Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.



#1 PC Gold Box

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a ton of PC gaming gear. Inside, you’ll find PC cases, components, Razer peripherals, routers, mesh networks, SSDs and more all marked down to great low prices. Just remember that these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early.

Advertisement

If I were to choose, the best deal here the Netgear Orbi RBK33. While it’s listed as $200 (which is already a good deal) there’s a $40 off coupon. Which brings this reader favorite mesh system to just $160. That’s nuts.

Of course, there’s a ton of gear here, so make sure to visit the main page to see all of your options.

#2 Weighted Blankets

15 Pound 48"x 72" Weighted Blanket | $49 | Amazon | Promo code CEC9N6QQ

15 Pound 60"x 80" Weighted Blanket | $55 | Amazon | Promo code OU73N5MC

20 Pound 60"x 80" Weighted Blanket | $68 | Amazon | Promo code X7GE5WHZ

It’s not cold outside anymore, but anxiety is always in season. In addition to keeping you warm, a weighted blanket can work wonders for your anxiety, and several different models are on sale today, including a beefy 20 pounder for just $68 (with code X7GE5WHZ), the best price we’ve ever seen for a blanket that heavy. Just be sure to note the promo codes above or below. Prices start at $49 for a 15 pounder as well (with code CEC9N6QQ), which with the exception of last week’s short-lived $35 deal is the best we’ve seen.

Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs, but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

#3 GloomHaven

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I realize that you’re not used to paying $98 for a board game, but you should make an exception for Gloomhaven. It’s Board Game Geek’s #1 board game ever, and is “astoundingly good” according to Ars Technica. Hell, it weighs 20 pounds! It was also a finalist in our recent board game Co-Op on The Inventory. If you love board games, this should be on your bucket list.



The thing is though, even when retailers have it in stock (and Amazon has not for the last few weeks), it frequently costs $140+, and we’ve only seen it drop down to $100 a couple of times before (and briefly, at that), so Amazon’s $98 deal is worth taking advantage of.

$98 Gloomhaven 4081 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

The game includes permanent stickers that transform the board as you play, but you can grab this removable, vinyl sticker pack instead, if you want to replay.

#4 Dryer Balls

Wool dryer balls are the hottest laundry invention of the decade, and you can get six extra large ones for $10 with promo code EARTHD42. Just toss them in your dryer, and your clothes will dry faster, come out softer, and have fewer wrinkles at the end of the cycle.

At the very least, you should use dryer balls instead of fabric softener or dryer sheets when drying towels and workout gear, as chemical fabric softener leaves a residue that makes fabrics less water absorbent, which is obviously an issue in both cases.

#5 Pokemon Let’s Go

If you haven’t picked up the nostalgia bomb that is Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee/Pikachu, you can grab either one (hint: get the Eevee version) for $45 today on Amazon, a new all-time low price.



These games are basically modern, 3D remakes of the original Red and Blue games that you played on your Gameboy, and while they’re a bit easy by modern Pokémon standards, the series has never looked so good.

#6 Kiehl’s Skincare

Image: Kiehl’s

Cult-favorite Kiehl’s products rarely go on sale, but now through April 29, you can take 20% off your entire order from the skincare brand with promo code FRIENDS, thanks to their ongoing Friends & Family sale event. Not to mention, orders over $125 will receive a free three-piece gift. Need help deciding what to get? We love their Magic Elixer Scalp Treatment, Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, Age Defender Eye Repair, and Original Musk Eau De Toilette, just to name a few of our favorites.

#7 Anker Wireless Earphones

Photo: Amazon

A few months ago, Anker came out with its own version of AirPods, and they were pretty damn impressive in a side-by-side comparison. We haven’t really seen any deals on them since, but today, our readers can snag a set for just $65 with promo code KINJAA3902.



From our Inventory review:

If Apple’s AirPods have a fatal flaw, it’s that they don’t seal off your ear canal to block out noise. That’s fine if you’re going for a run and want to be aware when cars are coming by, but if you’re trying to focus in a noisy office, or listen to music on a plane, AirPods aren’t the right tool for the job. And if they just don’t fit in your ears? Too bad, Apple only makes one size, try growing better ears next time. The Liberty Airs, like most sensible Bluetooth earbuds, include four sets of interchangeable rubber ear tips in the box. Once you find the one that fits you best, the ‘buds will stay solidly anchored in your ears while blocking out nearby sounds. Seriously, I shook my head around like I was at a Black Sabbath concert, and I couldn’t get them to fall out. People keep clamoring for Apple to make noise-canceling AirPods, but honestly, low-tech noise isolation is way simpler, and probably works better too.

Obviously, they don’t pair as effortlessly as AirPods, and the case is a bit bigger than Apple’s, but for $65, they’re a tremendous value if you’re ready to truly cut the cord. They sound pretty good, they have Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection, and they have great battery life for the price. What more could you want?

#8 Thermopop Two for $25

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

ThermoWorks’ ThermoPop is the smaller, slightly less expensive version of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, and right now, you can pick up two or more of them at a rare discount. For today only, if you buy more than one ThermoPop, you’ll pay just $25 for each, down from the usual price of $34. The ThermoPop’s highly accurate readings take just 3-4 seconds, and it comes in 9 fun colors, so be sure to pick up a pair (at least) before this deal overcooks.



#9 Nighttime Cornhole

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Cornhole is our readers’ favorite lawn game, and with good reason: everyone knows how to play it, it rewards skill while still being inviting to newcomers, and you can play it with one hand while you hold a drink in another.



Advertisement

https://co-op.theinventory.com/cornhole-is-our-readers-favorite-lawn-game-1833498749

This set from GoSports is regulation sized, but can fold up for easier storage if you’re tight on space. But the most noteworthy feature is the light-up ring, which can run for over 24 hours off of three AA batteries. Cornhole was never a nighttime activity, but now, you can go best out of three, five, seven...however long it takes for you to win, even if the sun goes down.

Normally priced at $130, Amazon’s marked it down to $105 today, matching an all-time low.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01ABX6ZYK

#10 PUMA Private Sale

Image: PUMA

If nice weather isn’t enough to motivate you to get that workout in, these deals from PUMA should do the trick. Now through tomorrow, you can score big savings on sneakers and athletic apparel from PUMA’s Private Sale. There’s no promo code required to snag up to 70% off all this stuff for men, women, and kids, but time is running out, so hurry up and shop.

