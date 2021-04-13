The 10 Best Deals of April 13, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s April 13, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Never be without a charge again, and buy the Aukey 10,000mAh Power Bank With Stand. Take a virtual trip to the iconic NYC monument with the LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty. And upgrade your linens with the Clean Start 6-Piece Solid Towel Set.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Tuesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Aukey Portable Charger



Aukey 10,000mAh Power Bank With Stand NBUR6EI6 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic, were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now, so what better way to solve the problem than by grabbing this Aukey Wireless Power Bank. The 10,000mAh capacity version is just $27 when you clip the coupon on the page and use the code NBUR6EI6 at checkout. This deal will run until Sunday.

I’ve had Aukey products before and really like them. I personally like to have a portable charger with me at all times. I’m not too fond of seeing the battery level go to red, not knowing where or when I can charge it next. This power bank shines with its foldable stand, which allows for hands-free phone viewing while it charges, which it can do cable-free thanks to the built-in Qi wireless functionality. But you can also plug in devices via the USB-A and USB-C ports.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

#2: Lego Statue of Liberty

LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty Graphic : Andrew Hayward

LEGO builds can help keep the madness away during this extended pandemic quarantine, and if you’re on the hunt for a big one right now, here’s a great option: the 1,685-piece LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty is marked down $30 right now to $90. Also, the 1,767-piece LEGO Architecture Empire State Building is $26 off the list price at $104.

#3: Macbook pro M1

For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBooks featuring the company’s own custom chipset reviewed surprisingly well, even from our friends at Gizmodo. And now, the M1-equipped 13" MacBook Pro is discounted $100 off the list price for either the base model with a 256GB SSD or the larger-capacity 512GB model. Here’s what Gizmodo’s Joanna Nelius had to say in her review of the powerful new MacBook Pro:

I do all my work and play on PC, but Apple’s M1 processor has me wondering if I really need a Windows PC for my next laptop. This is the first time in all my years of computing—ever since my dad sat me in front of a keyboard as a toddler—that I’ve ever considered getting a Mac.

#4: Tree Hut Sale

25% off Tree Hut Image : Tree Hut

TikTok darlings Tree Hut have taken the web by storm and seem to be on every beauty bloggers’ lips...and skin. For the rest of the week, treat yourself to their new and extensive line of scrubs, lotions, and face washes. Save 25% on Tree Hut in Ulta’s huge spring haul sale.

Tree Hut quickly became Ulta’s number one request, thanks to it making the rounds on TikTok. There are forty-two of their excellent products on sale and plenty of scents to pick from. The hands-down number one bestseller is the Watermelon Shea Sugar Scrub. Exfoliate away dry skin and return it to its radiance. And get a bang of juicy watermelon aroma while you do this. With a blend of six natural oils plus watermelon, replenish every inch of your body with safe vegan ingredients.

Smooth leg season is here, and you should add the Bare Moisturizing Shave Oil. The Coconut Lime is one of their top-rated items, and it needs to be in your summer arsenal. This helps keep your parts silky and knick-free. Again made with all-natural oils to get every inch hydrated and help prevent razor bumps, ingrown hairs, or overall redness from shaving. It also smells divine.

The Face Scrub line is new to the Tree Hut fam and is already becoming a favorite. The Brightening Pineapple & Papaya Face Scrub will get your sparkle back if you’ve had a few long nights or rough days by deep cleaning your pores and scrubbing away dullness. The papaya works to rid your mug of impurities, and the alpha hydroxy acid brings back its luster.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

#5: WD Black Game Drive

WD Black 5TB Game Drive 93XQU39 Graphic : Giovanni Colantonio

Tomorrow, the PlayStation 5 will get it’s first major system update. That improves USB hard drive support for the system, allowing players to finally store PS5 games on an external drive. You won’t be able to play games off the drive, but at least you’ll be able to get them off the system’s limited internal storage. If you’re looking to invest in a new game drive, you can get WD Black’s 5TB one for $100 at Newegg. Just use the promo code 93XQU39 at checkout. Put Demon’s Souls on it and never play it again. Lock it away forever. That’s the only way you can truly beat it.

#6: Dyson V7 Animal

Dyson V7 Animal Image : Dyson

Let me tell you, the Dyson V7 Animal is a game-changer, and I’m not just saying that because it’s on sale for $275 at Best Buy and we get a commission from each purchase. I bought one myself last June and haven’t regretted it.

Mounted to our wall, it’s much easier to store than a larger upright floor vac you might tuck away in a closet and rarely touch. I use mine almost every day to pick up kitty litter as my cat explodes from his spaceship. For smaller spaces, the canister yields a sufficient enough capacity that you can go about a month without emptying it out. Not to mention the actual process of dumping out the dirt and dust only requires the simple pull of a lever.



A $125 discount off the new price for this V7 Animal model is not nothing, especially considering I paid notably more for mine back in June. While it may not have the longest battery life in the world, clocking in at just 30 minutes, those living in quaint apartments or rancher-style homes shouldn’t take more than that to give their place a nice sweep.

#7: Echo Auto

Echo Auto Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you want all your streaming tunes playing in your car, then you’re in luck! For $20, which is a good 60% off the original list price, you can connect to the Alexa app on your phone and play music through your vehicle’s speakers via auxiliary or Bluetooth. The Echo Auto has eight microphones so it can hear your voice through loud noises throughout the duration of your trip. You’ll also be able to stream Amazon music, Apple Music, Spotify, and other services with just the sound of your voice. I would grab this deal before it is gone!

#8: Apple Airpods pro

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $49 off the list price, with the full savings showing at checkout. If you’ve been hoping for another solid price drop, this is your chance.

#9: Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 (PC) DiskountKode Screenshot : Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Get over here ... and buy Mortal Kombat 11! Eneba currently has the game down to $13 on PC when you use the code DiskountKode at checkout. It’s a bit of great timing, because the new Mortal Kombat movie is a little over a week away. The latest attempt to bring the fighting game to the big screen certainly looks a lot more convincing than the 90's version. It’s got brutality! It’s got Sub-Zero! I don’t know what else you really need. There’s still a bit to go, so prepare for the big day by playing some MK11 and brushing up on your character lore. You’ll need it.

#10: Clean start 6-Piece Solid Towel Set

Clean Start 6-Piece Solid Towel Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Spring cleaning means it’s time to revamp, and a great place to start is the bathroom. Trow away ratty bath towels and indulge yourself with a brand new set. Clean Start has six pieces to do just that, and they’re only $12.

The Clean Start Solid Towel Set comes in four different color bundles to match your washroom. Each towel is made of uber absorbent, soft cotton. These also dry pretty fast, which is amazing. In this set, you get two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. These also have antimicrobial materials in them, so germaphobes these are right up your alley. The towels are easy to clean in the washer and are well worth the 40% off.

Free shipping on orders over $39.

