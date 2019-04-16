Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 iPad

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you require the raw power, advanced screen, and superior camera, and USB-C connectivity of the latest and greatest iPad Pros, or if the standard 9.7 iPad can fulfill your tablet needs, Amazon’s offering all of Apple’s latest tablets for some of the best prices we’ve seen.

Depending on capacity and color, the mammoth 12.9" iPad Pro is $150-$1200 off, the 11" Pro is $125-$200 off, and the 32GB standard iPad is $50-$75 off, though in its case, we’ve seen better deals in the past. If you need help deciding which one’s right for you, Apple has a handy comparison chart here.

#2 vpn

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers’ favorite VPN recently raised prices for the first time ever, and the company’s best-value (and Kinja Deals-exclusive) three-year plan is going away at the end of the week, so this is your last chance to subscribe at the best per-month price available.



Three year plans aren’t available to the general public at all, but if you click this link, you can get three years for $99, which works out to just $2.75 per month. That’s only $9 more than it was cost to the price hike, and while shorter plan lengths are available, none come close to the per-month pricing of this three-year membership. For example, the publicly available two-year plan costs about $84, and a month-to-month plan will set you back $10 per month.

If you subscribe to the three-year plan today, you’ll be able to continue to renew it at the same price for the life of your subscription, so this is a great chance to lock in a a terrific deal.

#3 patagonia

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

For weeks, Backcountry has been blowing out their stock in preparation for a new season, and now, Patagonia is getting in on the deals. Take up to 75% off a range of Patagonia gear at Backcountry — from pullovers and jackets to hats, bags, and other accessories. Though the weather is currently turning warmer, you’ll surely use any of this stuff for winters to come.

#4 refurb philips hue

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you can get over the fact that they’re refurbished (and they’re, uh, light bulbs, so it shouldn’t be too difficult), today Woot has some of terrific Philips Hue deals.



If you’re just starting your collection, $73 for a four-bulb starter kit with a hub is absolutely ludicrous. That would currently set you back $108 new, and this sold for $150 for a long time.

If you already have a Hue setup, but you’ve been itching to install some smart, recessed strip lighting, you can get the Hue LightStrip Plus for just $60 or add a Bloom for just $52. Unfortunately Woot’s sale excludes the RGB bulbs.

Just remember, these prices are only valid today, and the best stuff will probably sell out early, so don’t let the lights go out on this deal.

#5 anker powerport cube

We’ve seen power cubes with more ports and outlets from other manufacturers, but Anker’s take on the category has a few nice touches. While it leaves one side of the cube empty, it does come with adhesive pads that let you mount it on a wall or underneath a desk. It normally sells for $26, but you can get it for just $19 this week, no promo code required.

#6 sunday scaries

If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because you’re suffering from anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD gummies could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and this week for 4/20, our readers can save 15% with promo code KINJA15.



That applies to the regular gummies, the vegan versions, and the pure CBD tincture, with extra savings available if you buy in bulk, so your wallet can rest as easy as you will.

The same code will also work on Sunday Scaries’ new FOMO bones, CBD-infused dog treats for anxious pups who suffer minor panic attacks whenever you’re away. They could also come in handy for long drives, trips to the vet, or visits to the dog park with your awkward and introverted companion.

#7 firstleaf wine club

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of great wines from around the world, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers right now in preparation for Mother’s Day.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with six bottles of wine for just $40 with free shipping, and every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. But if you use this link when you sign up, you’ll get FREE shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month. At the very least, you should send Mom the trial box for less than $7 per bottle. I mean, why wouldn’t you?

#8 wireless earbuds

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Once the province of the biggest tech companies, affordable Amazon brands are now turning out true wireless earbuds with solid reviews, and you can grab this set from SoundPEATS for just $32 today with promo code 6Y7NPPC9.



Featuring Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable, long-range connection, these buds can run for about three hours on a charge, but the (admittedly fairly large) charging case can keep them running for an impressive 55 hours without being plugged in, making them great for long trips, or just for people who forget to plug things in at night.

#9 grove collaborative

Graphic: Grove Collaborative

The Earth wants you to take advantage of this otherworldly deal from Grove Collaborative, a home essentials service that makes tons of products you use every day. In honor of Earth Day, new customers will receive a free environmentally friendly Cleaning Kit with their first purchase of $20 or more. The kit contains:



Grove Concentrates (3 pack)

Grove Glass Spray Bottle

Grove Cleaning Caddy

Grove Walnut Scrubber Sponges

Plus, all that comes with free shipping and VIP trial of Grove’s free shipping membership. (Just a heads up, the membership will auto-renew at a rate of $20 per year, but you can cancel the auto-renew immediately after ordering.) Just enter your email on this page to snag the offer, then head to your cart, which comes pre-filled with $20 worth of stuff — don’t worry, you can swap it out for whatever you need. Or, if you’re a Mrs. Meyers fan, use this separate, earth-shattering offer to get a free gift set containing the brands’ best-sellers, along with your first $20+ purchase. Come one, do it for the planet!

#10 yankee candles

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I could have 15 different candles in my apartment and it would never be enough. You can only have certain scents in the kitchen, like lemon and other citruses. The bathroom usually calls for something linen-focused, and the bedroom candle should have some soothing elements, like eucalyptus and tea. Don’t even get me started on seasonal scents, I could fill my closet with fall and winter candles.

If you’re a candle fanatic like me, Yankee Candle is currently offering their Easter-scented large jar candles for just $10. As you may know, if you spend your weekends sniffing candles, the large jar is 22 oz. and typically priced at $29.50. These candles have a long life, with their burn time estimated between 110-150 hours. You can snag Yankee Candle’s Easter Basket, Berry Bliss, and Rainbow Shake scents for $10 using the code HOP10LG.