#1 sandisk sale

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

There’s no such thing as owning too much flash storage, and you can stock up on flash drives, SD cards, and more from Amazon’s latest Gold Box.



I suspect that the most popular items here will be the high-capacity microSD cards, which are great for the action cams and Nintendo Switches you all are buying at this time of year. You can’t beat 256GB for $31. Literally, that price has never been beaten.

The sale also includes a number of flash drives, including some with Lightning and microUSB. There’s also a 1TB NVMe drive, a CF card, and a network-attached storage drive.

And finally, the Gold Box is rounded out with a 1TB portable SSD on sale for $250. There are still some deals that we didn’t mention here though, so be sure to head over to Amazon to see them all.

#2 instant pot mini

Photo: Amazon

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that. The apartment-friendly 3 qt. Instant Pot Mini wants a permanent home on your kitchen counter, and it’s down to $60 today, a $20 discount.



While Instant Pots are best known for cooking foods quickly, they’re also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and a damn good rice cooker too. Basically it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and this model is great if you’re nervous about it taking up precious cabinet and counter space.



#3 ring security system

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Video doorbell or standard security cameras? Camera-based or traditional security system? Whatever your home protection preferences, you can get a great deal on the setup of your choice today.



Amazon’s discounting nearly all of its Ring products (save for the smallest accessories) right now, including two different video doorbells (the Ring 2 is battery-powered, while the Pro hooks into your doorbell wiring), a full home security starter kit (with a free Echo Dot), and various cameras, including the Floodlight and Spotlight cams, and first deal we’ve seen on the Stick-Up Cam, in both wired and battery forms. And in true Amazon fashion, they all come with free Echo Dots.

#4 bowflex

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bowflex’s SelectTech adjustable dumbbells have been a hit with our readers for years, but Amazon has never flexed its discount muscles on them quite like this before.



For a limited time, $299 gets you the dumbbells and a $229 Bowflex adjustable weight bench. The dumbbells typically sell for $299 by themselves, and even their best discounts don’t really compare to the value you’ll get from this bundle, assuming you don’t already have a good weight bench.

#5 switch bundle

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Walmart’s letting you build your own Nintendo Switch bundle for just $330. Here’s what you’ll get:



a console, either neon blue/red or gray Joy-Cons

a game, pick from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, Splatoon 2, or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

an Ematic Nintendo Switch, Type-C to HDMI + USB + Card Reader

and some sweet pins, either in Mario or Mario Kart flavors.

If you’ve been putting off buying a Switch... well, dude. I mean, come on. The last time we saw this kind of bundle, it included a backpack in lieu of a USB-C dongle.

But here’s where it gets a little tricky. While the dongle includes an HDMI port, I don’t think you’ll be able to use it as a mobile dock, like the one included with the Switch. The Switch is notoriously selective on what devices it’ll output video through, so *shrug* buy this for the extra ports, but not the HDMI.

#6 anker powerport

Photo: Shep McAllister

I struggle to remember a time that a single-port USB charger generated as much buzz as Anker’s PowerPort Atom PD 1. The tiny, 30W USB-C GaN charger was almost constantly sold out when it came out earlier this year, but now it’s on sale for the first time ever.



$25 is about $5 less than usual, and about half of what Apple chargers for a much larger charger with the exact same power output.

#7 dockers

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, Amazon’s discounting Dockers khakis, shirts, jackets, and accessories to help you freshen up your wardrobe for the spring. Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day. So if your work gear has more than a few holes or slightly-noticeable pizza stains, don’t wait.

#8 spider-man for ps4

Screenshot: Amazon

Marvel’s Spider-Man features all the web-slinging fun you could want in an open world Spider-Man game, and it’s back down to $30 today on Amazon, an all-time low. And yes, it has the Sam Raimi suit now.

#9 morphe palette

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Eyeshadow palettes are pretty much always a worthwhile buy—who wants to mess around with individual eyeshadows anyway?—but this Morphe blowout is a particularly rare find. The Morphe Cosmetics 35-Color Nature Glow Eyeshadow Palette (35OM) is currently up for grabs at Ulta for $15. (The palette normally goes for $24.) And not only are you getting a plethora of shadow options, but you’ll get a ton of use out of each and every one of them. All the shades are ultra wearable warm-toned neutrals in either a matte or shimmer finish, perfect for every day makeup artistry.

#10 refurb breville espresso machine

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s nothing better than a latte to start the morning and the Barista Express has been on my to-buy list for a long time, and Woot’s selling a refurb unit for $360.

This particular model includes a built-in grinder, and dispenses the perfect amount for each shot, making it pretty much idiot proof. This price, while super low compared to all of the sales we’ve seen previously, is still pretty steep. But, if you spend a ton on your morning espresso at Starbucks, this could very well be a cost-saving purchase.