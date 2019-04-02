Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: CUISINART GOLD BOX

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I don’t know much about adulthood outside of random body pains and high-yield savings, but I’ve been told great cast iron cookware is one of those things you’re supposed to have.

And luckily for you (and me), Amazon’s discounting cast iron chicken fryers, 5.5 and 7 quart casseroles in grey and blue gradients, today only. I’ve included the blue color variants below, but you’ll need to visit the main page for the grey versions.

These prices are only available today, or until sold out, so act fast.

#2: XBOX GAME PASS

Graphic: Amazon

With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But right now, if you buy three months of the service for $30, you’ll get an additional three months for free. That’s six months of access to which grants you access to over 100 games like Sea of Thieves, Crackdown 3, Marvel v. Capcom Infinite, and all of the Gear of War games. The best part of this deal? It’ll also work if you’re an existing member.



Note: Just make sure you still see this promotional offer on the Amazon page before you buy:

#3: MADEWELL SALE

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

For the first time ever, Nordstrom Rack has debuted flash sales dedicated entirely to casual-cool brand Madewell’s clothes, handbags, and shoes. How do I know it’s the first time ever? Because I’ve been patiently checking Nordstrom Rack’s site every day, praying this moment would arrive. My wardrobe is so filled with Madewell apparel that I am essentially a walking Madewell advertisement when I get dressed every day (but this is not an ad, I just really, really love Madewell), so trust me when I say that now’s your chance to buy scores of quality, stylish stuff that’s more than half-off its usual price.



A few of my favorite things on sale? A mockneck sweater I’ve been wearing all winter long, this lighter transitional spring sweater, this pleated scoop-neck top that I own in two colors (no shame), a crowd-favorite, zip-top tote in a smart cabernet color, plus a lot of great jeans and tees. Please, for the love of God, hurry over to this sale; the best items are already selling out.

#4: 4TB Drive

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Who couldn’t use an extra terabyte... or four? This Seagate Expansion drive doesn’t require an extra power cord, and is down to an all-time low $84 on Amazon. Plug it into your PS4, plug it into your Xbox, or your computer.



Wherever you need additional storage, you’ll be glad you invested in this external drive.

#5: PS4 RED DEAD REDEMPTION BUNDLE

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sony hasn’t offered much in the way of PS4 Pro discounts, but this Red Dead Redemption 2 bundle was a hit during the holiday season, since it included an incredible game for free. We thought this bundle had been sent out to pasture, but now it appears that it’s no longer dead. In fact, one could even call it redeemed. Get it while you can.

#6: APPLE WATCH

If you’ve been holding out for a deal on the cellular-equipped Apple Watch Series 4, Amazon’s dialed up a $35 discount on the 44mm Space Gray and Gold options today. These discounts come in the form of a clippable coupon, so just note that you won’t see the final $480 price tag at checkout.

These are the best deals we’ve seen on the cellular options, but if you’re okay with the GPS-only models, those are still on sale for $50 off at Walmart as refurbs.

#7: Shark ION

Photo: Amazon

I know two things about vacuuming:



1) You should own a robotic vacuum

2) The times that you have to vacuum by hand are significantly less annoying when you have a cordless vacuum.

Shark’s been coming after Dyson with its highly rated ION vacuums, and you can grab the F80 model for an all-time low $238 today on Amazon. The F80 can run for up to 80 minutes with its two included battery packs, and you can easily convert it into a hand vacuum, or even bend the tube in the middle to more easily reach under furniture. The powered cleaning head itself features what Shark calls DuoClean, which basically means it has two brush heads running at once; one that’s designed for dust and dirt, and another that works better on larger debris.

This model frequently sells in the $350-$400 range, and it’s never been cheaper than it is today, so lock in your order before they all get cleaned out.

#8: POWERCORE DEAL

Photo: Amazon

We loved Anker’s PowerCore Redux 10,000mAh battery pack for its incredibly small and hand-friendly design, and now, it comes in two larger capacities as well, both of which are on sale this week.



The new 15,000mAh version is down to $34 from its regular $41, and the 20,000mAh is marked down to $42 from $50. Both feature the same basic design of the original Redux, but larger, and with a second USB charging port added. They also include Anker’s unique trickle charging mode, which can supply power to low voltage devices like Bluetooth headphones that might not normally draw enough power to keep a USB battery pack “awake.”

#9: ipad PRO

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While it may not be quite as svelte or speedy as the new, bezel-free 11" iPad Pro, the previous generation 10.5" model is still a fantastic tablet by any reasonable measure, and you could have a ton of storage and cellular built-in starting at $500.

One of the best reasons to buy this (besides Apple Pencil support, if that’s something you’ll use) is the 120Hz screen. If you’ve ever experienced it in an Apple Store, you know that it’s almost uncannily smooth, even compared to the latest iPhones.

If you’re okay buying refurbished (it comes with 90-day Woot Limited Warranty) the 256GB version is just $500 and you can double the storage for $130 more.

#10: MATTRESS SALE

Photo: Amazon

If you’re in the market for a better night’s sleep, Amazon’s Rivet-branded mattresses are 25% off their usual prices, in Full, Queen, and King sizes with Prime shipping available.



These mattresses-in-a-box offer a three-layer foam construction and include a 100 night trial. Of course, this is a Gold Box deal, so the discounts will only stick around until the end of the day, or when it’s sold out.