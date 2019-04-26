Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 Sonos One

Sonos came out with a slightly tweaked Sonos One smart speaker this week, and while “an updated processor, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and increased memory” are nice upgrades, the thing that really matters, sound quality, remains the same.

That’s why our recommendation is to buy the Gen. 1 model on clearance for $170 from while you still can, down from the original $200, and down from the old clear-out price of $180. The Sonos One hardly ever goes on sale outside of major events like Black Friday, and even then, we rarely see anything in excess of a $20 discount.

So whether you’re buying your first Sonos, or finally adding a speaker to your guest bedroom closet because you already have them everywhere else, this is a great chance to save. I’ve bought a couple of these for my mother in law’s house, and they sound astonishingly good, especially for their size.

#2 Samsung Curved TV

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Do curved TVs actually improve your viewing experience? Not really. Do they look cool as hell? Absolutely.



Today at Walmart, Samsung’s 55" and 65" 7000-series sets are down to $406 and $649, respectively. These aren’t Samsung’s highest end sets, but they do support HDR10 and Samsung’s impressive suite of smart apps, including 4K Netflix without the use of a streaming dongle.

#3 Game of Thrones catan

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re getting bored of trading wheat and sheep back and forth, Game of Thrones Catan is a completely new take on the game:



The Brothers of the Night’s Watch recognize you as a natural leader as you struggle for promotion within their ranks. You hope to gain recognition by improving infrastructure in the area south of the Wall known as the Gift. Drawing sustenance from this unforgiving landscape offers enough challenges, but you must also man and defend the Wall against the onslaught of Wildlings fighting their way into Westeros to escape the horrors that awaken in the North. Build, defend, and rise above your brothers to become the new Lord Commander. But be wary—the north holds many dangers, and winter is coming.

In case it wasn’t clear, the board has an actual, physical wall. How cool is that? $46 is within about a dollar of the best price we’ve seen, so get this deal before its watch comes to an end.

#4 Nespresso

Graphic: Shep McAllister

In terms of pod-style coffee makers, nothing beats Nepresso. This Nepresso VertuoPlus makes espresso and coffee drinks, and only takes up a small amount space, making it perfect for smaller kitchens and dorm rooms. $130 gets you the machine with a 40 oz swivel-out water tank, some complimentary pods to try, and a bonus milk frother.

The bundle typically sells for $170 or more, so this is an eye-opening deal. Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. So this $40 discount will only last until the end of day, or until sold out.

#5 Fossil 40% Off Sale

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Let’s not skip past Mother’s Day just yet, but if the only thing your dad likes to get as a gift is watches, listen up. Don’t buy him another ugly tie he is never going to wear for Father’s Day. Instead, you can get him a watch during the Fossil 40% off sale.

Help your pops become a little more tech savvy with a Gen 3 Smartwatch, which has a gorgeous and easy to read interface. This $180 watch comes with a brown leather strap, but you can also order it in blue. Not every dad loves tech, for the simpler father, the Essentialist Three-Hand Black Leather Watch for $85 is probably more up his alley. If your dad isn’t into watches, that’s fine too. Chances are, he’s been using the same work bag since 1999 because dad’s refuse to let go of things. You can get him this Buckner Rucksack Backpack, which is $100 during the sale.



Obviously, women can enjoy this sale as well. Watches aren’t just for dudes! You can order the Gen 3 Smartwatch for women in rose gold for $193. Or, if you prefer some nice leather goods, this vibrant Chelsea Crossbody is only $96 during the sale.

#6 Duck Pool FLoat

Photo: Amazon

I don’t care if you don’t own a pool or you don’t know anyone who has a pool. This $10 float is something everyone needs to look at and then impulse buy. Amazon exists solely for this duck pool float, at least right now.

Sure, it might not be practical to get an inflatable duck that is nearly five feet tall if you don’t have a pool, but it sure would be funny. If you do have a pool, then why haven’t you already purchased the Intex Yellow Inflatable Duck Ride-On? It’s only 10 bucks! All of the gimmicky unicorn and avocado floats from other retailers are usually 3x that cost. This ride-on is huge, sturdy, and comes with two handles, in case you’re afraid of falling off a rubber duck.

#7 Timbuk 2 Bags

GIF: Timbuk2

The best buys are one of a kind, but customization understandably costs a fortune. Except for right now, because Timbuk2 is letting you design your own version of the brand’s practical-yet-stylish messenger bags, totes, and/or backpacks for 30% less than usual. Choose from a range of colors and materials to piece together your own personal Frankenstein of a bag, then bring your masterpiece to life for a very reasonable price, no promo code necessary.



#8 Instant Pot Egg Tray

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Boiling isn’t the only way to cook eggs in your Instant Pot. This $8 silicone tray (down from the usual ~$10) lets you create scrambled egg bits filled with the veggies, spices, and meats of your choice. Just pour your scramble into each hole, cover, and cook it for 5-10 minutes at pressure, and boom: you’ve got breakfast.

Even if you don’t have an Instant Pot, it also works in the microwave. And even if you don’t like eggs, you could use it to make popsicle bits in your freezer. It’s a silicone tray, you’ll find uses for it.



#9 Pop Chart Game of Thrones Poster

Screenshot: Pop Chart

Clear the Valerian steel swords, house sigils, and dragon skulls off your wall; you’re going to want to make room for this. Pop Chart’s next poster is a compendium of important objects, sigils, creatures, and more from Game of Thrones to celebrate the show’s final season, and you can save 20% on your preorder today with promo code SALE-EESI.



Why a preorder? Because this chart isn’t finalized. They’re going to keep updating it right through the end of the series finale with new content, including the only ending that I will accept: Podrick Payne sitting on the iron throne.

The promo code works on the poster itself (a bargain even at its full $30 price), as well as any poster hanging materials you bundle with it like frames and poster rails.

#10 Sony noise cancelling headphones

Photo: Amazon

While they aren’t quite as advanced as Sony’s WH-1000XM line of noise canceling headphones, the company’s H900N cans still offer excellent sound quality and noise cancelation, now at the best price ever of $200.



Compared to the highest of high end Sony headphones, the H900Ns feature a less advanced noise cancelation chip, and won’t let you adapt your EQ settings with an app, but they do support HD Audio, the LDAC and aptX codecs for low latency, high-quality Bluetooth audio, and tehy run for up to 28 hours on a charge.

$200 is a match for an all-time low on Amazon, and about $100 less than usual. They’re already slightly backordered though, so we wouldn’t be surprised if they sold out early.