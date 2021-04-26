The 10 Best Deals of April 26, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s April 26, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Upgrade your linen closet with Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Bath Towels. Drown out the noise from your window with the TaoTronics Sound Machine/Night Light. And finally, cash in on the perfect coffee maker for one with the Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve Coffee Maker.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Monday’s best deals overall.

#1: Aukey EP-T31 Wireless Earbuds

Aukey EP-T31 Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Aukey continues to make really affordable and quality products. The stands out for me are the earbuds. After testing many, it really comes down to preference and needs. The EP-T31 Wireless Earbuds are sleek, compact, and comfortable. These are ideal for workouts and travel all you need to do is clip the coupon.

As I mentioned, these a designed for comfort and long wear. Low-latency technology transmits all sounds smoothly and clearly no matter where you are. The EP-T31s are petite, ergonomic, and waterproof, so perfect for long-haul runs or training sessions. These pair quickly and easily with your phone or Bluetooth device. The one-touch controls make life a lot simpler once you figure out how many taps for each function. There’s always a bit of a learning curve. My favorite feature is that these sense when they aren’t in the ear, so there is automatic pausing of tunes. You’ll get about five hours off of one charge, but the case will get you around thirty hours before you need to re-up power.

These will ship free for Prime members.

#2: Yakuza Remastered Collection

The Yakuza Remastered Collection (PS4) Image : Sega

Do you need a new best friend? Look no further than Kiryu, the hero of the Yakuza series. Kiryu is everything you want in a pal. He’s a big himbo who fights good. What else are you looking for? To befriend this perfect man, pick up The Yakuza Remastered Collection for $40 at Best Buy. This package contains remastered editions of Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 so it’s a good three-in-one combo. Naturally, you’ll probably want to check out Yakuza Kiwami and Kiwami 2 first, but you could always start at 3 and just have no context for why the game’s hero is a beach dad. Embrace beach dad.

#3: RESIDENT EVIL 2

Resident Evil 2 (XBO) Screenshot : Capcom

Want to get scared today? Okay, hold on to your little pants, because this is about to rock your entire world. Resident Evil 2? It’s $15 today.

Hey are you okay? I think you fainted for a second there. Let me help you up. I didn’t mean to terrify you with that sudden price drop. It’s like the Tower of Terror here today. But this spine-chilling fact is still true, regardless. Resident Evil 2 is an excellent remake of a PS1 classic and its cheap price comes just in time for Resident Evil Village. Play through this classic horror game to steel yourself for the latest installment.

#4: TOMMY HILFIGER BATH TOWELS

Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Bath Towels FRIEND Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you missed the last few towel deals, we covered you’re in luck, but this one is going fast too. For the rest of the week, grab a Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Bath Towel for only $9. That’s over 50% off the original price; just use the code FRIEND.

This is such a great deal, and all twelve colors are still available in the 30" x 54" size. These are uber soft and super absorbent, basically, the two things you look for in a big fluffy bath towel. They’re 100% cotton and machine washable. These have been on sale before, and this is the lowest price they have ever been. You can actually get a whole set (bath towel, hand towel, and washcloth) for a total of $19. Obviously, because this is an amazing deal, colors are going fast. If you see a matching set, buy it now.

Free shipping on orders over $25.

#5: ECHO DOT 4TH GENERATION

The Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most affordable ways to bring the Alexa voice assistant into your home, not to mention play music and control smart home devices, and right now Amazon is offering a $20 discount on multiple versions of the current globe-shaped model.

The standard 4th-generation Echo Dot is marked down to $30 right now in multiple colors, while the Echo Dot with Clock—which displays the time right on the globe itself—is down to $40. And if you’re looking for a smart speaker for a child’s space, the Echo Dot Kids Edition comes in panda and tiger designs and includes a year of Amazon Kids+, a subscription service focused on kid-centric service.

#6: CONTROL ULTIMATE EDITION

If you’ve yet to play Control, you’re in for a treat. The Ultimate Edition of the third-person action game is on sale today and it’s a good time to jump in. You can get the Xbox One version for $37 (it was $20 for a hot second), or the PS4 version for $25. Let me sell you on this game in one word: telekinesis. Oh hell yeah, you’ve got telekinesis alright. Grab anything and fling it at your enemies. Of course, there’s way more to it than that. It also has a deeply strange story that I’m not even sure I could explain to you in a short blurb. All you need to know is that it revolves around the Federal Bureau of Control, the Astral Plane, and a strange entity called The Hiss. The less you know going in, the better.

Advertisement

#7: TAOTRONICS SOUND MACHINE

TaoTronics Sound Machine/Night Light Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Troubled sleepers and fussy babies rejoice. Take $13 off the TaoTronics sound machine and night light; all you need to do is clip the coupon. You get an endless loop of twenty-five sounds to ease you into slumberland. This is paired with a night light that glows softly throughout the evening.

Those twenty-five sounds are ten nature sounds, seven animal sounds, and eight sleep sounds. You control everything right from your phone to through the TaoTronics app. Customize the sounds you desire for the perfect ambiance and relaxing vibe you need, down to the light’s brightness and color. Set alarms and sleep timers easily, all while connected to your Wi-Fi. This versatile machine is also compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa. Create the ideal lighting and soothing sounds for any time of day.

This will ship free for Prime members.

#8: CATHERINE: FULL BODY

Way back in my college days (which were one thousand years ago, roughly), I remember watching a roommate play the demo for Catherine. At that point in my life, I didn’t have a ton of exposure to more niche Japanese games and had mostly following your Batmans and Assassin’s Creeds. At the time, Catherine was the weirdest video game I had seen. I was totally mystified by this dating sim/puzzle game combo. Despite that, I never actually played it. It always remained a fascination in the back of my mind. Today, you can grab Catherine: Full Body on Nintendo Switch for $30. Perhaps today is the day to finally hop in.

Advertisement

#9: Sakura Wars

Sakura Wars (PS4) Screenshot : Sega

Depending on which part of the world you’re in, you either think Sakura Wars is niche or a multimedia phenomenon. The action RPG mech-battle dating sim series never really took off in America, but it’s a different story overseas. In Japan, the franchise has spawned manga, themed cafes, live stage shows, and more. Last year, the West finally got a taste of the series with a soft reboot of the franchise. If you missed it when it released almost exactly one year ago, you can now grab the launch edition for $35 on PS4. That includes some in-game costumes and, more importantly, STICKERS. You can’t say no to some stickers. We love stickers, folks.

#10: Keurig K-Classic Single Serve Coffee

Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve Coffee Maker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Do you start your day off with a hot cup of joe but live alone? Do love having coffee ready at will but hate wasting good java? Well the this Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve is here to solve those dilemmas. Save 17% on this today only.

This sleek and almost retro-looking coffee maker allows you to prepare your favorite toasty beverage quickly. If you get stuck on coffee brands, we’ve got a few recommendations. It’s compatible with different K-Cup pods, so you get to pick the size and even the strength you need with this machine. And I’m sure you’ve seen that it’s not just coffee that the pods can handle; there are some awesome options for tea and hot chocolate if that’s more your speed. You’ll be able to get up to six servings with any of those before you need to refill the water. There’s auto shut-off to aid those who are a bit forgetful, and it’s easy to use. It even comes in this fetching Patriot Blue color, which just makes me think of Captain American. And if it vibes with Steve Rogers, it’s got to be good.

This item will ship for free.

