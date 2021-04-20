The 10 Best Deals of April 20, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Tuesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s April 20, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Get your 4/20 on with Vegan AF Sour CBD Gummies and Bra Bearies CBD Gummies. And bring nature into your apartment with the AeroGarden Sprout.

Advertisement

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Taotronics 4L Humidifier



TaoTronics 4L Cool Mist Humidifier 15VCAH043 Image : TaoTronics

Dry air can be rough on your sinuses, and I can always feel it this time of year when I wake up and realize I didn’t put on the humidifier overnight. If the dry air makes breathing rough for you during the cold months, especially if you’re inside the majority of the time, a simple air humidifier can help.

TaoTronics’ 4L Cool Mist Humidifier is up for the task, holding a solid amount of water and automatically maintaining a comfortable humidity level, as shown on the LED display. Given the size, it’s ideal for rooms up to 323 square feet, and it’s currently $15 off the list price when you pop in promo code 15VCAH043 at checkout. Cat not included, sadly.

G/O Media may get a commission Bra Bearies Strawberry CBD Gummies $20 at Sunday Scaries Use the promo code 420

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#2: Sunday Scaries Vegan Gummies

Vegan AF Sour CBD Gummies 420 Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

People use CBD as a de-stressing aid, a sleep aid, and a general life aid these days. So, it just makes sense that we want to consume it in the most fun possible way: In the form of sour and sweet gummies— what else?

Thanks to Sunday Scaries, there is a vegan version of CBD sour gummies now available for our animal-loving friends!

Advertisement

Get yourself a bottle of Vegan AF CBD sour gummies for just $20 when you use code 420 over at Sunday Scaries— oh yeah, and happy 4/20 by the way!

You’re not going to get these gummies in time for today’s festivities (obviously, that would be incredible) unfortunately, but maybe that’s ok anyway. You see, CBD gummies contain the stuff that helps you mellow out and relax a bit— but it contains none of the THC that causes the high everyone’s favorite plant is known for! So while those of you in legal states (*stares longingly in Minnesota*) can indulge easily today, the rest of us can still reap some of the benefits of marijuana with just a few clicks of the mouse.

Advertisement

Plus, I gotta say— these gummies, in addition to being delicious, are really great for easing anxious feelings. I had a few with my morning coffee and noticed I felt a bit less worried about taking on the big tasks of the day. So I would say even if you’ve tried marijuana before in some form and it made you anxious, you should consider giving CBD a try!

What are you waiting for? Treat yourself to a little CBD shopping spree on this day, the highest day of the year.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Vegan CBD Gummies $20 at Sunday Scaries Use the promo code 420

This deal was originally posted by Elizabeth Lanier.



#3: Sunday Scaries Bra BeAries

Bra Bearies CBD Gummies 420 Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

Are you ready to get chill and support your immune system? And maybe support a good cause while you’re at it? Boy, have I got a deal for you on this fine 4/20.

Grab a bottle of Bra Bearies CBD gummies for 30% off when you add promo code 420 at checkout over at Sunday Scaries right now!

Advertisement

That brings these delicious strawberry CBD gummies down to just $20.

CBD is great for helping cool heads prevail. Sunday Scaries, one of the finest makers of CBD products meant for helping people relax without any high or hangover, puts it:

Our Strawberry CBD Gummies are perfect for… -Destressing while giving back to a good cause -Boosting your immunity -Starting your day with a level head -Overcoming daily frustrations -Promoting mental clarity

So what do you get for your hard-earned dollars? A bottle contains 20 gummies, each of which has 10mg of CBD plus 10mg of Vitamin C. Gummies, vitamins, and CBD? Win, win, win.

Advertisement

Oh, and in case you were curious about the name— for every bottle of Bra Bearies CBD gummies sold, Sunday Scaries donates $2 to support breast cancer research. So, it’s actually a win-win-win-win. Michael Scott would love this. You will too. Jump on it!

G/O Media may get a commission Bra Bearies Strawberry CBD Gummies $20 at Sunday Scaries Use the promo code 420

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier.

#4: Rainbow Ring Light

Rainbow Ring Light Kit Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Do people still say vlog? I remember the first time I heard that word. I thought “please, no.” I assumed we had moved past it and then I saw this item, which is described as a “vlogging kit.” I guess the vlog days are not over. Regardless, here’s a good deal if you’re looking to up your vlog (I hate saying it) game. This kit is $80 and it includes a 12" USB ring light that has four different colors, a lav mic, and a Bluetooth controller. Hook this sucker up to your phone and you’ll be ready for a vlog day afternoon.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#5: Aukey EP-T10 Wireless Earbuds

Aukey EP-T10 Wireless Earbuds KOROZKE8 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Aukey continues to make really affordable and quality products. The stands out for me are the earbuds. After testing many, it really comes down to preference and need. The Aukey EP-T10 Wireless Earbuds are sleek, compact, and comfortable. These are ideal for workouts and travel. Use the code KOROZKE8 and save 60%. This deal will run until April 25.

As I mentioned, these a designed for comfort and long wear. All sounds are full, smooth, and clear no matter where you are. The EP-T10s are petite, ergonomic, and waterproof, so perfect for long-haul runs or training sessions. These pair quickly and easily with your phone or Bluetooth device. The side of both earbuds is touch-sensitive and makes life a lot simpler once you figure out how many taps for each function. There’s always a bit of a learning curve. My favorite feature is that these have excellent noise isolation, even given how lightweight they are. You’ll get about seven hours off of one charge, but the case will get you around twenty-eight hours before you need to re-up power. And don’t worry about these falling out of the case or not charging; the super strong magnets hold them in place.

Advertisement

These will ship free for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#6: Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds Image : Sony

Advertisement

As I said in my wireless earbud roundup, Sony WF-1000XM3's have amazing sound quality and are just $178, which is $52 lower than the original list price. But if you’re not convinced, here’s a rundown:

“All in all, the half-hour I spent really was worth it. The sound was so crisp. The mids were truly mid and the bass was banging. I could hear all the richness in Whitney Houston’s voice when I listened to “I Have Nothing” one time for the one time. The coolest thing about these is you can control the ambient sound by tapping the left earphone once and activate noise-canceling with two taps. You can also pause and skip songs by tapping on the right headphone.”

Advertisement

What are you waiting for? Grab a pair before they’re gone!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#7: SanDisk 1TB Portable USB-C Drive

SanDisk 1TB Portable USB-C Drive Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

There’s no worse time to lose all your movies and tunes than when there’s not much else to do. There are lots of ways to remedy this, but having an external drive with plenty of space can give you some peace of mind by giving you a place to back everything up, and help you bring all your info with you everywhere without weighing down your bag. SanDisk’s 1TB Portable USB-C drive is down to $150 today at Amazon, a savings of $100 off the list price.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon.

#8: O’Yeet Personal Blender

O’Yeet Personal Blender Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Being surprised by a blender was a shock to me when I tested this over the weekend. This blew my reliable little Hamilton Beach one out of the water. O’Yeet’s Personal Blender has recently won an iF Product Design Award, and honestly, I get it. Right now, clip the coupon and save $20 on either Coral Red or Prussian Blue.

My roommate and I loaded this up with bananas, crunchy peanut butter, blueberries, raspberries, basically trying to recreate Antoni Porowski’s Breadless PB & J smoothie. It was easy to push, twist and blend. It was so unbelievably creamy, with no bumps or chunks at all. This blender is designed with nutrient extractor blades that pulverize even the toughest of whole foods in seconds. Not only does the Vortex Blending System sound cool it has 1000-watt max power. The sport bottle was solid, secure, and easy to bring on my long walk. It was also simple to wash out too. Little mess and easy to use makes this my new favorite appliance. This blender was engineered not to overheat, so it will last a very long time no matter how much you use it.

Advertisement

This will ship free for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: $50 Nintendo Gift Card

$50 Nintendo Gift Card 4APRVTCH242 Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Some days, you forget that Mario is dead. It just hits you at random times. You see a certain shade of red and think “Wow, just like Mario wore.” Or you fire up a round of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and realize you are reliving one of the happiest times in the plumber’s life. Unfortunately, he is dead now ever since Nintendo ended his 35th birthday and, in turn, his life. If you want to keep him in your heart, you can grab a $50 Nintendo gift card featuring his beautiful face for $45 when you use the promo code 4APRVTCH242. Okay, actually it’ll get delivered digitally, so you won’t really get to see his mug. But you will get $50 you can use on the eShop to buy his games. He’ll always be in your heart and on your Switch.

G/O Media may get a commission $50 Nintendo Gift Card Buy for $45 at Newegg Use the promo code 4APRVTCH242

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#10: Aerogarden Sprout

AeroGarden Sprout $60 | Woot Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you live in an apartment where there’s little chance of growing some vegetables, the AeroGarden could scratch this itch easily. It looks like a pot at first glance, but once you start dropping the seeds into the machine, it helps guide you in taking care of the plants, from adding water and plant food to making sure its LED lights are on when needed.

The entry-level AeroGarden Sprout has a very smart, sleek design that makes it look like a futuristic plant pot. At just $60 right now - a savings of $40 off the list price - you may be tempted to buy two of these, just to grow different vegetables at any time of the year. Amazon Prime members get free shipping at Woot, and this deal only runs through the day (while supplies last)!

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission AeroGarden Sprout $60 at Woot

This deal was originally published by Daryl Baxter.