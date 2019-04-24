Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 Amazon board game blowout

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Choose your own adventure with this huge Amazon Board game sale. There are literally dozens of games included discounted, today only. Super fun games like Carcassonne, Sushi Go, Dead of Winter, Subatomic, Castles of Burgundy, and Pandemic are all discounted.

If you have any suggestions, be sure to drop them in the comments. Just remember that these prices expire at the end of the day. Be sure to visit the main page to see all of the deals.

$25 Concept

$24 Pandemic

#2 Southwest Flights for $49

Photo: Kyle Glenn ((Unsplash)

“Get outta town!” That’s what you’ll say, and what you’ll do, when you see the fares on a whole bunch of Southwest Airlines flights. Flights for a range of routes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays starting from mid-May through June 12, 2019 (not including Memorial Day Weekend, obviously), then again from August 20 to October 30 are starting at just $49 one way — though prices vary by date and flight time, as you’d expect) so there’s really no excuse not to plan an impromptu getaway, right?

#3 Lucky brand

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Well isn’t this lucky: Bohemian-cool retailer Lucky Brand is offering up a great deal on their stock just in time for spring: Men’s and women’s clothing, including sale, is 40% off thanks to the brand’s Big Spring Sale. So take advantage of this blowout to add to your supply of good jeans, vintage-y tees, and plenty of spring styles. Don’t press your luck by waiting too long, though; this sale will be over by tomorrow.



#4 Bamboo Mattress Pads

You don’t necessarily need to buy a new mattress to get a better night’s sleep. Sometimes, a mattress pad will do, and this popular option is on sale in Amazon’s Gold Box, with an extra 10% off with promo code 9RABNL3G. I have this exact bamboo pad on my own Casper mattress, and it really does make an already-comfortable mattress feel even nicer.

Unlike most mattress pads, these ExceptionalSheets bamboo mattress pads are stuffed with Revoloft synthetic fill, which should feel a lot like down, but without the associated allergies and poking feathers. They also feature a hypoallergenic bamboo cover, and should sleep very cool come summer. Prices range from just $57-$74 today after you stack the Gold Box savings with the 10% code, depending on the size. We aren’t sure how long the coupon will be around though, so you probably shouldn’t sleep on it.

#5 eBay Dyson Outlet Sale

Dyson’s eBay outlet is always a great place to save on Dyson gear, but for a limited time, you can save an extra 20% on the already-discounted prices with promo code JUMP2DYSON, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.

My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $160. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $376 brand new. Just don’t forget the code!

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer would be an amazing Mother’s Day gift for anyone who...dries their hair, and $224 with code JUMP2DYSON for a certified refurb is an absolute steal.

#6 Gamers Favorite Monitor

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Asus’s ROG line of gaming monitors are the favorite among pro gamers and with good reason: they’re awesome. This ASUS ROG Swift PG348Q 34" monitor is packed with all the stuff you’d want from a gaming monitor.



The PG348Q offers a curved panel (which is awesome for immersive gaming), uses G-Sync (which eliminates tearing), and a 3440x1440 resolution. There is one minor flaw: the 100Hz refresh rate. While 144hz is the gold standard for competitive gaming, it’s actually a rarity in ones this size.

This current price is the lowest we’ve ever seen, and it’s unlikely to last. And yes, its nigh-$800 price may seem hard to swallow, but it’s ostensibly two monitors in one. So, rocket jump over and buy this thing before... well, it’s game over man.

#7 Lap Tray table

Photo: Amazon

Whether from illness, exhaustion, or questionable decisions made the previous night, sometimes, you just can’t get out of bed. It’s okay, we’ve all been there! But you can at least pretend to be a functioning member of society while you’re laid up under the covers with this adjustable bed table. It can hold your laptop if you’re working from home, or your scrambled eggs and OJ if you’re taking it easy.



Just use promo code COAVAS136 at checkout to get it for $28, and note that its $31 list price is actually lower than its usual $33-$43.

#8 Airline-Approved carrier

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Traveling can be stressful for humans, but it can be even worse for animals. They can’t actually understand what you’re saying when you put them inside of a carrier. No matter how soothing you attempt to make your voice, pets have a generally bad feeling about carriers. If you’ve been looking for a carrier that is comfortable for your pet and affordable for your budget, this airline-approved carrier is $10 for a small or $15 for a large on Amazon.

The Paws & Pals Airline-Approved Pet Carrier is designed for the comfort of both cats and dogs. It has a fleece bed for them to take a little snooze, once they’ve calmed down a bit. If your dog or cat likes to check out their surroundings, the mesh opening gives them a great view. The small carrier (17" x 8"x 11.5") is perfect for those who wish to bring pets seven pounds and under aboard the plane. The carrier tucks nicely under most airline seats. The large carrier (19" x 10" x 13") is also on sale for $15 and fits pets up to 15 pounds. The large carrier is slightly bigger than some approved in-cabin carriers. Since this is a soft-sided carrier, you can check with the airline prior to and see if it is allowed since these carriers can conform to space underneath the seat.

#9 Dremel Accessory kit

If you already own a Dremel, you can make it do a lot more with this 282 piece accessory kit from Tacklife. Tucked into the carrying case, you’ll find accessories for sanding, grinding, cutting, polishing, pumpkin carving, and a lot more. Just use promo code Q77HX8YK at checkout to get it for $18.

#10 USB Battery Packs

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

In a bind? Jump start your own car and bypass the whole “wait for the pity of strangers” thing with these discounted iClever jump starters. The neat thing about both these models are that they can charge your devices through USB, too.

Use the coupon codes ICJUMP20 on the 600A unit and JUMP6499 for the 1300A unit to drop the prices down to $40 and $65, respectively.

For the extra $25, you’ll get a larger battery and the ability to jumpstart vehicles up to 8L gas or 6.5L diesel, compared to 5L gas or 3L diesel of the smaller unit.