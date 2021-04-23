The 10 Best Deals of April 23, 2021

Graphic : Juliana Clark

It’s April 23, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Incorporate the Zen lifestyle in your home with the Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp. Have fun with a Pac-Man Tamagotchi. Treat yourself to a little TLC with the Better Love Bunny Vibe.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: Darkseid Funko Pop



Darkseid Funko Pop Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

If you loved the Snyder Cut of Justice League, then you may have been thrilled about Darkseid. The classic DC villain plays a big role in the four hour film and acts as a sort of big bad of the film universe. He’s kind of like DC’s Thanos ... because he looks exactly like Thanos. He’s a big purple (or bright grey, I suppose) guy who wants to conquer the world, or something. Look, I don’t remember. It’s a long movie. If you want to further immortalize the Snyder Cut, Amazon has the new Darkseid Funko Pop on pre-order for $25, which is down $3 from its usual price. This guy is sitting on a throne looking all pensive. What do you think he’s thinking about? Is he like “Damn, they turned me into a Funko Pop?” Or maybe he’s waiting for a phone call that the Snyderverse has been restored and he has a job again. That’s for you to decide.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#2: Lamp Depot LED Corner Floor Lamp

Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp Image : StackSocial

Set all kinds of moods with this Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp from the Lamp Depot. This sleek lamp is stylish and can elevate any room. It’s designed not to take up space, fit in the corner, and give off beautiful luminous light no matter the size of the area. The soft-white setting is great for reading without being too harsh. The LEDs are completely customizable and easy to set up with the remote. The color combinations are endless, so you’re sure to find the perfect hue for the ambiance that’s your vibe. The stand is sturdy and stable, so you won’t have to worry about it wobbling. Save $60 and enhance your living space with ease and innovation.

This will ship for $3.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari.

#3: Razer Viper Ultimate Gaming Mouse

Razer Viper Ultimate Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Some people don’t think too much about their computer mouse. I for one don’t, at least. I am rocking the worst, bargain bin wireless mouse you’ve ever seen. It’s a wonder that I can game with it at all. For those who play competitive games, that just won’t cut it. If you fall into that category, Razer’s Viper Ultimate gaming mouse is on sale for $100 today. This lightweight wireless mouse has “Hyperspeed” technology, which means its very low-latency and has increased interference reduction. It has a 20K DPI optical sensor and switches that supposedly register “at the speed of light.” It’s a dramatic description, but if you’re serious about gaming, that might be exactly what you want to hear.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#4: M1 Macbook Pro



For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBooks featuring the company’s own custom chipset reviewed surprisingly well, even from our friends at Gizmodo. And now, the M1-equipped 13" MacBook Pro is discounted $149 off the list price for either the base model with a 256GB SSD or the larger-capacity 512GB model. That’s the steepest savings we’ve seen to date.

Here’s what Gizmodo’s Joanna Nelius had to say in her review of the powerful new MacBook Pro:

I do all my work and play on PC, but Apple’s M1 processor has me wondering if I really need a Windows PC for my next laptop. This is the first time in all my years of computing—ever since my dad sat me in front of a keyboard as a toddler—that I’ve ever considered getting a Mac.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#5: DualSense Controller

PS5 Dualsense Controller Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

We haven’t really seen any discounts on PlayStation 5 accessories since the console launched. Everything has been in such high demand that it didn’t really make sense to lower prices. Luckily, one of the first shots in the price cut war has been fired. B&H has the Dualsense controller for $60, which is $10 off its original price. Considering that players are already reporting that their controllers have slight drift after a few months, you might be needing one soon. or perhaps you just want a second one to play Tony Hawk in split screen. Whatever the reason, this is the cheapest we’ve seen it get since early March. We don’t expect this to be the norm, so act fast!

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#6: Razer Blade Laptop

Razer Blade Gaming Laptop Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

When it comes to computers, I’m here to give it to you straight. No funny business. The 2020 Razer Blade 15 is on sale for $1,100, which is $400 off its normal price. You want specs? You’ve got specs. Boom: 15.6" screen, Intel Core i7 processor, GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 1080p, 120Hz, 256 GB SSD. Had enough? I can go all day. Come on, get up, sucker. All in all, this is a pretty solid all around laptop. It’s lightweight and packs a serious punch, so it’s perfect for the gamer on the go. It’s like Go-Gurt for gamers. You know what I mean?

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#7: Vava Macbook USB-C Hub

Vava USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro/Air KJTFB23K Image : Vava

If you find yourself constantly reaching for adapter dongles to connect devices to your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air, here’s a more elegant solution. Vava’s USB-C hub dock snaps into the side of your recent-model Apple laptop, replacing the two built-in Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports on the left side of the notebook with a larger cache of inputs.

You’ll get a Thunderbolt 3-compatible USB-C port capable of 100W charging, a standard USB-C port, an HDMI port capable of 5K-resolution output at 60Hz, and a pair of full-size USB-A ports. Right now, you can snag this handy add-on for just $30 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KJTFB23K at checkout. That’s a 40% savings from the list price.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#8: Pac-Man Tamagotchi

Pac-Man Tamagotchi Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

I’m sure you remember Tamagotchi. The delightful little toy taught an entire generation that they weren’t ready to be parents yet. Kids everyone took care of virtual kids and then watched as they slowly died from neglect. Well, now you have a second chance to redeem yourself and prove you’ve matured. You can grab a Pac-Man Tamagotchi for $12 at Amazon today. Yes, you get to care for Pac-Man and feed him fruit. In addition to the baby simulator, you’ll also get two minigames on there so you can really bond with the Pac-Child. Will you turn him into a full grown Pac-Man? Or will you send him to an early Pac-Grave? I have faith that you’ll raise him into a Super-Pac— no wait that’s something different.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#9: Rabbit Vibe Sale

Better Love Bunny Vibe Image : Ella Paradis

Ella Paradis knows self-care is important. Today is a day to celebrate the fabulous lady cave and do all that and more. Their Better Love Bunny Vibe is just $30 and is an excellent gift for self-love pros and first-timers.

Better Love makes beautiful vibes that are reliable and not intimidating. I’m a massive fan of the Rabbit Lily, and the Bunny Vibe is its softer sister but just as powerful. It’s a classic G-spot toy that has ten different settings with multi-speed pulses. Easy to operate with one button, so it’s very user-friendly. It’s designed to hit all the right places, and you can go at your own pace. This is waterproof and charges quickly via a USB cable. The plush body-safe silicon is inviting and will make you feel relaxed in seconds. Take a day for you and your lady parts.

This will ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#10: Overwatch: Legendary Edition

Overwatch: Legendary Edition (Xbox) OWPROMO Image : Gamepilot

I love Overwatch, but I haven’t played it in years. During one of my last sessions with the game in 2017, I played a round as Bastion and got absolutely wrecked. Several children got on mic to dunk on me and I decided I could never show my face in the shooter again. But you, dear reader, are likely stronger than me. I have faith that you are thick-skinned enough to brave the sea of mad children and enjoy a fun video game. If you fit that description, Eneba currently has Overwatch: Legendary Edition on sale for Xbox. Use the code OWPROMOat checkout and you’ll get a digital key for just $19. All jokes about toxicity aside, Overwatch remains a great multiplayer experience that’s especially fun with friends. At $19, it’s a solid entry into the series ahead of Overwatch 2, which is coming... eventually. Just without Jeff Kaplan at the helm.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

