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $27 after service fees from Eneba by using the code APRILGAMESAREHERE at checkout. Make sure to wave emote in my direction before you embarrass me into orbit.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#4: Skyrim Sale

If you haven’t played Skyrim at this point in your life, I’m frankly impressed. Bethesda’s RPG classic is difficult to avoid. No matter where you go, it feels like Skyrim is there lurking. Boot up any console? Skyrim. Open the Nintendo Switch eShop? Skyrim. Turn on your phone? Skyrim. This is Skyrim’s world and we are living in it. If you somehow have not played Skyrim yet, you can get the special edition for $11 at Eneba. Use the promo code HeyUreFinallyAbleToPet at checkout (you can now pet the dog in Skyrim, thanks to mods) and you’re on your way to Skyrim.

Of course, if you have played it, the logical conclusion to all this is us actually living in Skyrim via the VR version. Eneba currently has a Steam key for Skyrim’s VR version on sale for $14, which is a perfect entry into your new life. Again , just use the code HeyUreFinallyAbleToPet at checkout and you’re set. Immerse yourself in its massive fantasy open world and truly become a cat person. That’s the magic of Skyrim VR.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#5: Tamagotchi Sale Gold Box

Up to 24% off Select Tamagotchis Graphic : Sheilah Villari

For people of a certain age, these little plastic ovals hung from backpacks and keychains back in the day. If you were really extra, you probably had several; this was me. Let the nostalgia bug bite and return to the fun nightmare of daily care for a digital pet. Of the twenty-nine “egg watches” to pick from, several are on sale, up 24% off actually in every shade and pattern to match your style.

Recommended for children eight and up. These will ship free for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#6: Kyoku Paring Knife

Kyoku Paring Knife KYOKU4HK Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If you’ve been looking for a sleek new paring knife to bring into your kitchen, don’t miss this deal on Kyoku’s Daimyo Series paring knife. Built for slicing fruit, dicing herbs, and other such culinary needs, this “ruthlessly sharp” 3.5” blade is made with stainless, 67-layer steel and has a slight curve to aid with slicing and preventing fatigue.

Save 26% off the list price when you clip the coupon on the page and pop in promo code KYOKU4HK at checkout, bringing the price to $37.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#7: Xbox Duke COntroller

Hyperkin Duke Controller Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

I hope you’re ready for a real left hook right into your nostalgia dome. I want you to think back to the original Xbox right now. Travel back in time with me. Think about playing the first Halo. What were you holding? Was it the fattest controller you’ve ever used in your goddamn life? The original Xbox controller was a true design nightmare and I love it. Here’s some good news for those who want to relive those days. Microsoft is selling the Hyperkin Duke controller, an updated version of the classic big by, for $50. It features the same hamburger design you remember, but with modern Xbox buttons so you can use it with your latest console. It’s also wired, so you’re really teleporting back in time here. I have some friends who sword by the old Duke back in the day, so it seems like it has some supporters. Give it a nice home, won’t you?

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#8: iPad air

You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and save $49 off the 64GB base model in Silver only, as of this writing. The more vibrant color options are a bit pricier. If the $550 price doesn’t pop up when you click the link, look to the right and scroll down a bit and see if Amazon seller Expercom still has it listed at that price. Hopefully you can snag one while supplies last.

Want more storage? Certain color options of the 256GB edition are priced at $699 right now, a savings of $50 off the usual list price.

The new iPad Air hits the sweet spot amongst all of Apple’s big slates. It shares a lot in common now with the bigger, more powerful, much more expensive iPad Pro rather than the basic, entry-level iPad. It’s only missing extra cameras and Face ID (but the fingerprint reader is back to help), plus the display isn’t as bright (600 nits vs 500) or smooth (120Hz vs 60Hz).

But it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and picks up Apple Pencil support, making this a much sweeter option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in those fun colors, too. Apple’s Magic Keyboard attachment is also $100 off at Amazon right now, in case you want to add physical keys and a trackpad to create a true laptop-like experience.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#9: Cubii Pro Under-desk Elliptical

Cubii Pro Under-Desk Elliptical Graphic : Andrew Hayward

It’s tough to make time to exercise during a busy workday, and the pandemic doesn’t help on that front, what with blurring the lines between home and work time and closing fitness centers.

How about multitasking, then? That’s what the Cubii Pro Under-Desk Elliptical enables, and it’s $70 off the list price today only at Amazon. This purportedly “whisper-quiet” device sits beneath your desk or table, letting you burn some calories without neglecting your work. It’s a potentially great way to boost your energy throughout the day, plus you can track your progress on the Cubii smartphone app. It’s down to $279 today in Chrome, and Amazon customers give it a strong 4.5 stars.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#10: powerbeats pro

Beats Powerbeats Pro Earphones (Refurbished) Graphic : The Inventory

If you’re looking for a sale on some Beats, boy do I have the deal for you. The Powerbeats Pro earphones are down to $90 in red at Best Buy. You’ll be able to wirelessly connect these bad boys to any device and you’ll be able to get up to nine hours of listening time, and can control the volume and audio controls from the actual earphones.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.