We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

#1 Sonos Speaker

Photo: Sonos

Update: Now even cheaper, down to $150!

Sonos came out with a slightly tweaked Sonos One smart speaker this week, and while “an updated processor, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and increased memory” are nice upgrades, the thing that really matters, sound quality, remains the same.

That’s why our recommendation is to buy the Gen. 1 model on clearance for $170 $150 from while you still can, down from the original $200, and down from the old clear-out price of $180. The Sonos One hardly ever goes on sale outside of major events like Black Friday, and even then, we rarely see anything in excess of a $20 discount.

So whether you’re buying your first Sonos, or finally adding a speaker to your guest bedroom closet because you already have them everywhere else, this is a great chance to save. I’ve bought a couple of these for my mother in law’s house, and they sound astonishingly good, especially for their size.

#2 Anker qi Pad

Photo: Amazon

Most Qi wireless chargers can charge select Android devices at 10W speeds, and iPhones at 5W. But a select few are able to max out the iPhone, and eke out 7.5W on Apple’s handsets...for a price. But with today’s deal on Anker’s PowerWave charging pad, you’re not even paying a premium.



The $4 clippable coupon will bring the pad down to $10 at checkout, which is the best deal we’ve seen on a 7.5W Qi charger. The only catch is that you’ll need to plug it into a Quick Charge 3.0 USB port for it to operate properly, as it customary for 7.5W chargers, and it doesn’t include one in the box. You likely have one lying around somewhere, but if not, Anker would be happy to sell you one separately.

#3 Playstation Plus

If you didn’t buy enough years for $40 back on Black Friday, you can get the exact same price today on PlayStation Plus from eBay today with promo code PERKS4ME. If you own a PlayStation 4, or are planning to buy one soon, the only question is how many of these membership years you should buy, not whether you should buy them.

#4 J Crew Factory Sale

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

J.Crew Factory is already marked down significantly compared to its regular J.Crew counterpart, but now, the Factory is taking its discounts to a whole new level. Take 50% off everything on their site, plus an extra 20% off your purchase with promo code TOOGOOD. The whole factory is currently stacked with springtime staples in that classic J.Crew aesthetic, so shop and save on those in-season styles now.



#5 yeti cooler

YETI Hopper Flip | $140-$210 | Woot

I know YETI coolers aren’t cheap, but they really are as good as everyone says, and you can get a small YETI Hopper Flip today for way less than usual.

Today on Woot, the 8-can model (at a 2-to-1 ice-to-can ratio) is down to $140 from its usual $200, the 12-can is down to $175 from $250, and the Flip 18 is down to $210 from $300. While the Flip can’t keep ice frozen for nearly a week like its larger siblings, Wired found that it did keep ice for about 36 hours, and for a small day trip cooler like this, that should be plenty.

Despite being YETI’s smallest Hopper coolers, the Flips still include YETI’s durable, water-resistant shell, plenty of hitch points, and a waterproof zipper, so you can feel like you’re living that full YETI life.

#6 anker car accessories

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Drive over to Amazon today and you can zoom, zoom away with some stellar deals on popular Anker car accessories from the Gold Box.



If I had to pick, the best deal of the bunch is this $16 car charger, which includes a 30W USB-C port, in addition to a regular USB port. There’s also a regular dual-port car charger included in the sale for $12. You can even add Alexa to your car with the Roav Viva for just $42.

Admittedly, the selection isn’t as large as previous Anker Gold Boxes, but these are still solid deals. Keep in mind that these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early.

#7 frontline plus

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Tick season is officially upon us and it is expected to be a bad one. That means it is time to stock up on your pet’s protection. You can get 20% off Frontline Plus from Chewy right now. So hopefully your poor dog or cat hopefully won’t be chewing their butt anymore. At least, not because of itchy fleas or ticks.

Frontline Plus works fast and requires a once-a-month application, which means the cost can really add up. The treatment kills adult ticks, fleas, and chewing lice, as well as flea eggs and larvae. Right now, you can get each of these products for 20% off, the discount will be applied in checkout. Chewy’s house brand, Onguard, is also on sale right now. You can get Onguard flea and tick treatments for 50% off.

#8 Crest white strips

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if you diligently brush twice a day and floss every night, your teeth might not be as white as you’d like. Crest’s 3D Whitestrips really do get the job done though, and you can grab a box with seven 1-hour express treatments for $26 today, the best price Amazon’s ever listed (though we have seen better overall deals with coupons).



#9 apple lightning doc

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, Amazon will sell you a refurbished Lightning dock for just $19. This first party dock allows your iPhone to sit upright in the dock, charge and sync, and even output audio through a 3.5mm jack.

This deal is unlikely to last. So get yours.

#10 Alex & Ani Mother’s Day

For the moms who love to get jewelry, Alex & Ani bracelets are kind of the hot new obsession. If you’re stuck on a gift for Mother’s Day, Alex & Ani currently has a 20% off sale, using the code MOM20. The sale doesn’t just pertain to “mom” things. So, if your mom loves Game of Thrones or Harry Potter, Alex & Ani has plenty of themed bracelets to choose from.

If your mom does enjoy proudly displaying that she is a Mom with a capital M, then you’re still in luck. You can finally admit she’s been right all of these years and get her a Mom Knows Best Bracelet Set for $78. If you’re not quite ready for that admission, you can get her a stand Mom Crystal Infusion Charm Bagle for $32.