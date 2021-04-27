The 10 Best Deals of April 27, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Tuesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s April 27, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Help save Mother Earth with the Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent Alternative. Cash in on $100 Xbox Gift Card. And get 25% off this beautiful sparkling necklace from Alex & Ani.

Advertisement

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: iPad Pro (2020)



Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (2020) Graphic : Andrew Hayward

The 12.9” iPad Pro (2020) provides a lavish landscape for both consumption and creation of content, whether you use that huge, beautiful screen to watch videos and play games or perhaps sketch or lay down some beats. The 120Hz ProMotion display delivers smooth animations, plus this Pro model has Face ID, a LiDAR scanner, and compatibility with the Apple Pencil and the laptop-esque Magic Keyboard attachment.

Updated 2021 iPad Pro models are arriving in late May, just to be as clear, and they promise enhancements such as Apple’s powerful new M1 processor, a new mini-LED panel, and optional 5G compatibility. That is not this model. But if you don’t want to wait and/or you prefer to save up to $150 off the price for a still-very-powerful, super-sized iPad, Amazon is currently offering some major discounts.

Right now, you can save $84 on the base 128GB model, $101 off the 256GB version, $120 off the 512GB model, and $101 off the 1TB model from Amazon. That’s for the Wi-Fi editions. Want to add 4G LTE connectivity? Save $69 on the 128GB model, $100 off the 256GB model, $101 off the 512GB model, and $150 off the 1TB model. The Magic Keyboard is also $50 off right now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#2: amazon Game Sale

Board Game Sale Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

As more and more people get vaccinated, that means gatherings can slowly start to come back online soon. While some might not be comfortable returning to massive crowds, little events like a four-person board game night seem more realistic. If you’re looking to restock your collection, Amazon is currently running a sale on board games that includes some hits. First and foremost, King of Tokyo is down to $23, and it should be in everybody’s collection. A few editions of Exit The Game are on sale too, including a haunted roller coaster escape room for just $10. If you’re looking for a social deduction game, The Resistance: Avalon is just $13. Snag a few cheap games and you’ll have a good excuse to get the Pfizer Fam together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Giovanni Colantonio.



#3: Xenoblade chronicles

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Screenshot : Nintendo

Advertisement

Look, it’s going to be a long spring. While we wait to get our vaccines or we’re in-between shots, we’re all going to be cooped up inside with not much to do other than game. You can either blow through dozens of games and stress over what you’ll play next to fill the silence, or just get one big one and not worry about it. For that purpose, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is a great option. The Nintendo Switch action RPG is on sale for $43 and it’s a long one. Completionists can spend over 100 hours doing everything the game has to offer through its giant world. For those who played the original version, the Switch release features updated graphics, remixed music, and a brand new epilogue, so there are some good reasons to double-dip.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#4: Alex & ani Sale

25% off Jewelry Sitewide Image : Alex and Ani

Advertisement

Nerdy moms make some of the best moms. They instilled all their fandoms knowledge in us along with lots of love. Whether she’s magical or spacey, get your mom the perfect geek gift for Mother’s Day. Let Alex and Ani help and snag 25% off the entire site.

There are tons of their signature charm bangles in this sale, including this Book of Monsters bracelet ($27). All the items are gorgeous, but for me, this little charm of one of the most iconic moments in Harry Potter is just too adorable. It’s shiny silver, nickel-free, and limited edition. It’s the perfect gift for a bewitching mom.

Advertisement

Is your mom a true Wonder Woman? This beautiful sparkling necklace was made for any daughter of Themyscira, young and old. Show your mom you know she’s your number one superhero with this shiny sterling silver symbol of true girl power.

Advertisement

Do you have a mother who is out of this world? This gorgeously detailed bangle features the queen of everything, Carrie Fisher aka Princess Leia. She embodied everything you want in an ultimate princess; fearless, loyal, and kind. If this sounds like your space momma, then you can’t go wrong by grabbing this rafaelian finished bracelet.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: Xbox Gift Card

$100 Xbox Gift Card 93XQV72 Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

I’ve said it before, but gift card deals are truly my favorite. Writing that “you can buy a $100 Xbox gift card for $90" brings me such a weird joy. It’s like getting away with cheating on a test. For those who want to save a few bucks, head over to Newegg, grab a $100 Xbox gift card, and enter the code 93XQV72 at checkout to get it for $90. A few fun things to note here: it looks like you can buy up to three and the discount stacks. That means that you can get $30 off $300 here, technically. Xbox gift cards also work on hardware, so if you’re thinking about getting a new Series X/S through Microsoft’s store (when you can finally find one), this is a roundabout way to save a little money on it.

G/O Media may get a commission $100 Xbox Gift Card Buy for $90 at Newegg Use the promo code 93XQV72

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#6: Nintendo switch car charger

Nintendo Switch Car Charger Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

The Nintendo Switch is a bit of a Godsend for parents. It’s practically built to keep kids occupied during long road trips. Unfortunately, there’s one caveat there: the system has terrible battery life. Taking your kids on a five-hour trip? The Switch certainly isn’t going to last. If you’re looking to solve that problem, Hori’s officially licensed Switch car charger is on sale for $10 today. It allows you or your kids to charge and play at the same time. A six-foot cable also means it’ll stretch to the backseat, no problem. Personally, I can’t play games in a car or I’ll get motion sick, but hopefully, your children are stronger than me!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#7: Apple Magic Keyboard

Advertisement

Look, the Apple Magic Keyboard attachment is cool. It’s cool. It’s more versatile than the standard snap-on keyboard thanks to a trackpad and backlit keys, plus the way it holds your iPad like it’s just floating there above the keys is superb. And then it folds up into a proper case when you’re not using the iPad. Well done. It is very expensive for a tablet keyboard at $299 or $349, however, depending on size choice. Not quite $699-for-wheels expensive, but still.



In any case, if you have the newest 4th-generation iPad Air or the 11” 2nd-gen iPad Pro and you’ve been debating whether or not to splash out on the Magic Keyboard, we have good news: it’s marked down $100 at Amazon right now to $199. Customers love it, with a 4.8-star rating from 5,000+ reviews, and again, it’s both cool and useful. Note that this will not work with the new 2021 11" iPad Pro model arriving in late May, due to slight size variances.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the larger 12.9" iPad Pro version is discounted $50 off the list price to $299, and has its own 4.8-star rating with 4,800+ reviews. It’s great! People dig it. But it’s expensive, and right now, it’s less so. Again, this version won’t work with the new 2021 12.9" iPad Pro model. In any case, if you’re looking for the full laptop experience with your iPad Pro/Air, now’s the time to strike.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#8: Samsung galaxy buds pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Image : Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo

Advertisement

Launched alongside the Galaxy S21 phones in January, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are its true rival to Apple’s excellent AirPods Pro, packing in active noise cancellation within a more traditional-looking design than the bean-like Galaxy Buds Live. Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford was pleased with Samsung’s latest and greatest true wireless ‘buds in his review:



“All this comes from a pair of true wireless earbuds that cost $30 to $50 less than their biggest competitors. So even though I’d like a bit more battery life overall and more control over its touch commands, the Galaxy Buds Pro are a great little pair of wireless headphones.”

Advertisement

You’ll save extra cash today over at Amazon, where the Galaxy Buds Pro are $20 under list price at $180. All three colors are discounted right now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#9: Eco-friendly Laundry Detergent

Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent Alternative Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Are you an eco-conscious person and looking for a safe alternative to harsh laundry detergents? Maybe natural mineral pellets are what you’ve been in search of. Ecoegg laundry is a unique way to get your dirty duds clean without harmful chemicals. This Ecoegg Laundry Egg bundle lets you do up to seventy deep cleans and dries with safer ingredients.

Completely replace detergent and fabric softener with this pair of eggs. Toss one of the pellets in the egg and watch it do its foamy work. The formula for the detergent is highly rated by Dermatest, so it’s approved for those with sensitive skin. This kit also helps keep your washing machine in order too by removing limescale and soap scum build-up. The dryer eggs cut the time needed to do the task by 28% this saving energy. You can choose from unscented, fresh linen or spring blossom.

Advertisement

This will ship for $3.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: Insignia 5-Qt Air Fryer

Insignia 5-qt. Digital Air Fryer Stainless Steel Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

You’ve got a lot of foods to cook and eat, I get it. You want a healthy way to prepare them that doesn’t sacrifice taste? You have got to try an air fryer.

Cut down on the oils needed for traditional frying with this Insignia 5-qt. digital air fryer, just $50 right now at Best Buy. It’s usually $120.

Advertisement

I don’t know about you, but I know I’m getting hungry thinking about all the foods I could cook in this handy device. Grab it while the deal is still good!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier.