The 10 Best Deals of April 22, 2021

It’s April 22, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Have a refreshing glass of orange juice in the morning with the CRUX Artisan Series 5 Speed Digital Juice Extractor. Upgrade your gaming equipment with the Razer Raion Fightpad. And grow your own garden with a 12 Pack of Fully Rooted Succulents.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: Roomba i3+



iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

The folks who are lucky enough to WFH probably have a bit of clutter going on since our homes are now even more of a safe haven. Luckily the iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vaccum is here to help. Down to $399 right now because of a price drop, a savings of $201 off the list price, you’ll be able to clean your carpet and hardwood floors without actually picking up a broom.

I personally use mine in-between a good traditional sweep and mop to keep my living and dining room a bit tidy. This Roomba can be controlled with an app, navigates your home in complete rows, and will automatically dock to charge and undock when it is all powered up. It also comes with automatic dirt disposal so you won’t actually have to bend down and dump your robot when it’s full. What are you waiting for? Grab it before it’s gone.

#2: Crux Artisan Juicer

CRUX Artisan Series 5 Speed Digital Juice Extractor Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Need more nutrients in your life? Get all of them in juice form with this CRUX Artisan Series 5 speed digital juice extractor, down to $65 over at Bed Bath & Beyond right now.

This device can handle all the fruits and veggies you can throw at it— just, don’t actually throw them, ok? Seriously, this is a better price than you can find on Amazon, where the Crux is going for $71. Grab it while it’s available for less!

#3: Greenworks Gold Box

Save Up to 51% on Greenworks Lawn Care Image : Greenworks

The advent of spring means it’s time for homeowners to begin the process of cleaning up your lawn, planting gardens, and all of the good stuff that comes with having a yard. If you’re like me, however, you took the pandemic year as a cue to skip as much of that as possible in 2020, which means your outdoor chores will be even more laborious this time around. Whoops.



In any case, if you need some fresh gear to help conquer the terrain immediately outside your home this year, Amazon is currently holding a sweet Gold Box deal on Greenworks electric lawn care tools. The star of the show is the 40V 21” cordless electric lawn mower, which comes with two battery packs to provide up to 70 minutes of mowing. It’s $371 today, a savings of $159 off the list price.

There’s also a less-robust 40V 17" cordless mower that can handle up to 60 minutes of mowing, and is currently $222 ($99 off). Other highlights include a cordless string trimmer and leaf blower combo pack for $122 ($50 off), a cordless hedge trimmer (tool only) for $48 ($22 off), and a spare 40V battery pack for all of these devices for $91 ($59 off).

Check out the Gold Box sale page for the full listing of discounted tools!

#4: Razier Raion

Razer Raion Fightpad Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

For fighting game aficionados, a fightpad is a must. These peripherals trade in your standard controller design something closer to an arcade experience. That usually means more face buttons for players to slam down on. If you’ve been thinking about making the jump to a fightpad, but are off by how big they can be, this might be an option for you: the Razer Raion is down to $60 at Amazon. This PS4 and PS5 compatible controller mimics the design of a PlayStation controller but morphs it into a fightpad. You’ve got six slightly larger face buttons with Razer mechanical switches. It trades in a joystick for an eight-way D-pad, allowing for precise combo execution. It even has a “competition mode” that’ll let you disable buttons you don’t need. All in all, it’s a very modern spin on the fightpad concept, which is about what you’d expect from Razer who thrive on cool peripheral ideas like this.

#5: 12 Pack SUcculent

12 Pack of Fully Rooted Succulents Graphic : Sheilah Villari

It’s nice having a few plants in your home. They bring a little cheer, life and can brighten a small space. Take 27% off this twelve fully rooted pack and ready to thrive succulents from Plants for Pets.

Succulents are easy to take care of, and with this many, they also make great gifts if you find an adorable decorative pot to transport them in. They make the perfect decoration for windowsills and bookshelves. Each succulent is unique in size, color, and texture and hand-picked. Plants for Pets tries to keep a right mix with Aeonium, Aloe, Crassula, Echeveria, Kalanchoe, and Sedum, to name a few. Don’t worry. You’ll get a detailed care guide in case you think you have the curse of the black thumb. But I have full faith you’ll be able to keep each of these plant babies alive. And if you can’t well, there’s so many here to practice on. But seriously, these are the hardest plants to kill. I believe in you, Earth Mommas, and Plant Daddies.

These ship for free for Prime members.

#6: EA Play

12 Month EA Play Subscription EAPlayTo4MonthsXGPU Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Here’s a bit of modern alchemy for you. EA Play is now part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Because of that, Microsoft actually coverts any EA Play subscriptions into Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions if you’re already a Game Pass Ultimate member. So if you buy 12 months of EA Play, it actually extends your Game Pass Ultimate subscription another four months. It’s a little bit of a head-scratcher, so check Microsoft’s FAQ for exact details here. If you’re looking for a cheap way to extend your Game Pass subscription in a roundabout way, Eneba is selling one year of EA Play for $24 when you use the code EAPlayTo4MonthsXGPU at checkout. Since Game Pass Ultimate is $15 a month, that means you’re getting an extra few months free here. Just remember that this only works if you’re already subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate, so this won’t work for new members.

As an added bonus, use the code EAPlayTo1YearXGPU at when buying three subscriptions to get three years of EA Play for $69. Nice.

#7: DNA My Dog Test

DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Curious to know what makes your good boy so good? Have you been told your pupper is a combo breed but feel like the jury is still out? Let DNA My Dog take the guessing work out of what your pup might be with their Breed Identification Test. It’s 24% off and at $60, is one of the most affordable on the market.

With a simple swab of the cheek, register your kit online and then send it off to the lab with pre-paid shipping. The whole process will take about two weeks, but hey, there are hundreds of breeds to go through. While genetic testing can be scary, it is essential to pinpoint specific health issues, especially early, to create a long-term plan. Understanding a mixed breed’s background can help you make crucial decisions regarding their diet, lifestyle, and health. Important information like this can help you be the best dog parent and give that little fur angel a long, happy life.

This will ship for free.

#8: Beats solo pro

Beats Solo Pro Image : Beats

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but Woot is currently offering them for just $145 in light blue, with a couple of other colors available at $150 each. Woot has free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers, too.

Of course, these have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail for a while now, but this is still $60-70 less than we have often seen ‘em in stock in recent months elsewhere. Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style and with active noise canceling for a better price—don’t miss it!

#9: Hades

Hades (Switch) Image : Nintendo

Advertisement

So, you love Hades. I mean, I’m just assuming you do. Who doesn’t love Hades? I’m sure someone will dissent in the comments, but I’ve yet to meet a single human being who doesn’t absolutely adore it. If you want to take your love to the next level, Amazon has the physical edition on sale for $30 today. The real draw here is that it comes with a download for the game’s full soundtrack, which is fantastic. You’ll get a 32-page booklet as well featuring artwork. Even if you own the game, this is the kind of collector’s item you’ll probably want to have on hand.

#10: Cariuma Earth Day Sneakers

Made-to-Order Earth Day Sneakers NEWLOOKS Image : Cariuma

Advertisement

Cariuma is a company definitely making waves in the sustainability space. They’re dedicated to fighting against wasteful practices that are rampant in the fashion industry. David and Fernando, the founders, wanted to bring all that to the sneaker game to create thoughtfully made shoes with cool comfort. In celebration of Earth Day, the company is launching its first-ever limited-edition made-to-order sneaker.

From now until April 30, pick from the two limited colorways (white and green) in the IBI Low style. Each pair will be made exclusively on-demand to reduce waste. I have a pair of Cariuma shoes and can say the bamboo knit is breathable and durable, the vegan foam insole is comfy, and the recycled laces are still holding up a year later.

Because this company is so Earth-friendly, ten trees will be planted per pair sold. “The choices we make today that plant the seeds of the future.” Use the code NEWLOOKS for free express shipping once your shoes are produced.

If you purchase today, expect to have them ship on June 7.

