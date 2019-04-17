Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: Amazon Warehouse

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re cool with buying used products, it could pay off in a big way. To celebrate Earth Week, Amazon Warehouse is marking down thousands of used items for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from video game consoles, clothes, headphones, monitors and more.



Chances are we could also use something from this sale. Just a heads up, pay attention to the condition details (stay away from just “good,”) you need to make sure it’s sold by Amazon Warehouse and the discount will be shown at checkout. But don’t wait too long, there’s a limited supply, so if you want something, think Ariana Grande (“I See It, I Like It, I Want It, I Got It, etc.”)

Here’s a few I found interesting:

#2: ZAPPOS NIKE SALE

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Zappos is kicking off spring by discounting over 2,000 items from Nike—and it’s not just shoes. Tons of shorts, tees, sports bras, tanks, and more are on sale, along with loads of sneakers and sandals you’ll need this season. So run over to the retailer to take advantage of this sale now; it will only last through Sunday.

#3: Converse sale

Image: Converse

There’s never been a better time to upgrade that old pair of Chucks. Converse is taking an extra 30% off sale items with promo code SPRING30, so get brand new pair of classic sneakers and then proceed to wear them out until they’re literally falling apart at the seams, as one does. This sale will only last through Friday, so be sure to tie up the deal before it walks out for good.

#4: LOFT SALE

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

LOFT wants to revamp your spring wardrobe via their Friends & Family sale, with 40% off your entire purchase using promo code FRIENDS. All your wear-to-work essentials are up for grabs, including sweaters, blouses, and pants, plus a slew of accessories and jewelry. Thousands of items are included in the promotion, so outfit yourself in a bunch of new stuff now.

#5: CUISINART SET

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re still rocking the $10 pans you bought at Walmart during college, it’s time to graduate to a real set of stainless steel cookware. This Cuisinart collection features fast and even-heating aluminum cores sandwiched inside the durable and heat retaining stainless steel bases.



Get A Stainless Steel Pan In the abstract—which is to say, if you were an extremely rich person with an army of servants to… Read more Read

Unlike some “true” tri-ply pieces, the aluminum core doesn’t extend up the side walls here, and these pans aren’t induction compatible. But if you can live without that, this set is selling for the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

#6: ULTA No7 sale

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Now that Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale is over, you probably haven’t been scouring for deals on their website. But just because that sale is finished, that does not mean that the discounts from Ulta have vanished. Right now, if you’re looking to up your skincare regimen, you’re going to want to check out the sale on No7 products.

You can buy a variety of No7 skin care products for 30% off. The No7 Lift & Luminate Serum is $14 right now and is the perfect product to combat pesky dark spots. Did you know how important it is to hydrate all of your skin, not just your face? The neck is always forgotten about, but No7's Restore & Renew Serum should help you from slacking on neck moisturization. Ulta.com shoppers can get an additional bonus when shopping online. If you spend $40 on No7 products, you will get a Deluxe Booster Serum for free, and Ulta has free shipping on all orders over $50.

#7: DEWALT SALE

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Having tools in your household is pretty important, even if you’re not that savvy at home repairs and construction. At a minimum, a screwdriver and tape measure are always good to have on hand. If you require a lot more tools than the absolute basics, Home Depot is having a huge sale on DEWALT tools and accessories today. You can scoop up savings of up to 45% on some power tools sets.

DEWALT’s 10-Tool Cordless Combo Kit is 40% off through the end of the day. The product retails for $999, so this is one of the best savings in the sale. If you’re not on the market to drop hundreds of dollars at Home Depot, some less expensive DEWALT products are also discounted, like this Maxfit Screwdriving and Drill Bit Set, which is $30. For those who are doing some really heavy duty lifting at home or work, DEWALT’s Axle Men’s Boots are 45% off right now.

#8: NINEBOT

Photo: Amazon

Micro-mobility is cool again, if you lend any credence to the overnight appearance of electric scooter fleets on the sidewalks of every major city. But why pay for some silicon valley type’s second yacht via an app when you can just buy your own tiny transportation?



Ninebot’s S hoverboard is essentially a rebranded Segway miniPRO. It’s the same weight, can go the same 10 mph for about 12 miles, and perhaps most importantly, it carries the same UL2272 certification, so you don’t have to worry about it exploding under your feet. The only real difference is that the knee steering bar isn’t adjustable, but that’s easily forgivable when you can ride away on this thing for an all-time low $365.

Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, so don’t let it scoot away.

#9: VAPE SALE

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Grenco G Pen Elite was already one of the best ground material vaporizers for the money at its usual $120 according to both Gizmodo and The Wirecutter, but now, you can get it for just $72 right now during the company’s sitewide 4/20 sale, in addition to deep discounts on the company’s other vapes and accessories.



For an absurdly cheap $54, you can also opt for the smaller G Pen Pro, which should perform similarly, but with a smaller chamber capacity and less precise temperature adjustment. Hell, $25 will get you the G Pen Nova, which works with both ground material and concentrates despite being barely thicker than a cigarette. Either way, these deals aren’t available for long, so get in before they go up in a puff of smoke.

From Gizmodo’s review:

“Pleasant” has come to define much of my time with the Grenco G Pen Elite. It charges quickly via USB and has battery life that last for days of regular use. It also feels great in my tiny hands and fits easily in a coat pocket or a purse. The thing that takes it from “perfectly pleasant” to near outstanding is the price. It’s just $170. That’s damn cheap compared to it’s competitors. The Firefly 2 costs $329.95 and the Crafty retails for $339. Sure those products heat via convection instead of roasting a ceramic chamber, they’re much easier to pull on, and the clouds they produce are enough to fishbowl someone sitting with you, but for nearly half the price the Grenco G Pen Elite is a fantastic deal.

#10: FIRE HD TABLET

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want a tablet to basically use as a portable TV (that’s basically what my iPad is at this point), a big screen is important, and you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal right now than Amazon’s Fire HD 10 for $100 today, a $50 discount.



It’s not as fast as an iPad, it doesn’t have as many apps as a standard Android tablet, but its 1920x1200 IPS display is fantastic at this price, and that’s what matters most. But if you just want to binge on Westworld while you cook dinner, it’s tough to beat an internet-connected 10” screen for this price.