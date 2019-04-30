Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: Instant Pot

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that. The apartment-friendly 3 qt. Instant Pot Mini wants a permanent home on your kitchen counter, and it’s down to $48 today, a $32 discount.



While Instant Pots are best known for cooking foods quickly, they’re also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and a damn good rice cooker too. Basically it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and this model is great if you’re nervous about it taking up precious cabinet and counter space.



Additionally, larger sizes are also on sale right now. You can pick up the 6-quart model for $70 and for $30 more, you can get the 8-quart capacity.

#2: Gamecube controller

If you suddenly find yourself in need of extra controllers for your Super Smash Bros. parties (like I do, every other Saturday), PowerA’s Gamecube-style wireless controller is down to $40 on Amazon right now, an all-time low. It’s laid out exactly like the controller of yore and feels like a nice jolt of nostalgia, but it’s also wireless, which is awesome. Today’s deal is only available on the purple version, but why would you consider anything else?



#3: CRICUT BUNDLE

If you’re unfamiliar, Cricuts make all those custom stickers, delicate doilies, and Instagram-ready greeting cards you see around your crafty friend’s house. You too can start being a craft wizard with Amazon’s sale on this popular Cricut Explore Air 2 machine.



Let’s talk about the cool stuff it can do: It can print any design you create in Photoshop/Illustrator/etc. or you can select a design for its extensive library. You can design and print on the go, using Cricut’s app on your phone or tablet. It’s strong enough to cut through a bunch of different materials like faux leather, vinyl, and speciality paper. Lastly, the Explore Air 2 prints faster and has more color options than the first model.

The heavy-hitting deal here is the bundle which includes the base unit plus a basic tool set, and a vinyl brights sampler selling for $230. This set rarely moves away from its usual $287.

But if you just want to go for the standalone unit (which typically sells for $250), it’s available for $211 in Mint, Persimmon, and Cherry Blossom flavors, so go open that Etsy shop.

#4: Prime Credit

The Amazon Prime Store Card and Amazon Prime Rewards Visa are worth having just to get 5% cash back on Amazon purchases, but for a limited time, that offer is getting bumped to a whopping 15% back on select outdoor items, just in time for your spring camping trips and cookouts.



Highlights include this Sawyer water filter that I actually tested in a freakin’ stream in the woods for The Inventory, CamelBak hydration packs, ExOfficio’s insanely popular boxer briefs, a titanium spork, Kleen Kanteen’s reusable drinking straws, Zippo lighters, inflatable solar lanterns, and tons of insect repellent, Black Diamond head lamps, and Timbuk2 bags.

But seriously, there are 39 pages of eligible products here, so you’re sure to find something on your wish list that’ll earn you bonus cash back.

#5: Sekiro sale

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a deceptively expensive game, since you’ll have to budget for some CBD gummies to keep yourself calm, or failing that, for a new TV after you throw your controller through your current one. That being said, the game by itself is down to $45 on PS4 and Xbox One today, an all-time low.



From Kotaku’s review:

The player quickly becomes the butt of that joke, as Sekiro is punishingly difficult. (This should be shocking to roughly no one, given that it’s made by From Software, developer of the infamously challenging Souls games and Bloodborne.) The combat requires real attention to detail and a willingness to drill down on a few sets of possible reactions. Boss and mid-boss battles are a furious interplay of choreographed patterns mixed with improvisation. First you learn an enemy’s moves; then, maybe five or 10 deaths later, the real battle begins. Learning the early boss Lady Butterfly’s attack patterns is that much more satisfying because the presentation is excellent. She moves like a dancer, and her attack animations tell a story. I found myself deeply immersed in the way these battles worked, obsessing over each animation, every cue, every possible breakaway combination that could happen as a result of my own reactions. Combat in Sekiro is like a dance, but it’s also like a series of the fastest-ever choose-your-own-adventure branches: Parrying this leads to a thrust. Not blocking leads to a sweep. With the addition of shinobi prosthetics and skills, all of which can be upgraded via skill trees, the options open up immensely. As stubborn as Sekiro is in forcing players to learn how each enemy telegraphs its moves, there are still lots of ways to approach each encounter.

#6: AERIE UNDErwear

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: There is no such thing as too much underwear. Aerie apparently agrees. Right now, you can choose 10 pairs from a spectrum of select styles, from boybriefs to thongs, for just $25, which, yes, essentially means you’re getting underwear for $2.50 per pair. Pretty good considering they usually go for somewhere between $9 and $12.50 each. Use promo code SPRING to snag the discount, and stock up now.

#7: AMAZON ESSENTIALS

Quality clothing fundamentals, like basic tees and socks and pants, are important to have on hand, but you shouldn’t be spending a fortune on them. That’s why you should check out these Amazon Essentials, all under $20. You can stock up on vital wardrobe items, including tons of summer-appropriate shorts, tanks, and shirts, without spending your life savings. Just be sure to buy soon; these deals won’t last.

#8: Brooks

Brooks makes one of our favorite running shoes, and today, HauteLook is marking down a selection of similar men’s and women’s running styles from the brand. Most styles are under $80, with a few priced as low as $60, so race over to these flash events to score a pair of new sneakers before they sell out.



#9: Rasperry pi

CanaKit Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ Ultimate Starter Kit | $70 | Woot

CanaKit Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ Retro Gaming Kit | $70 | Woot

There are a lot of reasons to own a Raspberry Pi, but anecdotally, I think somewhere north of 90% of people buy them to build retro game consoles. But no matter how you like to tinker, today’s your lucky day.



$70 gets you a kit with a Pi 3 Model B+ with your choice of accessory kits. The Ultimate Starter Kit includes things like a breadboard, LEDs, and jumper wires if you like to tinker with electronics. The retro gaming kit, on the other hand, dispenses with the notion that you’re going to use this thing as anything other than a retro gaming console, including two SNES controllers, and SNES-themed case, and other gear you’ll need to get started. Both deals are $70, and both are only available today.

#10: Timex

The time has come for TIMEX’s Buy More Save More sale event, in which shoppers can take 15% off orders $49 or more, or 25% off $99 or more. So it’s a pretty good time to invest in a new timepiece for yourself, or maybe even pick one up for Mom or Dad for their respective upcoming holidays. But watch out! The clock’s ticking on this deal, so get your watch purchases in now.

