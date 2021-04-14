The 10 Best Deals of April 14, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

Wednesday's Best Deals



It’s April 14, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Ensure you stay hydrated with Vessel Double-Wall Stainless Steel Water Bottles. Drown out the noise from the current apocalypse with Mpow Flame Wireless Earbuds. And keep your files safe with the WD Easystore 5TB Hard Drive.

If you're still craving more deals, take a peek at Wednesday's best deals overall.

#1: Vessell Water Bottles



Vessel Double-Wall Stainless Steel Water Bottles (2-Pack) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The perfect weather for hiking and all outdoorsy things is here. Getting a great water bottle to keep your beverages cool on the trail is essential. Grabbing two bottles for the price of one is even better. Today only at Meh, snag this tasty deal on Vessel’s Double-Wall Stainless Steel Water Bottles for just $20.

These insulated bottles are twenty-two ounces, can handle hot and chilly liquids, and keep them that way for hours. If you’re camping, expect your cold water to be cool for a full day, and at night keep your tea/coffee toasty for up to twelve hours. Each bottle has double-walled vacuum insulation to help with those desired temperatures. They are BPA-free and constructed from food-grade safe stainless steel. That stainless steel means condensation is all but eliminated from the outside of the bottle, meaning it won’t be slippery to grab while working out. These are available in these color combos: pink/grey, teal/white, and black/white.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

#2: Flame Earbuds

Mpow Flame Wireless Earbuds EI63V4GR Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Earbuds come in many styles and forms, and it absolutely comes down to preference. I go back and for on whether I like the around-the-ear style. These from Mpow are made for those who are a little more active. They have the comfort of being a little more secure, which is nice. Right now, the Flame Wireless Earbuds are 56% off the original sale price. Just clip the coupon and enter the code EI63V4GR at checkout. This deal ends April 17.

Mpow makes quality products, including earbuds. Wireless earbuds are where they shine. These are only $26 and will make a great backup pair for the gym, running, hiking, or just in case. These sport headphones are quite literally all about the bass. They’ve got powerful environmental noise-canceling tech that still produces full sound. And you can actually feel this bass in your soul. The mics are clear for calls, zooms, skypes, etc. They’re easy to control with a two-touch system, and you’ll get up to twenty-eight hours of playtime, up to seven off of one charge. They are designed to be comfortable for extended wear and intense activities. These are also waterproof and pair quickly and easily.

These will ship for free for Prime members.

#3: Pacifica Sale

Pacifica Skincare 30% Off Image : Pacifica Skincare

I received a discovery kit of items from Pacifica Skincare last year, and oh my, they quickly worked their way to the front of my skincare list. If you’re unfamiliar or curious about the all-natural cosmetics company, today is the day to remedy that. Right now at Ulta is running a sale for 30% off eighty-two of their killer products.

Besides the gorgeous packing, everything Pacifica makes is 100% vegan and cruelty-free. One of my top products currently is the Clean Shot Niacinamide, Zinc & Hemp Complex serum. If you suffer from an oily complexion or T-zone, this is a wonder. This has been a dream when my forehead gets a little fussy and very shiny. There is also lemongrass in it, so there is a very slight smell of that, but it absolutely puts your skin back in balance. Just use a few drops in the morning or night before your usual routine. You’ll see the difference pretty quickly.

I’ve actually been using the Sea Foam Face Wash as my main makeup remover. First off, it smells amazing. It foams up and really deep cleans my skin without leaving it super dry. It works perfectly with all complexion types. Your face will be feeling fresh and ready for serums or creams instantly.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

#4: 5tb EasyStore Hard Drive

WD Easystore 5TB Hard Drive Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

External hard drive deals are always nice, because there’s no confusion over what you’re getting. This WD Easystore hard drive? It gives you 5TB of storage. Boom, plain and simple. You can currently grab this powerful little storage device for $ at Best Buy. What more do you need to know? It’s a USB 3.0 device that backwards compatible with USB 2.0, it has data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps, it works on both Mac and PC. It’s also small and portable, so you can take it with you on the go and risk losing an entire life’s worth of data. Luckily, it has options for automatic backup, so you can make sure that doesn’t happen. It’s a hard drive! It has a lot of space! It’s a low price! End scene!

#5: Mario LEGO Master Kit

LEGO Mario Master Your Adventure Kit Graphic : Amazon

Okay, so let’s say you got the Super Mario LEGO starter course at some point. It gave you your first taste of blocky Mario and all his exploits. So where do you go from here? With tons of expansions out there, it’s hard to know what to get next. Why not try the Master Your Adventure kit, which is down to $48? This 366-piece set features more terrain and interactive items to goof around with. You’ll get customizable item blocks, classic enemies like Goombas and Para-Troopers, and a special warp pipe. It’s like adding a whole new level to your LEGO Mario set.

#6: Tacklife Metal Detector

Tacklife Metal Detector G5MRR35L Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Adventure and excitement are tricky to pin down these days given travel restrictions and the need for social distancing, but how about finding hidden treasure beneath the ground? That sounds cool, right? Get the hunt started with a Tacklife metal detector, marked down 45% off the list price to just $71 today at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page and then pop in promo code G5MRR35L at checkout.

It can find things like gold, silver, and iron beneath the surface and has an adjustable stem to accommodate taller folks, as well as an anti-inference design. It’s even IP68 waterproof for use around water, so now you can be that guy at the beach. Good luck!

#7: AuKey Electric Standing Desk

Aukey Electric Standing Desk Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Standing desks can help boost productivity and give sore backs and butts a literal rest. Aukey continues to make quality products to make our lives easier and better, their brand new Electric Standing Desk is just that. As a treat, take $50 off to bring it home and get to work.

If you’re still working at home or in a hybrid situation, a standing desk can make those days a little more pleasant and comfortable. I’m a big fan of the standing desk, and having one that adjusts seamlessly is huge and convenient. It is designed to help you go from sitting to standing in seconds with ease because of the strong dual motors. That simple design also means you can assemble it without any issues. It comes with all the parts and tools you’ll need. And just because it’s easy to put together doesn’t mean it’s flimsy. The frame is made from solid industrial-grade steel with a modern black wooden top that can handle up to 180 lbs. Lots of space for paperwork, multiple monitors, and the usual decoration chachkis. This desk is a breeze and comes with all you need, even a storage bag, user manual, and a 36-month warranty.

This will ship for free.

#8: Titanfall 2

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Image : EA

Here’s the literal best deal you will ever see on the internet, period. You can currently buy the Xbox version of Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition for $3. That’s no typo. $3. I can’t express enough how stellar this deal is. Titanfall 2 is a fantastic first-person shooter from Respawn that features fast-paced gunplay and heavy-hitting mech battles. If multiplayer shooters aren’t your thing, it features a fantastic single-player campaign that you need to play. It’s short and sweet, so you can knock it out in a day or two. You’re getting a standout AAA title for the cost of a phone app here. For the love of God, if you have yet to play this game, don’t miss out on this.

#9: Gooloo 4000A Jump Starter

GOOLOO 4000A Jump Starter STSSPKSI Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Need a battery that can jump start your car as easily as it can your phone? Pick up Gooloo’s 4000A Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter for $94 at Amazon when you clip the $50 coupon on the page and then use promo code STSSPKSI at checkout. All told, it’s 45% off the list price.

While most people need a portable charger you can stuff in a bag or jacket pocket, this battery packs enough power to jump start your car in a pinch, too. With two USB-A charging ports, and one USB-C charging port, you’ll be able to keep all your gear charged up on your road trips without worrying about killing your car’s battery.

#10: Fur Zapper Pet Remover

2-Pack Fur Zapper Pet Hair Remover Graphic : Sheilah Villari

We love our pets; we really do. We don’t love their fur on everything we own. I have a wirehaired terrier, and I can’t leave the house without taking most of him with me. If you have a shedding fluffer but need a hand in keeping hair free, the Fur Zapper Pet Hair Remover can save the day and your outfit. This two-pack from StackSocial is the easiest solution you will ever find.

I adore my dog and all the other puppers in my life, but if I could have a day without his white hair on my clothes, that’d be amazing. The FurZappers not only help with hair but lint, dander, and anything else that might be causing you fuzzy annoyances when doing laundry. Just toss one of these in the washer and the dryer and magically separate that pet fur from your garments. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve rewashed sweaters because of pet hair. When in the dryer, these actually heat up and become almost like sticky tape pulling everything you don’t want off and keeping your favorite items intact. Save time, energy, and water. You’re helping the environment and looking better while doing it.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

