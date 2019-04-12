Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 samsung powerbot

Today is a great day if you want robotic vacuum options. Right now Amazon’s got the Samsung POWERbot R7040 for $278, an all-time low price for this model.

It features a ton of vacuuming power, a suite of nine sensors that help it map out your room, and mercifully, a washable filter. This particular unit also includes Wi-Fi, Alexa support, and scheduling.

#2 V-Moda headphones

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

V-Moda’s design language is unmistakable, and not everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s no denying that they make really great headphones. Their Crossfade Wireless over-ears are virtually indestructible, can run in both wireless and wired mode, and pack in massive 50mm drivers that should sound terrific no matter what you’re listening to. Today, the gunmetal version is down to $100 on Amazon, about $65 less than usual.



#3 assassin’s creed odyssey

If you malakas haven’t picked up Assassin’s Creed Odyssey yet (and you should, because it’s amazing), Amazon just marked it down to $20 on PS4 and Xbox One, which is even cheaper than we saw on Black Friday. I paid full price for this, and got a solid 80 hours out of it, with no regrets.

#4 reebok

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Today’s a good day to restock your workout wardrobe with tons of sneakers, apparel, and accessories from Reebok, since right now, you can take $40 off orders of $100 or more with promo code 40BACK. With over 1,000 items included in the promotion, you’ll certainly break a sweat scrolling through all these deals.

#5 memory foam pillows

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

In your quest to find the perfect night’s sleep, don’t forget to upgrade your pillows. Thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box, WonderSleep’s shredded memory foam pillows are just $40 for a queen or $60 for a king, today only.

Stuffed with 100% shredded memory foam, these hypo-allergenic, washing machine-safe pillows are down their lowest price. But remember, these prices will only stick around for a day, or until sold out, so don’t sleep on this one.

#6 timex

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Time to upgrade your watch with a new one from this TIMEX sale. Right now, you can save 35% on the brand’s Easy Reader collection and the Weekender line (the latter is one of our readers’ picks for best affordable watch). Use promo code EVERYDAY35 to score these timepieces at the discounted price, but watch out, this deal won’t last much longer.



#7 ue blast

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Andrew Liszewski

Ultimate Ears added Alexa to one of the best Bluetooth speakers around, and you should absolutely buy it today.



The UE Blast is basically a UE Boom, but with all the voice control benefits of Alexa added in. It’s always sold for $180-$230, but today only, Amazon’s marked it all the way down to $100, in a variety of colors.

That’s the same price you’d pay for a regular Amazon Echo, but unlike Amazon’s first party speaker, you can take the Blast anywhere, including underwater. Hell, it could worth buying even if were to just live on your countertop, since it sounds way better than a standard Echo, though Gizmodo’s review notes that it’s not quite as fast at responding to your voice.

#8 steve madden

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If I had a dollar for every Steve Madden flat I’ve worn out in my life, well, let’s say I could buy a lot more Steve Madden flats. Except today, you and I can both load up on Steve Madden flats and other shoe styles for less with this major sale at Nordstrom Rack. Styles start at just $30 for the ladies and $20 for guys. Step into new boots, heels, slides, and plenty of other shoes, and be prepared to put your best foot forward.

#9 command strips

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Recently, Taylor Swift professed her love for Command tape, and now probably millions of tweens (and also me, an adult woman) are in the market for some of that sticky sweet mounting goodness. Luckily, a whole bunch of picture-hanging strips from Command are on sale on Amazon. So we will buy these Command products, and fill that “Blank Space” on our walls with some new art, because Band-Aids don’t fix nail holes. Look what you made us do, Taylor!



#10 air fryer

Most air fryers take up a ton of counter space, but Dash’s 1.2 L model is perfectly sized for small apartment kitchens. It probably shouldn’t be your first choice if you’re cooking for a family, but for one or two people people, it can crisp up more than enough french fries, chicken wings, or anything else.



If you aren’t familiar, air fryers use hot air and convection to achieve the crispiness of deep frying, but without any oil. That means your food is healthier, and your apartment doesn’t smell like the back of a Burger King for four days. Today’s $37 price tag (on the black or aqua models) is an all-time low, so don’t let this deal overcook.