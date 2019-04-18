Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: DYSON VACUUM

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

By now, you should know the drill. Our readers love Dyson vacuums but they’re expensive. They go on sale pretty regularly and that’s when you should buy them. Today’s one of those days. Pick up a Dyson V6 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum for just $150 right now.

#2: VACATION PACKAGE

Photo: Mark Tegethoff ((Unsplash)

It is about that time of year where I spend most of my free time (and work hours) daydreaming about going on vacation. Why wait until summer to travel when there are 12 months in the year? If you’re getting the urge to hop on a plane and travel somewhere exciting and beautiful, why not check out Rome and Florence? Thanks to this package from TripMasters (in partnership with TravelZ00), you can.

Advertisement

This trip to Florence and Rome is flexible, which means you can choose the number of nights you’d like to stay in each city. You can visit Vatican City and wave to the Pope when you travel to Rome. While in Florence, you can enrich your life by observing Michelangelo’s David, Raphael’s La Velata, and Botticelli’s Birth of Venus. Each package includes a flight into Rome, a train ride to Florence, and a flight out of Florence. Your trip also includes your hotel stays in Rome and Florence, but the number of nights is your choice.

Pricing starts at $780 and is based on a six-night stay, for flights leaving from Atlanta, GA. A flight from San Francisco for six nights begins at $842, which is a pretty great price for such an expensive city. The package is offered with flights traveling out of numerous airports in the U.S. and Canada.

#3: TCL TVS

TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and even excellent Roku software. So if you want to upgrade after the first episode of Game of Thrones, the 65" model just dropped to $795, its first time under $800, and the 55" is down to $546, also an all-time low.

#4: OVERSTOCK SALE

Photo: Overstock

It does not need to be November in order to score big home savings. Thanks to Overstock, you can refurnish your home during their Spring Black Friday sale. If you’ve been dying to buy new chairs for your dining room or bar area, this sale has a variety of options to choose from. You can select an elegant set of Venetian tufted chairs or a set of fabric backed barstools that will fit in well in any home.

Advertisement

The sale ends today and offers more than just furniture deals. You can get 30% off rugs, 30% off bath & bedding, 15% off kitchen & dining, and more. If you are looking for a big ticket furniture item that is on sale, you can snag this Christopher Knight Queen Studded Tufted Headboard for just $119.

#5: ANTHROPOLOGIE

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The only thing better than wandering through the boho fantasy land that is Anthropologie IRL, is getting sucked into one of their sales online. Right now, everything in the sale section at Anthro, from unique apparel and accessories to creatively designed homewares, is an additional 50% off. To top it off, there’s nothing you need to do to take advantage of this deal; just add to cart, and the discount will be automatically applied. Oh, and by the way, there are currently over 1,200 items under Anthropologie’s sale section. Happy browsing!

#6: EDDIE BAUER

Image: Eddie Bauer

It’s spring, so get outside! And while you’re at it, stock up on tons of apparel and gear from Eddie Bauer. Thanks to a Friends & Family sale event, the entire site is 40% off right now with promo code TRAILHEAD. Plenty of shirts, shorts, hats, shoes, and much more are up for grabs, so you can find anything you might need to enjoy the nice weather in style.

#7: POWER SANDER

Photo: Amazon

Of all the menial tasks that go into a home improvement project, sanding wood is at once the most menial, and the most physically taxing. It’ll have you thinking, “splinters in my butt aren’t that bad, right?” Unless, of course, you have the help of a power tool.



Advertisement

This $18 detail sander from Tacklife (with promo code F753X5AE) can spin and adjust to get into tight spaces, and even has a built-in dust collector to keep some of that wood out of your lungs.

#8: USB-C HUB

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you own a Nintendo Switch or USB-C-powered laptop, a USB-C Power Delivery battery pack is a must. Anker just came out with a brand new one, and you can get it for an all-time low $80 today with promo code KJANKERPW7.



Advertisement

First, the basics. It’s 19,000mAh, includes two PowerIQ USB charging ports, and a 27W USB-C port that can charge a 12" MacBook at nearly full speed, or a MacBook Pro a bit slower. And unlike most of Anker’s competitors’ batteries, it also includes a 30W USB-C PD wall charger in the box that can recharge the battery in 3.5 hours, and double as an extra wall charger for your other gadgets.

That’s all well and good, but the PowerCore+ 19000 PD Hybrid has one more trick up its sleeve, one we haven’t seen on any other battery pack: It doubles as a USB data transfer hub. Just switch it into hub mode, and those USB-A charging ports become data ports that can transfer data between your PC and any connected USB hard drives and flash drives. That makes it the most comically large USB-C dongle in the world, but even so, that’s a handy skill, and means you’ll have one less thing to pack when you travel.

For some context about this deal, this battery originally retailed for $130, has been going for $100 lately, and the $85 list price on its own would be the best deal ever. Our exclusive promo code is just a cherry on top.

#9: RUNNING WATCH

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even at its usual $130, Garmin’s Forerunner 35 GPS watch is one of the best values in the running world. If you sprint over to Amazon though, you can strap it on for just $100, an all-time low.

Here’s what our outdoor expert Heather Balogh Rochfort had to say about it on The Inventory:

...the Forerunner 35 clocks in at just over $100, which is quite reasonable in the world of wearable tech. But, affordability doesn’t mean low quality in this case. In addition to the standard running features, it tracks your step count all day, as well as your heart rate via the wrist. It’s stylish enough for daily wear (although I think the Apple Watch looks nicer), includes vibration alerts for notifications, and the easy-to-view screen works well in light and dark conditions, which is ideal since the watch doubles as an activity tracker. But, impatient types be warned: the Forerunner 35 sometimes struggles to lock onto GPS signals, in my experience.

#10: CAST IRON

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Enameled kitchen gear is essential to an adult kitchen, alongside a super sharp knife and cumin. Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a a number of Bruntmor cast iron pans, Dutch ovens and skillets.

Don’t know where to start? Cast iron skillets and Dutch ovens are pretty much mandatory. Only after you get those two in your kitchen should you consider a casserole braiser or a grill pan.

These prices are only available today though, so don’t let these deals simmer for too long.