The 10 Best Deals of April 16, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Friday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s April 16, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Keep your space nice, and clean with the Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum. Bond with your roommates with the board game Wingspan. And don’t test Murphy’s law, and buy the Meterk 1500A Car Jump Starter.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: Xbox Seagate SSD



Xbox Series X Seagate 1TB Hard Drive EMCEUHX46 Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Look. You are your Xbox Series X (or Series S) need a little space. It’s not you. Well, maybe a little. It’s just that you’ve been playing to many games with it. It’s little hard drive is overwhelmed with the amount of games on it. You’re smothering it. You need to give your Xbox some space to grow and it’s just not going to happen while you’re demanding hours and hours of hang out time with it every day. Luckily, there’s an easy solution to your relationship woes. You can grab a Seagate 1TB SSD that’s designed for the new Xboxes for $187. This usually runs for $220, but you’ll get a discount if you use the promo code EMCEUHX46. This will be good for you and your Xbox, I promise. A little space will really repair your relationship. Also, why are you dating your Xbox?

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#2: Lego Yoda

LEGO Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Yoda Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones may have the worst dialogue and acting performances of the entire film franchise, but at least it has Yoda in his prime kicking ass like we’d never seen before. Relive his action-packed turn with this sizable 1,771-piece LEGO set, which produces a 16” tall Yoda build complete with lightsaber along with a poseable head, eyebrows, fingers, and toes.



It even comes with a tiny Yoda minifigure and a placard for display purposes. Save $19 off the list price at Amazon right now, dropping the price to $81 and producing one of the best cost-per-brick ratios of any LEGO Star Wars set.

This deal was originally posted by Andrew Hayward.



#3: Wingspan

Wingspan Image : Stonemaier Games

So you’ve played just about every board game. Gloomhaven. King of Tokyo. Ticket to Ride. You name it, you’ve played it. What worlds are there left to conquer for a board game connoisseur? I’ve got a recommendation for you and it’ll blow your little mind. Wingspan is on sale for $46 today and you need to add it to your collection. It’s not just a board game; it’s a bird game. Yes, this is a bird watching game where you build habitats full of different avian pals. It’s the perfect game to zone out to with some lo-fi beats. It can be played solo or with other players and both modes work just as well as one another. I can’t recommend this highly enough at this price point, so check it out and then tell your friends that I am a board game guru.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#4: Stroopwafels

64-Pack: Daelman’s Stroopwafels Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’m a huge fan of Daelman’s. I got my first pack of these in a Try Treats box a few years ago, and they were amazing. This pack runs for $40 at Amazon, so this is a nice deal for upgrading the snack section of your pantry. Get 40% off while supplies last.

The individual packs are easy to toss in your bag, and they are only 120 calories on par with a granola bar. In this deal, you’ll get eight boxes each of tasty and satisfying Dutch caramel. This is a classic soft, bendy, and traditional treat straight from Holland you won’t regret grabbing. These sold out quickly last time, so we expect the same this go-round.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $5 too.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#5: Meterk 1500A Jump Starter

Meterk 1500A Car Jump Starter KINJA0416 Graphic : Juliana Clark

Need a jump? Capable of restoring both your car and your phone to full health, this Meterk 1500A portable jump starter boasts 18,000mAh of power, enough to bring gas cars up to 8 liters and diesels up to 6 liters back to life. On a full charge, Metertek claims it can jump-start your car around 30-40 times, although I have my doubts about that, especially since one verified reviewer said they were only able to manage eight. The company also says the starter can juice up your phone to 100% up to 10 times before you have to plug it into a socket for another 3 hours.

Still, a jump starter with this kind of performance would ordinarily set you back at least $70, this particular model included. Thanks to its dual-USB design, you can even connect two devices at once, one of which can take advantage of the quick-charge 3.0 port assuming it’s compatible. It’s unclear how long exactly it would take to fully charge, say, an iPhone 12 or Samsung Galaxy S21, but you can rest assured a car jump-start only takes about 1-3 seconds. As for its total lifespan, Metertek asserts this’ll keep cranking for a whole 3-5 years if you take proper care of it. Fortunately, that won’t be too difficult considering its rugged enclosure is rated for IP65 water resistance.

Meterk may not be a household name, but its 1500A portable jump starter is backed by a 4.7-star average review score out of over 1,800 ratings. To get the discount, just clip the on-site coupon and enter our exclusive promo code KINJA0416.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

#6: Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Vacuum

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Dyson’s cordless stick vacuums are more in demand these days, given the convenience of just whipping one out for a bit of handy suction—but if you need more power, more dustbin capacity, and no battery limitations, then a Dyson upright vacuum might be more your speed.

Right now, you can save $180 on this Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum at Best Buy, a 45% savings from the list price. You’ll plug this one in to use it, but it has more powerful suction and holds more dirt and dust, and you’ll never have to wait for a battery to charge.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#7: Motorola Moto G Stylus 2020

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2020) Graphic : Andrew Hayward

If you’re keen on the idea of having a portable, pop-out stylus for your smartphone, but don’t want to spend the extravagant sums demanded for Samsung’s Galaxy Note phones, then Motorola’s Moto G Stylus is a strong alternative.

Keep your expectations in check: this budget-friendlier option can’t match the Note on speed, screen clarity, or design polish, but it delivers a solid Android experience with the ability to pull out the stylus and scribble on the screen at will. This 2020 edition (not the new 2021 version) of the Moto G Stylus is currently 33% off the list price at Amazon, bringing the price down to $200 for an unlocked version that can be used with any carrier.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.



#8: Neo Geo Mini

Neo Geo Mini Pro Player Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Are you still struggling to find a next-gen console? Here’s something better than a PS5 that scalpers aren’t buying up: the Neo Geo Mini Pro Player. This tiny little machine plays classics like Metal Slug and King of Fighters. What more do you want? It comes with a 3.5" screen, two controllers, and an arcade pad setup. It’s a precious, mini-cabinet brimming with nostalgia. You can currently grab it at Woot for $70, so forget that PS5. It’s Metal Slug time.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#9: Sony X900H 75" TV

Sony X900H 75" 4K Smart TV Graphic : The Inventory

Sony is one of those companies whose TVs you can play “eenie meenie minie moe” with, and you’d likely walk away with something that’ll blow your mind. The 2020-model X900H is only the latest in a long line of tried and proven sets, and with the 75" model dropping to $1,598 at Amazon, you should consider checking it out. This TV usually sits at $2,000, and this is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen so far.

This 4K LED set doesn’t boast the latest display tech, but Sony’s LED panels are just as good as anyone’s, and they’ve only gotten better with age thanks to Sony’s X1 image processor. You’re getting a vivid HDR10 picture to watch movies and play games in a whole new light, and with full array local dimming, you can say goodbye to crushed blacks in your favorite dark scenes. Like most Sony sets, the X900H has Android TV, which offers thousands of apps through Google Play, plus voice control with the power of Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa baked in.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#10: The Ordinary Peeling Solution

The Ordinary Peeling Solution Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for an easy way to exfoliate and brighten your skin, you should try The Ordinary Peeling Solution. Only $7 at Ulta Beauty, it has AHA 30% and BHA 2% to one, unclog your pores, and refine your skin. This at-home chemical peel is ideal for treating hyperpigmentation. It’s also totally vegan, so you’ll feel better about animals after you’ve used it. Overall it’s a great product, I personally use it all the time.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.