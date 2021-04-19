The 10 Best Deals of April 19, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s April 19, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Kick it back with Sunday Scaries CBD Oil. Bring out the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker, and have a socially distanced dance party with your vaxxed friends. And make sure your dental hygiene is in check with the Homgeek Water Flosser.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Monday’s best deals overall.

#1: Sunday scaries CBD



30% off Sunday Scaries CBD Oil 420 Image : Sunday Scaries

Here in New York State, marijuana has been totally legalized, so the weed fandom can openly rejoice and indulge in that sweet, sweet THC. If weed is still ILLEGAL in your state (bummer), or you don’t feel like getting completely stoned on the weekend, you can still participate in the most popular plant, ever.

From now until the rest of the week, Sunday Scaries is offering 30% off sitewide in celebration of Stoner’s Christmas. One of the products I’m personally stoked about is CBD Tincture oil. Only $48 after the promo code 420, you can drop a couple of fruit punch-flavored CBD Oil under your tongue and feel the relaxation go through your body shortly after. I’ve personally tried it out and while it does not compare to the high of THC at all, the sense of calm you’ll receive definitely does. I don’t know what you’re waiting for—grab it while it’s hot!

#2: RavPower USB-C CHarger

RAVPower 30W Two-Port USB Charger KJU5YL4T + Clip Coupon Graphic : The Inventory

You can never have too many wall chargers to spare, and plopping a few throughout your house will save you the headache of having to hunt one down when you need a bit of juice. There’s no shortage of options, but this 30W charger from RAVPower packs a USB-A port plus a USB-C port into a tiny package that’s $3 off the list price Amazon right now when you use the promo code KJU5YL4T and clip the on-page coupon.

In addition to a 12W standard USB connection, it can provide fast charging by way of an 18W Power Delivery USB-C port for supported devices, so you won’t have to wait too long to get a good charge going.

#3: 200 GB MicroSD

SanDisk 200GB MicroSD Card Graphic : Shep McAllister

Let me give you some perspective on how low the price on this 200GB microSD card is. When we first posted about this card in 2018, it was on sale for $44. At the time, we thought “Wow, that’s so cheap!” Today, it’s $22. That would have blown our little minds years ago. So if you’re looking for a new card for any of your devices (like the Nintendo Switch), this is a very cheap option for the amount of space you get here.

#4: Anker soundcore speaker

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

For all the music nerds, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is down to $22—$8 off the original retail price. If you like to blast your music while you’re hiking, sunbathing in the backyard, or chilling around the house, this device is perfect for all seasons. It has about 66 feet of range between you and your phone, so all of the barbecues you eventually have to make up for our lost pandemic year will be filled with dope music. Hop on this deal before it’s gone!

#5: Levi’s Women’s 720 Skinny Jeans

As a petite short woman, I appreciate a cropped skinny jeans. My height doesn’t allow for much else, and honestly, I just feel comfy in a great pair of fitted skinny leg jeans. I won’t have a baby on TikTok tell me otherwise. If you’re still in this camp, grab a few pairs of Levi’s 720 High-Rise Super-Skinny Jeans for $40 or $50. The price changes based on what wash you are looking for and if you prefer a distressed look or a clean one. Both are sleek though.

Levi’s know jeans, and they made these pretty dang perfect. I have two pairs and basically live in them. They use HyperSculpt denim, which makes them super soft and sculpts where you want them to. Each pair is a cotton blend with three stretch lycra, so they are unbelievably comfortable for working at home or running errands. They absolutely hold the shape after multiple washes too. Grab a few in different colors because this is a steal of a deal.

This deal runs until April 22, and these will ship for free.

#6: Homgeek Water Flosser

Homgeek Water Flosser KINJAD0419 Graphic : The Inventory

Thanks to the pandemic, some of you might be missing the dentist, while others might be relishing in the excuse not to go. Regardless of how much you’ve been taking advantage of the COVID excuse to avoid certain things, we’ve got all a deal all of you should take advantage of for your teeth and gum health!

This Homgeek water flosser is down to $28 right now when you clip the $5 coupon and add promo code KINJAD0419 at checkout. It has a stellar 4.4-star rating from 6,500+ customers. Grab it while you can get this great discount!

#7: Insignia Air Fryer

Insignia 10qt Digital Air Fryer Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Air fryers are the latest kitchen gadget sensation, as they’re able to crisp up food—including meats and veggies—in a healthier way than traditional frying. But if you’re not keen on splashing out a big chunk of cash on another cooking appliance that you may or may not use that often, here’s a great deal on one that won’t break the bank.

Right now, Best Buy is slashing $70 off the price of the sizable Insignia 10-quart digital air fryer, making the price a mere $60. And unlike some air fryers, you get a clear window into the cook, letting you pull out your food at the exact right moment… or just marvel at the process.

#8: Arealer Foot Massager Machine

Arealer Foot Massager Machine KINJA0419 Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

If your dogs are barking after long days and you need some sweet relief for your feet, consider grabbing this Arealer Foot Massager Machine while it’s on sale. It’s currently $45 off the list price when you clip the coupon on the page and use the Kinja Deals-exclusive promo code KINJA0419 at checkout.

Built to help treat an array of foot ailments, the Arealer Foot Massager Machine uses shiatsu kneading action along with heating and air compression to work through your aches and pains and help you relax. It has separate heating controls for each foot and has a remote control for easy adjustments, plus it has removable and washable foot sleeves for simple cleaning. It sits at a 4.3-star review average with 2,400+ customer appraisals.

#9: EA Play Subscription

12 Month EA Play Subscription EAPLAYAPRIL Graphic : The Inventory

Advertisement

Here’s a bit of modern alchemy for you. EA Play is now part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Because of that, Microsoft actually coverts any EA Play subscriptions into Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions if you’re already a Game Pass Ultimate member. So if you buy 12 months of EA Play, it actually extends your Game Pass Ultimate subscription another four months. It’s a little bit of a head-scratcher, so check Microsoft’s FAQ for exact details here. If you’re looking for a cheap way to extend your Game Pass subscription in a roundabout way, Eneba is selling one year of EA Play for $23 when you use the code EAPLAYAPRIL at checkout. Since Game Pass Ultimate is $15 a month, that means you’re getting an extra few months free here. Just remember that this only works if you’re already subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate, so this won’t work for new members.

#10: Amazon Fire HD 8 + Blink Mini

Fire HD 8 Tablet + Blink Mini Camera Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Want an affordable tablet and an easy first step into a smart home setup? Amazon is offering just that in its Gold Box deals today with this bundle of the modest Fire HD 8 tablet and a tiny Blink Mini home security camera alongside.

Regularly $90 on its own, the Fire HD 8 is one of the best tablet values today, delivering a solid-sized, reasonably powerful portable screen ideal for reading books, watching videos, and lightly browsing the web. And the Blink Mini is a handy little indoor camera that delivers a 1080p video feed with motion detection and two-way audio, and you can use it with the tablet.

This bundle is $50 off the combined list price today. Even if you weren’t in the market for a security camera, you’re still saving $15 off the list price for this 32GB Fire HD 8 model (with lock screen ads) that comes with a free smart home gadget alongside to mess around with.

