#1 Ninja foodi

Photo: Amazon

The Ninja Foodi, designed in part by friend of the site Justin Warner, wants to be the One True Buzzy Kitchen Appliance. It’s a big, hulking thing, but it can do just about everything, as our researcher Corey Foster wrote in an (upcoming) Inventory post:



The Foodi is, however, far more versatile than the Instant Pot, adding broiling, crisping (air frying), and “tender-crisping” (pressure cooking followed by air frying) to the steaming, pressure cooking, searing, sauteing, and souping multi-cooker standards.

So while it is a large appliance, it obviates your need for a pressure cooker and an air fryer, the two appliances around which 90% of new cookbooks seem to be based. Already have them? You can set aside the Instant Pot for rice duty, and use the air fryer to cook sides while the Foodi works on your main course.

And though you likely won’t use it as much as you will the pressure cooking and air frying modes, this particular Foodi model even has a dehydrating mode, which can turn fruit slices into fruit chips, and cuts of meat into delicious jerky with just the touch of a button. Let’s be honest, you’re probably never going to buy a dedicated dehydrator (they cost over $100 in most cases), but if it was built into your multi-cooker, it could surely prove useful.

Originally priced at $280, Amazon’s marked the 6.5 quart Foodi down to an all-time low $200 today, which is a bargain when you consider all the stuff it can replace.

#2 Nintendo Switch Arcade Kit

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If I had one complaint about the Nintendo Switch, it’s that the majority of its library is comprised of ports from other consoles. But you can lean into that feeling and build your own little retro arcade with your Nintendo Switch and this $15 Nyko PixelQuest Arcade Kit.

This Nintendo Labo-inspired product takes the Switch you know and love and transforms it into a proper retro gaming machine. This set includes two arcade sticks that attach to the top of Joy-Cons for a more “authentic arcade” experience.

This $15 price is the lowest on this particular unit and when you consider that Labo kits often hover around $40, this is a great deal.

#3 Game of Thrones Season 1

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The North remembers the first season of Game of Thrones, but do you? Now that we’re at the end of this song of fire and ice, go back to the beginning with this Game of Thrones Season 1 Box Set on Blu-ray, on sale for just $12. Just don’t wait too long, because even though what is dead may never die, this deal won’t live forever.



#4 Cole Haan Shoes

Image: Zach Custer ((Cole Haan)

Cole Haan is definitely a brand that can make you think twice on account of the price. So when they kick off a semi-annual sale, it’s the perfect time to act. Every full priced item they sell is 30% off, including a few of our favorites: 2.ZERØGRANDs, the sweater-like ZERØGRANDs with Stitchlite wool, the versatile All Day Trainer with Stitchlite, and ZERØGRAND Explore Waterproof Hiker Boot. So shop now, and start spring off with a set of great new shoes

#5 Lansky Blademedic

Graphic: Shep McAllister

No matter how great your kitchen knives are, they all need some tender loving care from time to time. This $8 Lansky BladeMedic includes two v-sharpeners, a fold-out sharpening rod, and a ceramic sharpening edge for serrated knives, all in a handheld package that can fit into any kitchen drawer.



This thing amazingly has a 4.6 star review average from over 3,000 customers, and it’s sold out within a few hours pretty much every time we’ve posted it at this price, so I wouldn’t wait.

#6 Flea & Tick Collar

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It is spring and you know what that means, tick season is upon us. If your pet goes outside at all, they need flea and tick prevention year-round. It is even more important during the warmer months. Right now, Chewy has a deal on the Seresto 8-Month Flea & Tick Prevention Collar. If you live in a household with a bunch of pets, you’re going to want to hop on this fast. The Soresto collar is normally $58 on Chewy ($56 if you do Autoship), but if you purchase two or more collars, you can get 10% off your purchase. The collars come in three different options for large dogs, small dogs, and cats & kittens.

The Seresto collar is great for people who have a tendency to forget when they’re supposed to administer their pet’s flea and tick prevention each month. Since the collar is meant to be worn for eight months, you can easily set a reminder that far out and remember to replace it. Which is much easier than wrangling your pet every 30 days and trying to put a little bit of goo between their shoulder blades. The Seresto collar repels and prevents fleas, ticks, flea larvae, and lice.

#7 Apple Airpods

Apple’s excellent AirPods now support a hands-free “Hey Siri” feature and, now, you can also grab a pair from Amazon for $140. I’ve had mine since the day they came out, and they’ve carved out a permanent place in my pockets.

Amazon says they’ll be“in stock on May 7, 2019,” and they’ll ship soon after that. So if you can wait a few weeks for your truly wireless headphones, this is $20 off the price on the Apple Store and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. If you want the unit with the Qi-charging case, there’s unfortunately no discount on it, today.

If you just want the new wireless charging case to use with your existing AirPods, it’s also down to $70 today, from the usual $79.

#8 Kershaw pocket knife

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Tear those Amazon boxes a new one with these discounted Kershaw pocket knives. You may wonder why a harmless, city dude like myself would carry around a knife. Well, lemme tell you, it comes in handy a lot more than you think.

Wanna evenly divide a bagel? BAM. KNIFE.

Want to properly schmear a bagel? Put your stupid, wasteful plastic knife away. BAM. EVERY DAY CARRY KNIFE.

... I guess all of my knife uses are food/bagel based. But that’s just the sign of a good life.

And a good life is what we all want, yeah? So get a freakin’ knife. It really impressed the girl I went on a bagel date with the other week. Not because it was dangerous, but because I know how many plastic knives I’ve saved by carrying one around (24).

(I also showed her my to-go Tupperware.)

Oh yeah, the knives. Well these knives are great, discounted and come in many different colors. But these discounts will only last until the end of day, so act fast.

#9 Nordstrom Rack burberry Sale

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

There’s nothing more classic than a Burberry trench, and today, you can add one to your wardrobe for less than $1,000—if you hurry. Nordstrom Rack is marking down coats, clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories by the iconic British designer, but the best items are selling out fast. So if you’re mad about that Burberry plaid, cross the pond and shop this sale ASAP.

#10 Giant Mason Jars

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Are you obsessed with mason jars? They are very multifunctional. You can store food in them like they were originally designed for. You can look super hip at the office with a mason jar salad for lunch. Or if you don’t want to use them for food at all, you can use them for decor. If you search “rustic weddings” on Pinterest, you’d get hundreds of results with mason jars included.



Right now, you can get a set of two 64 Oz. Ball Mason Jars for $12. You can get even more mason jars for a good price on Amazon. Maybe you’re one of those folks who wants them for a wedding. If so, nab an 18 pack for $63.