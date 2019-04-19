Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: Weighted Blanket

L’AGRATY Weighted Blanket | $35 | Amazon | Promo Code 50BVL3SV

Have you been looking to try out a weighted blanket, but didn’t want to pay the hefty price tag? I don’t blame you. Some blankets can cost well over $200, but weighted blankets are said to be incredible for those who have anxiety. If you want to try one out, but are working on a budget, we’ve got a deal for you.

Right now, you can score $35 off this queen-sized $70 L’AGRATY Weighted Blanket for Adults. When you enter the promo code 50BVL3SV at checkout, your discount will be applied. A $35 weighted blanket is the best price we’ve ever seen on a blanket of that weight, and is the perfect way to test out if these blankets might work for you.

#2: SONY HEADPHONES

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Sony’s top-end Sony WH1000XM3s, which put Bose to shame, is down to just $230 today.



This current price is $120 less than buying them new, and $40-50 less than the usual going rate for refurbs. It’s still a big investment, to be sure, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.

#3: J.Crew Factory

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

J.Crew Factory is already marked down significantly compared to its regular J.Crew counterpart, but now, the Factory is taking its discounts to a whole new level. Take 50% off everything on their site with promo code FULLBASKET, no exclusions. The whole factory is currently stacked with springtime staples in that classic J.Crew aesthetic, so shop and save on those in-season styles now.



#4: MICROFIBER

Photo: Amazon

Chemical Guys is the leading name in car car, offering sealants, waxes, soaps, glazes, and everything else you need to keep your car showroom shiny. But...how do you actually put all that stuff onto your car?



With Chemical Guys’ microfiber applicators, obviously. These are basically just sponges wrapped in microfiber cloths, and you can add eight of them to your garage for $7 when you combine Subscribe & Save savings and a 20% coupon. I welcome you to come test them out on my car.

#5: VPN

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Last day!

Our readers’ favorite VPN recently raised prices for the first time ever, and the company’s best-value (and Kinja Deals-exclusive) three-year plan is going away at the end of the week, so this is your last chance to subscribe at the best per-month price available.



Three year plans aren’t available to the general public at all, but if you click this link, you can get three years for $99, which works out to just $2.75 per month. That’s only $9 more than it was cost to the price hike, and while shorter plan lengths are available, none come close to the per-month pricing of this three-year membership. For example, the publicly available two-year plan costs about $84, and a month-to-month plan will set you back $10 per month.

If you subscribe to the three-year plan today, you’ll be able to continue to renew it at the same price for the life of your subscription, so this is a great chance to lock in a a terrific deal.

#6: ROOMBA

Photo: Amazon

The Roomba 614 is the most entry level Roomba, but still, we’ve never seen an authentic iRobot vacuum for $150. Hell, we’ve never seen one for under $200.



The major feature the 614 lacks is scheduling, so you’ll have to remember to start it from time to time. And needless to say, there’s no Alexa support or Wi-Fi built in. But it cleans just like the more expensive Roomba 690, which is what really matters in the end.

The 614 features dual cleaning brushes, a spinning edging tool, automatic dirt detection, and can (usually) find its own way back to its dock to recharge once it’s done ping ponging around your house.

#7: HOME DEPOT LIGHTING

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Looking to work on your home this weekend? If you’ve been on the market for new light bulbs and fixtures, you’re going to want to check out Home Depot’s sale. You can update all of the old bulbs in your home if you’ve been looking to make the switch to LED. Add a statement piece to your dining room or living room, with the purchase of this Home Decorators Collection Antique Nickel Chandelier.

You can check out Home Depot’s website to see which brands and types of bulbs are on sale at the moment. EcoSmart’s 40-Watt Dimmable Energy Star LED bulbs are 20% off, Philips 60-Watt Frosted Globe LED bulbs are 21% off, and a Nanoleaf Smart Panel Starter Kit is 10% off.

#8: SEPARATEC

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I could dance around what makes this underwear unique, but it’s easier to just say it: It has a separate compartment for your penis to keep it away from your balls. It sounds a little ridiculous, but as the weather starts to warm up, it could certainly keep you out of some, uh, sticky situations.



Several styles and fabric options are on sale this weekend, including ultra-soft bamboo and athletically-minded fast drying boxer briefs, plus some trunks and briefs, all with the same compartmentalization.

#9: AEROGARDEN

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

You don’t need a yard, or even any gardening skills to grow your own food at home; you just need a Miracle-Gro Aerogarden. This $120 fully-integrated, soil-free indoor garden can grow herbs, vegetables, and salad greens up to five times faster than regular soil, and one of the best models you can buy is cheaper than ever, today only.



The AeroGarden Ultra can grow up to seven plants at once, be they herbs, vegetables, or salad greens. Its easy-to-read LED screen makes the Ultra easy to program, and unlike most AeroGardens which use CFL bulbs, this model uses energy-efficient LEDs, which are tuned to a daylight hue to promote faster growth.

#10: INDOCHINO EXCLUSIVE

Photo: Indochino

Custom tailored suits aren’t just for Very Important Business People with Super Platinum Medallion status and briefcases that cost more than your rent. At Indochino’s prices, custom suiting is attainable for all, and that’s especially true with our exclusive sale.



Indochino Makes Custom Suiting Attainable You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and it’s easy to see… Read more Read

You can grab any suit from this page (a bunch of new styles have been added since the last deal we ran) for just $289-$349 depending on the style, no promo code required. The best part? All of your customizations, alterations, and shipping are included in the price. A lot of them are even cheaper than the suits in Indochino’s clearance section, which sell for $329. Options range from simple, versatile blacks and grays to presidential tan suits and patterned options, so you can definitely find something that will fill a niche in your closet.

If you aren’t familiar with Indochino, this is nothing like buying a suit off the rack. You get to choose every little facet of the suit yourself, and everything is cut to measure to fit you perfectly. But if you don’t have time to take your measurements right this minute, you can check out now and submit your measurements later, which makes it very easy to gift. There are plenty of fun and colorful options available, as well as lots of business-minded suits that still look great.



Having a suit that fits perfectly is great, as is picking from dozens of styles, but the little details Indochino lets you customize, from your jacket lapels to pocket flaps to accent stiching around your buttons, are where things get really fun. Just look at some of the options:

How It Works

If you live near a showroom...

You can purchase your suit online with our discount, then take your receipt into an Indochino showroom. They’ll do your measurements, walk you through your customization options, and have your suit delivered to the showroom. Return once it arrives for any final alterations if they’re needed.

Or, measure and customize from home...

Follow the directions on Indochino’s site to submit your measurements and customize your suit. Once the suit arrives, if anything doesn’t fit quite right, you can bring it into an Indochino showroom for adjustments. If you don’t have a showroom nearby, Indochino will provide directions for your local tailor, along with a $75 credit to cover their work. If for whatever reason you can’t get the suit to fit quite right, Indochino will remake your suit. Shipping and return shipping are free.

Let us know which style you’ll be wearing to your next event (or day at the office) in the comments. Just note that this deal expires at midnight on Tuesday.