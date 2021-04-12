The 10 Best Deals of April 12, 2021

Gif : Juliana Clark

It’s April 12, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Own Sonic the Hedgehog on Blu-Ray + DVD. Maximize your sonic experience with the Beats Solo Pro. And finally, get rid of your dusty old vacuum, and replace it with the Eufy HomeVac 11S Infinity.

#1: Aukey EP-N5 ANC Earbuds



Aukey EP-N5 ANC Earbuds 9GA4MZOG Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Aukey has fast become my go-to earbuds, and I’m pleasantly surprised by the sound quality and power of each set I test. Starting today, the EP-N5 ANC Earbuds are the lowest they’ve ever been. Use the code 9GA4MZOG and take 66% off until April 18.

The noise cancelation for such tiny buds is pretty awesome, and I often have to take them out to hear someone speak, even with the sound off. You’ll get up to about thirty-five hours of playtime with the charging case, which charges rather quickly in my experience. If you have the ANC on expect about five hours of tunes and seven without it. There are dual microphones so that each bud will deliver you clearly on calls, and the background noise suppression definitely helps too. The pair quickly and easily, as I’ve found with most Aukey audio products. Overall these are comfortable, reliable, and absolutely worth every penny.

Free shipping for Prime members.

#2: Body Shop Sale at Ulta

30% off Body Shop Products Graphic : Sheilah Villari

When I lived in London, I fell in love with The Body Shop. Their perfumes, lotions, body scrubs, all of it. I was glad to see it appear in America with a handful of stores across the country. When it hit Ulta, I was ecstatic; this great brand was now easy to access for more people. Until April 17, save 30% off on select Body Shop products.

Suppose you don’t know where to start as there are 122 products to select from. I’d recommend anything under the tea tree line. The Tea Tree Oil Blemish Fade Night Lotion ($14) is absolutely wonderful if you’re prone to breakouts, irritation, or even redness. This will soothe your face and help control angry skin.

The Body Shop is known for its Body Butters, of which there are many. There is absolutely a scent for everyone. My go-to from day one has been the Mango Body Butter ($15). This does wonders on dry patches and smells brilliant. These are great all year long and this aroma gives off a beachy tropical vibe for summer.

It seems like every company has CBD products nowadays, and Body Shop is no different. Their CBD Replenishing Moisture Cream ($24) revitalizes dry spots overnight with all-natural CBD, hemp seed oil, and squalane. Your face will be softer and have a beautiful glow after one application. It absolutely can be used as a day cream too, as it’s light enough to go under makeup. No matter what time you put it on, you’ll feel a lot more relaxed after.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

#3: Sonic the Hedgehog Blu-ray + DVD

Sonic the Hedgehog Blu-Ray + DVD Image : Paramount Pictures

Sonic the Hedgehog might be the last film you saw in a movie theater. Think about it. The movie came out in February, weeks before lockdowns started going into effect around the world. The last memory that you might have of sitting in a theater is watching Sonic talk about Olive Garden or watching James Marsden look at apartments on Zillow. Want to relive those precious moments forever? You can grab a DVD + Blu-ray copy (which includes a digital download) of the film on sale for $13 at Amazon today. Here’s hoping that movie theaters can reopen just in time for the sequel, which starts filming this year.

#4: echo show 10

Echo Show 10 Image : Amazon

Amazon’s recently-released Echo Show 10 smart speaker with a screen is a bit different than past models: it has a rotating screen that uses a motion-detecting camera to follow you as you move around the room, ensuring that video calls, recipe videos, or whatever else you’re watching is always in full view.

Sound kinda creepy? Yeah, that checks out. Gizmodo’s Catie Keck said much the same thing in her review, yet ultimately found the thing to be pretty handy:

“One of my favorite things about the Echo Show 10 was also one of its most unnerving. I loved the ability to move around my kitchen and have the screen rotate to face me no matter where I was situated—when I was streaming television. When I wasn’t, I found Alexa’s watchful eye a little too creepy to be left on all the time.”

If you’re keen on a swiveling screen, Amazon is already slashing $50 off the list price of the Echo Show 10, now sitting at $200. It also works as a smart home hub for connected devices, so it can be a handy centerpiece for your smart home. If you want a cheaper and simpler alternative, the non-rotating Echo Show 5 is on sale for just $80 right now with the Echo Show 8 at $110.

#5: m1 Macbook Air

We’ve seen big discounts on new MacBook Pro models with Apple’s powerful new M1 processor, as well as sizable savings on the M1 Mac Mini, but deals on the slim and speedy MacBook Air haven’t been as consistent just yet. Well, here’s a solid one: right now, Amazon is offering up to $100 off.

The base model with 256GB storage is down to $949 in Silver, a $50 savings, while the Gold and Space Gray versions are a mere dollar more apiece. Want more storage and added performance? The 512GB SSD model, which also packs an extra GPU core, is $100 off the list price in Gold and Space Gray at $1,149.

Our friends at Gizmodo said the M1 chip makes the MacBook Air “extraordinary,” thanks to fantastic battery life and better performance than some much pricier Windows-based rivals. If you’re on the hunt for a speedy, reliable new laptop, jump on this bargain!

#6: Homepage Go-To Sale

Homage is a great independent company based out of Ohio. They fulfill all your nostalgic needs from sports, movies, tv, and pop culture. It’s their birthday week, and they’ve got a special treat for us. Take 25% off the Go-To Collection today to celebrate. Whether you’re looking for cozy duds while working at home or just something cool to lounge in or run an errand, you’ll find plenty of items that do all that and more.

I’m a huge fan of their crewneck sweatshirts and hoodies. The hoodies come in thirteen different colors, most of which you can match the sweatpants too if you like a set. Almost everything in this collection is made of fleece and is a polyester/cotton blend, so they are easy to care for. The majority are also unisex style with a relaxed fit for ultimate comfort. I promise you will never want to take these off once you’re in it.

There are socks, beanies, sweatpants, and shorts, all for the whole family. As mentioned, most are unisex, but there are a handful of items fitted for women if you like things a little more tapered.

Orders over $70 receive free shipping.

#7: Studio Sweat Stacksocial

Studio SWEAT onDemand: 1 YR Subscription Image : StackSocial

It’s ok to feel unsure about going back to the gym wherever you’re vaccinated or not. If you still want to keep it toned at home, StackSocial has a deal for you. Studio SWEAT has an onDemand one-year subscription for just $99. Save 60% on this killer deal to get you fit for summer.

Studio SWEAT onDemand (SSoD) brings top-level fitness classes right to you with ease anywhere, anytime. No matter your experience or preference, there is something for everyone looking to tone up or stretch out. Kickboxing, Pilates, yoga, strength training, indoor cycling, and more. There are thousands of virtual and live-streamed classes to choose from, with new ones added regularly. Don’t worry about buying a special bike for those cycling classes; the one you have will do just fine. Each class is lead by highly certified instructors and trainers you can trust. These are not Instagram influencers or models trying to show you how to deadlift for a photo. Connect with other members for motivation and encouragement on your workout journey. You’ll have a support system all the way, even with tips and tricks for better nutrition from a registered dietician.

Everything can be streamed right from your smart TV, PC, tablet, or phone. You’ll be able to take these classes wherever you go. You can download classes, so you don’t always need to be online. The convenience!

This subscription will last one year. Just remember to redeem your code within thirty days of purchase.

#8: Beats solo pro

Beats Solo Pro Image : Beats

Advertisement

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but Woot is currently offering them for just $145 in light blue, with a couple of other colors available at $150 each. Woot has free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers, too.

Of course, these have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail for a while now, but this is still $60-70 less than we have often seen ‘em in stock in recent months elsewhere. Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style and with active noise canceling for a better price—don’t miss it!

#9: Gemoor star projector

GeMoor Star Projector With Speaker Image : GeMoor

Maybe you’ve seen it on TikTok or Instagram, or maybe even in a viral tweet thread. There’s a zillion of ‘em out there, but these galaxy projectors are a sensation, blasting an array of stars and lighting effects onto your wall and ceiling to savor at nighttime.

If you’ve been wondering about these things but weren’t sure which one to snag, here’s a good option: the GeMoor Star Projector is marked down to just $24 at Amazon today when you clip the 40% off coupon. It has a 4.5-star review average from 3,900+ customers and offers numerous projection modes, plus it has a built-in Bluetooth speaker for playing tunes from your phone. It also comes with a remote control for easy access. Bring the stars to you and wind down in the galactic glow with this bargain.

#10: Eufy HomeVac 11S Infinity

Eufy HomeVac 11S Infinity Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Dyson’s cordless stick-like design has become the premium standard for home vacuums, delivering convenience and versatility in a device that has a very small footprint. We’re seeing other makers match that approach for less cash, and the Eufy HomeVac 11S Infinity is a key example of a more affordable alternative.

No doubt, the Eufy HomeVac 11S Infinity has a very familiar design, with suction power (120AW) that’s just above the Dyson V8 line and the added benefit of swappable battery packs, with two packs included in the box. Each offers up to 40 minutes of cleaning at the lowest suction setting, although that number drops considerably at the higher power levels.

It usually sells for $300, but right now Amazon is offering 30% off the HomeVac 11S In finity in both black and white, landing at just $210. Customers give it a strong 4.3-star rating, and it comes with multiple attachments as well as a two-year warranty for the vacuum.

