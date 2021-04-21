The 10 Best Deals of April 21, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Wednesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s April 21, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Get your house clean with the Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Total Clean Upright Vacuum. Say goodbye to the sound of your hard drive’s whirring fan with the Apple M1 Mac Mini (256GB). And keep your water staying cool with the Takeya Insulated Stainless Steel 32oz. Water Bottle.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Dyson Cinetic Big Ball



Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Total Clean Upright Vacuum Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Whether you’re still quarantining or not, your floors probably need some attention. Without upkeep, carpets can get gross, and harder surfaces can start to feel dirty and grimy. A key part of keeping your floors looking clean is staying on top of vacuuming.

You don’t need to splurge on a high-end vacuum to get the job done, though if you want to add a few niceties to the experience, and go a little more heavy duty, Dyson’s Cinetic Big Ball Total Clean Upright Vacuum is a strong choice, and it’s $250 off today at Best Buy. Since it doesn’t use filters, you don’t have to worry about buying more and replacing them, which might not save too much money depending on how often you vacuum, but it does alleviate a bit of the tedium of the cleaning process.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#2: Mpow H21 Headphones

Mpow H21 Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’ve tested a few pairs of earbuds and headphones from Mpow, and they’ve always been a great budget option to other products on the market. But being less expensive doesn’t mean less quality. The same applies to these Mpow H21 Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones. After you clip the coupon an additional 15% will appear at checkout.

If your primary reason for a new set of wireless headphones is a noise-canceling option, these are for you. When I was traveling, my pair of Marshall headphones went everywhere with me, and after testing these Mpow ones, they’re first-rate. Block out all that extra noise to relax and listen to your tunes, podcast, or audiobook. This also comes in handy if you’re a hands-free caller. Expect about 65 hours of playtime off of one charge, which is insane for headphones like this. These pair easily and quickly with your phone via Bluetooth, and you can be up to thirty-three feet out of range and still expect quality sound. Several happy customers have mentioned the comfort, and if I remember correctly, the last wireless headphones I tested from them were pretty pleasant to wear for a few hours. Fast charging and long-lasting just what you’re looking for a life on the move.

Free 1-day shipping on this item for Prime members.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari.

#3: Samsung 980 Pro SSD

Samsung 980 Pro SSD Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

You’re probably using your home computer more than usual lately. The pivot to work from home means our entirely lives are happening at our desk, from the work day to our extracurriculars like gaming. That’s put a strain on some computers over the past year, which might be in need of a little upgrade. If you want to give your machine more power, Samsung’s 250 GB 980 Pro SSD is currently on sale for $80. Designed with gaming in mind, this little guy will boost your PC’s performance with 6,400 MB/s transfer speeds and thermal control to manage heat. If you want more storage, you can kick up to a 2TB version, which is down to $350.

Want all of this in layman’s terms? Put this in your computer to make your games load faster. That’s an oversimplification, but you get the idea.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#4: Mac Mini M1

If you’re in need of a new home workstation, now’s a good time to buy. Apple recently released a new Mac Mini, powered by the company’s M1 chip, which offers speeds up to eight times faster than competing processors, and reviews have all noted how impressive the chip’s performance gains are. The chip is in the company’s new 13" MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, but the Mini is notably cheaper. As long as you won’t need to lug your computer around, the Mini’s a great computer for home use.

Right now, the 512GB SSD configuration with 8GB RAM sees the larger discount at $99 off the list price, just $800 (full savings shown at checkout). Don’t need quite so much storage? The 256GB base model doesn’t see quite as large of savings ($30 off), but lands at the still-appealing price of $669.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#5: Amazon smart plug

Amazon Smart Plug Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Smart home devices and appliances bring extra perks at typically extra cost, but what about all of the standard, “dumb” stuff you already have around your home? Luckily, you can incorporate them into your modern routine with an Amazon Smart Plug, which is currently 40% off the list price at a mere $15.

This adapter plugs into your wall outlet, and then you’ll plug your appliance or gadget into it, enabling basic control via Alexa voice commands or the Alexa app. You can use it to turn a lamp or coffee maker on or off from afar, for example, as well as set daily routines for automated usage. It can be used for scheduled away lighting, too, so it looks like someone’s home even when you’re not. The Amazon Smart Plug is slim, too, so it won’t block your second outlet when plugged in. Grab a few while they’re cheap!

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#6: Anker PowerCore 10,000 Power Bank

Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000 Power Bank Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If you’re looking for something that delivers solid capacity at an affordable price, then Anker’s PowerCore Slim 10,000 power bank is one of your best bets. It’s not much larger than a smartphone, so it’s easy to tuck into a pocket or bag, yet it packs two to three total charges within (depending on phone capacity).

Anker’s power bank is consistently well priced and has great customer reviews, so while there’s a lot of competition on the market, this one is a safe bet for anyone who wants a stellar all-around power bank for recharging a phone.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#7: Takeya Stainless Steel Water Bottles

A good durable water bottle that’s easy to clean and safe to drink from is what everyone strives for. Takeya Actives bottles are just that. These insulated bottles keep your beverages hot for up to twelve hours on a chilly mountain trail and cold up twenty-four hours in the dead of summer at the beach. Amazon currently has a variety of them on sale.

There are a lot of styles of Takeya Actives discounted, which you can see on the page for this particular product. But this rosy blush one is a steal for $22 because of its 32 oz. size and because it includes the straw.

Several other colors and sizes are available to fit your vibe. All of these Takeya bottles are BPA-free and come from a company with over 55 years of Japanese design and ingenuity.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#8: Crescendo Bendable Vibe

Crescendo Bendable Vibrator Image : Mystery Vibe

People often think vibrators are for solo aviators, but I’ve always thought it’s sometimes more fun to have a romp with a partner. MysteryVibes app-controlled vibrators add another layer of fun to sexy playdates. The Crescendo Bendable Vibrator is definitely an entertaining accessory to add to the mix, and you can save 25% now.

With six powerful motors that you or your partner can control through the MysteryVibe app, customers are saying this rivals the rabbit. And honestly, it’s not hard :phrasing: to see why. The Crescendo is built for you, no literally. It’s made to mold to what you need. Its flexibility ensures it hits all the right spots and helps you discover new O zones. It’s made from safe silicone, is waterproof, and you can get it in teal or purple. It takes forty-five minutes to charge, and then you’re off to the races. Just remember to clean up when you’re done.

This will ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#9: Everyday Scaries CBD Bundle

Everyday Scaries CBD Gummies + Hat 420 Photo : Sunday Scaries

4/20 is not just a day here at Kinja Deals— oh no, we have a whole week of deals from Sunday Scaries and other CBD providers for you to kick back and enjoy. For those of you who live in California and other places where it’s legal— we hope you and Mary Jane had a lovely 4/20 yesterday. For the rest of us? You can bring some of those California vibes to your home— just without the high.

Two southern California companies, Sunday Scaries and Everyday California, combined their San Diego powers to bring you this Everyday Scaries bundle. You can get 30% off of a bottle of 20 CBD gummies (10mg of CBD each) and an Everyday Scaries hat right now for 4/20 week when you use code ‘420' at checkout!

That brings this lovely bundle down to the much more chill price of $34. If you haven’t tried CBD yet, this is a perfect starting point!

Take a gummy or two and see how you feel: CBD is meant to help aid relaxation in a variety of situations. So whether you want help getting to sleep, or need to ease some anxious feelings or an overactive mind so you can get some work done, CBD could help you do just that! Just be sure to try it at different times of day and experiment with different doses to see what suits you best. And these Everyday Scaries gummies don’t contain THC, the psychoactive element of marijuana, so you don’t need to worry about intoxicating effects. All you need to worry about is what you’re going to accomplish with this chill new mindset!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier.



#10: 140 Days of Xbox Game Pass

140 Days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate XGPU2WKSUBS Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

If you’ve been looking for a cheap deal on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, well, there are plenty of options out there. But here’s a real wild one. You can grab 140 days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $23 with a little magic trick. Here are some steps to follow to make it happen.

1. Add a 14-day subscription card to your cart.

2. Go to checkout and change the quantity to 10.

3. Enter the promo code XGPU2WKSUBS

Once you do that, you’ll see a final price of $23. Damn, you crazy for this one, Eneba. There are a few more steps here than your usual Game Pass deal, so consider this a little life hack. You can buy less than 10 if you want too. Go mild.

Oh, I forgot I mentioned Hot Gamer Summer in the headline. Yeah, I don’t know, I’m declaring this summer Hot Gamer Summer, I guess. Tell your friends or something.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.