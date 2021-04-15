The 10 Best Deals of April 15, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Thursday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s April 15, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Save $600 on Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. Cash in on the new air fryer craze. And stay on top of your fitness goals with the LifePro FlexCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike.

#1: Bella Pro Series Air Fryer



Bella Pro Series 2qt Touchscreen Air Fryer Image : Bella

Air frying is one of the latest hit kitchen trends, as these handy devices can crisp up your meats and veggies without the excess grease and fat of traditional frying. We’ve featured a fair number of air fryers here at Kinja Deals over the past several months, but this might be the cheapest one yet.

Right now, Best Buy has a Bella Pro Series touchscreen air fryer for just $20, marked down from $50. Granted, it’s a small one: the 2qt capacity means it won’t handle a huge meal, but it could take the main course of a dinner for two, or maybe a crispy side. In any case, if you want to try out air frying without committing to a larger and pricier model, this $20 device is a good starter pick.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#2: Bella Pro Series Bread maker

Bella Pro Series Bread Maker Image : Bella

Eating a bunch of bread is very satisfying and not at all regrettable, but I speak from experience when I say that baking that bread before devouring it is even better. I am no bread artisan or sandwich artist. A simple bread maker eases the process, and right now you can snag a Bella Pro Series 2lb bread maker for just $55 at Best Buy. That’s a $95 discount from the list price, and it has 15 different presets for various loaf types as well as time-delay and warming options.

This deal was originally posted by Andrew Hayward.

#3: Surface Laptop 3

Save $600 on Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Graphic : The Inventory

If you’re on the hunt for a sleek new Windows laptop, Best Buy is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for up to $600 off the list price in a range of configurations. Each has a slim build and a soft, suede-like Alcantara lining around the keyboard, plus solid speed for your everyday needs.

A Surface Laptop 3 with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD is marked down to $1,000 right now in Sandstone. You can also get a model with an AMD Ryzen 7 chip, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD in Matte Black for $1,500. And if you need a ton of storage, a configuration with a Core i7, 16GB RAM, and a massive 1TB SSD is $1,800 in Matte Black.

In all three options there, you’re saving $600 off the list price, but play with the configurations over at Best Buy: there are lesser savings on some other combinations, but they might be a better fit for what you’re looking for. The Surface Laptop 4 was announced this week, which is surely why Best Buy decided to bump up the savings on the last-gen model, but that makes it a perfect time to save a big chunk of change on these still-powerful notebooks.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward.

#4: Airpods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $52 off the list price. If you’ve been hoping for another solid price drop, this is your chance.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer.

#5: Under Desk Exercise Bike

LifePro FlexCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike FLEXCYCLE53 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Whether your comfortable going to the gym or not yet working out at home is just convenient. And working out while you do your job is just smart time management. LifePro’s FlexCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike is all that and more. With this StackSocial deal, get it for just $130 with the code FLEXCYCLE53.

Don’t be intimidated by this exercise bike; it’s a lot easier than it looks. There are eight adjustable tension settings to help you build muscle and get fit while you file. The FlexCycle is actually incredibly portable and small enough to not just fit under a desk but store without taking up much space. You don’t need to shell out tons of money on a trainer when a little self-discipline and peddling while you work can get you to your fitness goals in no time. Who says your home office can’t double as your home gym? It’s sturdy, stable, and safe with non-slip grips and tethering straps. There are eight display options to make tracking each session simple. It comes in three colors, is about eighteen pounds, and has a lifetime warranty.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#6: LG UltraGear Monitor

27" UltraGear Monitor Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

‘Tis the season to upgrade your home gaming setup. With tech deals going left and right, you’ll find no shortage of options when it comes to things like monitors. Here’s another one to add on to your list of possible purchases. The 27" LG UltraGear gaming monitor is on sale at Amazon for $297.

Here’s a quick rundown of what you’re getting with this: a 192-x1080 display, 240Hz refresh rate, 1 ms of response time, and G-Sync technology to help cut down on screen tear. For gamers who don’t care too much about pushing their games to the ends of the Earth with ungodly resolution, the UltraGear is a great balance of quality and refresh rate, making for a solid gaming option.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#7: Vankyo LED Projector

Vankyo V600 1080p LED Projector Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Movie nights with loved ones are a great way to pass the time. Netflix and Disney+ have been given a run for their money over the past year as we all stayed close to home. I’ve been looking into a projector because I’m lucky enough to have a backyard and a roommate who thought setting up a project for our weekend hangs with the same five people we see might be cool. The Vankyo V600 1080p LED Projector is 44% off and an excellent way to do just that.

This projector works with smartphones, laptops/notebooks, tablets, and Fire Sticks and connects directly with two HDMI ports. Get a screen up to 300'’ in mere seconds to make your own personal theater. With so many movie theaters still closed or going out of business, this home system is a great way to keep the spirit alive. Although this project is small, that doesn’t interfere with its output. High resolution that’s bright and brilliant is not an issue. It even supports gaming systems if you want to host your own Esports tournament. Low noise and over ten years of lamp life makes this an amazing quality to value option.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#8: Anthem

Anthem (PC) Image : EA

It’s time to pay your respects to Anthem. BioWare’s live service game was supposed to be a “Destiny-killer,” but fate had other plans. The looter shooter struggled to get off the ground after launch thanks to a weak end-game. BioWare decided to salvage the game by starting a big Anthem “Next” project, but EA decided to can the game entirely. If you want to see how far the mighty have fallen, Newegg has it on sale for $8 today. Oof. Considering that this is the kind of game that’ll be lost to time once its servers close down, it’s a cheap way to play a piece of history for the price of a bodega sandwich.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#9: Xbox Live Gold

Xbox Live Gold - 12 Months 93XQU34 Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Okay, so you’ve bought a new Xbox. Now what? For starters, you’re going to want to get that sucker online. Xbox Live Gold (or whatever it’s called now) lets you play multiplayer games like Destiny 2 online, gives you access to big deals, and throws an occasional free game your way. It’s a necessity for anyone looking to play Series X|S games online, so it’s the kind of service you’ll likely need sooner or later. Fortunately, you can get a full year of Xbox Live Gold at Newegg right now for $50 by using the code 93XQU34 at checkout.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#10: Tacklife Power Station

Tacklife Portable Power Station J9KXB2PW Image : Tacklife

Whether you’re outdoors camping, or your power is out at home, a portable generator comes in handy for recreational activities and emergency situations alike. This one from Kinja Deals reader-favorite brand is solar-powered (panels sold separately) and boasts a 300 watt-hour battery capacity.

Measuring 9.84" x 7.28" x 6.89" and weighing 10.28 pounds, its size is comparable to an industry-grade rugged laptop—compact enough to take on a trip, even in the trunk of a small sedan, but don’t count on fitting it in your pocket. Still, considering its diminutive dimensions, the Tacklife Portable Power Station packs a real punch, laying claim to powering a smartphone more than 27 times, a laptop (or refrigerator!) for 6 hours, a 45-watt CPAP for 9 hours, and a car vac for 2.5 consecutive hours.

The generator includes the required three Lithium-ion batteries needed to operate the device, and for a limited time only is discounted $97 to just $180 using the promo code J9KXB2PW. You might want to jump on this deal before it spikes back up to its full $277 list price on Monday.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.