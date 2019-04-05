Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: ORBI MESH NETWORK

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you take your home Wi-Fi coverage seriously, Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy, and Amazon’s running a great deal on their a refurbished unit.

This Reader Favorite is now selling for just $180.

Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, their glossy design encourages people to keep them outside of closets and drawers and in plain view to ensure unencumbered signal. (Walls hamper signal, bro.)

This model also offers all the benefits of a modern router (e.g., 802.11ac/Wi-Fi 5 and app-based management) and is currently selling for $295 new on Amazon. Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, so it goes away at the end of the day or when sold out, so act fast.

#2: TILE DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re sick and tired of losing your keys, your AirPods, your Roomba, your cat, or anything else, a handful of Tile device trackers are on sale right now, now with (clouds part, heavenly choir rains down to Earth) replaceable batteries.



First up, you can get two Tile Mates (with replaceable batteries) and two Tile Slims (with non-replaceable batteries) for $47, down from the usual $70. Or, if you just want the keychain-friendly Tile Mates, you can get four for $50, down from the usual $60.

If you want to step up to the Tile Pro, with double the volume and double the range (300' vs. 150'), you can pick up a single one for $29 (down from $35), or a set of two for $47 (down from $60). And yes, these have easily replaceable batteries as well.

#3: REI

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The beginning of spring is the best time to save on winter clothes for next year, and REI’s end-of-season clearance is proof positive. For a limited time, over 5,000 cold weather products are on sale, with an extra 25% off at checkout.



Note: Several items are only on sale in certain color/size combos, and only products with listed sales will receive the extra 25% off.



Save on a Patagonia’s essential Nano Puff jacket (men | women), spring-friendly R1 pullover, or ever-popular Torrentshell raincoat (men | women), stock up on high quality merino wool hiking socks, and upgrade your water bottle to Hydro Flask. Your best bet though is probably to head to REI’s sale page, and sort by your favorite brands.

That’s really just the tip of the iceberg though. There are thousands of deals from hundreds of brands, and you can find them all here. Just remember that you won’t see the final price until you get to checkout.

#4: POWERPORT MINI

Anker’s newest PowerPort wall charger is its smallest one yet, and you can grab two of them for just $13 on Amazon today with promo code ANKERTP2.

The PowerPort Mini isn’t much bigger than the power brick that came with your iPhone, but it includes folding plugs, two ports, and 12W of power rather than just 5W. Literally everything about it is better.

That power is split between the two ports, so while it can charge an iPad at full speed if it’s the only thing plugged in, it’ll drop down to half speed if you plugged in a second device. But even so, that’s perfectly fine for overnight charging, and this thing is small enough to fit in any bag.

#5: WAYFAIR EVENT

Image: Wayfair

If you owed money on your taxes this year, I’m deeply sorry. I’ve been there. But if you found yourself to be flush with cash after filing, why not reinvest that refund into your home? That’s what Wayfair wants you to do, anyway, and they’re giving you and extra push with their Tax Refund Event, going on now. Take up to 70% off everything from area rugs, major appliances, and closet systems, to outdoor furniture, mattresses, and entertainment centers. Finally, the IRS is good for something.

#6: BLUNT UMBRELLAS

Blunt Classic Umbrella | $63 | Amazon | Promo code PB2QZTGH

Blunt Metro Travel Umbrella | $47 | Amazon | Promo code PB2QZTGH

Blunt Lite UV Umbrella | $79 | Amazon | Promo code PB2QZTGH

Next time there’s a storm, you could spend $5 on a drugstore umbrella that will last approximately 40 seconds before disintegrating into flying shards of metal, or you could invest in a Blunt umbrella for 20% off with promo code JAN312019.

Blunt umbrellas feature rounded safety tips to avoid poking anyone in the eye, include a special pocket for a Tile device tracker, and most importantly, can withstand winds of up to 72 mph (in the case of the standard model, others are lower). For reference, tropical storms become hurricanes at 74 mph, so if your Blunt ever succumbs to the wind, you probably have bigger things to worry about. You can see it in action in the video above, which never fails to impress me.

This deal is valid on the full-sized Blunt Classic, the portable Blunt Metro and the new Blunt Lite UV. The code should work for any color as long as it’s sold by BLUNT USA - it won’t work on listings sold by Amazon directly, or other third party sellers.

#7: EXCLUSIVE KNIFE DISCOUNT

Photo: Amazon

You might not have heard of Kyoku, but we found their Daimyo damascus steel chef’s knife to be utterly impressive, and spellbindingly beautiful to look at too. Now, they’re offering our readers and exclusive deal: use promo code KKECRSUK at checkout to slice $31 off the price, bringing it down to $69. Nice.



#8: 50% OFF J.CREW

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

New season, new J.Crew. Kick off spring by filling your closet with on-sale clothes for men, women and kids from the retailer for an extra 50% off. Use promo code EXTRAEXTRA to score the savings on shirts, pants, dresses, accessories and more (399 items have just been aded to the sale section), and ring in spring with scores of new styles.

#9: LEVI’S

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans, and if you need more than one pair — or a man, woman, or child in your life needs a pair, too — this deal is for you. Right now at Levi’s, you can get 30% off your order of $100 or more, plus free shipping, with code GOFORIT, hence why it’s a good time to stock up. The promo applies to regular-priced and sale styles for men, women, and kids, so truly everyone can dive into some new, discounted denim.

#10: VIZIO SMART TV

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

With 40 local dimming zones, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), and built-in Chromecast, Vizio’s $650 5" Class M-Series 4K Smart TV is a bargain. We see this particular unit go for $200 more elsewhere.